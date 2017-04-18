Instant Replay: Panik delivers big hit, Giants beat Royals in 11

Giants

By Alex Pavlovic April 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY — Bruce Bochy has missed two games the past two seasons because of minor heart issues. 

Last August, Brandon Crawford’s seven-hit game led the Giants to a 14-inning win over the Marlins. On Tuesday it was the other middle infielder, Joe Panik, who got the big hit in an 11-inning win over the Royals. 

Panik drove Nick Hundley in with an RBI single just under a diving Lorenzo Cain’s glove in the top of the 11th and the Giants held on for a 2-1 win in their return to Kauffman Stadium. Both teams spent the later innings wasting promising rallies until Panik’s liner touched grass a couple inches away from Cain’s glove.

The night was a pitching duel from the start. Two games after watching Tyler Chatwood flirt with perfection, the Giants struggled to get in gear against Jason Hammel. The former Cub retired the first 12, but Matt Cain was up for the challenge. He worked around some trouble in the first and then cruised into the fifth. 

Earlier Tuesday, infielder Whit Merrifield told reporters about facing Madison Bumgarner when he was 11 years old and getting drilled in the head. He fared better against Cain, poking a homer the other way to give the Royals a 1-0 lead in the fifth. 

The Giants struck right back, tying the game when Hunter Pence’s two-out single to right brought Panik racing in from second. Buster Posey, playing for the first time in a week, appeared to have given the Giants the lead when he hit a ball up the middle that Raul Mondesi couldn’t field cleanly. Brandon Belt raced around second but he was out by inches when Sal Perez snow-coned the throw home and put a perfect tag down. 

The Giants had a chance to go ahead in the seventh when Crawford reached third with no outs, but Hundley and Chris Marrero struck out and Denard Span grounded out. In the eighth, it was the Royals who threatened. They nudged the go-ahead run to third but Steven Okert got the Giants out of the inning. 

The Royals left a runner on second in the bottom of the ninth. The Giants countered by leaving one on second in the top of the 10th. The Royals wasted two singles in the bottom of that inning and two more in the 11th. 

Starting pitching report: That’s two good ones in a row for Cain. His last two starts: 12 innings, two earned runs, nine hits, five walks, nine strikeouts. He threw just 86 pitches Tuesday. 

Bullpen report: Derek Law got a well-deserved win after throwing two scoreless innings of relief. Mark Melancon picked up his third save.

At the plate: Posey had three singles on his first night back from the concussion DL, raising his average to a cool ..385. 

In the field: In case you had forgotten over the past three years, the Royals have an excellent outfield that will annoy the hell out of you if you root for the other team. Cain made it look way too easy while chasing down a Hundley liner in the fourth and another in the ninth, and Alex Gordon made a tremendous diving catch to rob Marrero in the sixth. 

Attendance: The Royals announced a crowd of 20,863 human beings who didn’t seem to have any hate for the Giants. That 2015 title worked some magic. 

Up next: Bumgarner will make his first appearance at Kauffman Stadium since the night he won a free truck with technology and stuff.

 

By Alex Pavlovic April 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY — Just as he did after Game 7 of the World Series, Joe Panik found Shawon Dunston and Chad Chop after a win to thank them for a decision to review a missed call. 

“First game back here, it’s me, Craw, Belt, Dunston and Chop,” he said Tuesday night. “Again, it was four to six to three to replay.”

Some things haven’t changed three years later. The Giants again got a big double play that was boosted by a review. Poor Eric Hosmer was again on the back end of it, showing that against the Giants, he can’t win regardless of how he goes into the bag. The pitching was outstanding in big spots, just as it was the last time the Giants played at Kauffman Stadium.

But there was one key difference: Three years after he made Giants hitters miserable, Lorenzo Cain came up inches short on the game-deciding play. Cain was all over the field Tuesday, but Panik’s single in the top of the 11th snuck under his glove to drive Nick Hundley home and give the Giants a 2-1 win. 

Panik was on that 2014 team that couldn’t figure out a way past Cain, Alex Gordon and the rest of the Royals outfield. He had flashbacks as he approached first. 

“It was mixed emotions,” he said. “You see the trajectory of the ball and the outfielders and you see a lot of green. But running to first, you see Lorenzo running and you have bad thoughts running through your head. Fortunately, that one caught some grass.”

It ended up being the game-winner on a night when both teams struggled in the clutch. The Giants left 10 on base but that was nothing compared to a 1-for-11 performance from the Royals with runners in scoring position. 

Panik and others credited Giants relievers for buckling down when situations got tight late. Steven Okert and Derek Law got through some iffy spots in the eighth, ninth and tenth to get the ball to Mark Melancon, who stranded two.

Hours earlier, Matt Cain had put the staff in gear with seven sharp innings. 

“He was outstanding,” interim manager Ron Wotus said. “Really, really good.”

Wotus, managing because Bruce Bochy had a minor heart procedure, was particularly encouraged by Cain’s effort against left-handed hitters. After Gordon’s leadoff double, Cain kept Gordon, Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer mostly in check. He has two straight solid outings, lowering his ERA to 3.31. 

“It was a good day,” Cain said. “That was nice.”

Cain said he has benefited from a decision to keep him on track. The Giants could have skipped their No. 5 starter — and at one time it looked like a lock — but Cain got the nod in a city he didn’t pitch in three years ago because of an injury. 

“It was good to get back in a rhythm,” he said. “It’s nice to get back on the same page.”

Will it continue? Cain’s next start would come Monday against the Dodgers, and at times Bochy has hinted that Ty Blach could sneak back into the rotation to face a lineup that has massive issues against lefties. Asked about Cain on Tuesday, Wotus smiled and said Bochy will have all the answers when he returns to the club Friday. 

With Bochy back, Wotus will go back to being the bench coach and working tirelessly with the roster’s infielders. They have paid him back when given the chance. A year ago, Brandon Crawford picked up seven hits to help Wotus win a 14-inning game as interim manager. This time it was Panik.

“You get all the statistics today and matchups and everything and all the information that you look at, but the guy plays baseball,” Wotus said. “He’s in the moment and wants to be the guy.”

Panik found his moment in the 11th. The Giants are 2-0 the last two years without their manager, who was said to be watching from his home in San Diego. The games have lasted 25 combined innings. 

“He has a knack for knowing what games to take off,” Wotus said, smiling.

 

By Alex Pavlovic April 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals do not expect big crowds for this midweek series against a National League team, even if that team is the one that knocked them out in 2014. Madison Bumgarner drew a crowd on Tuesday, though. 

Bumgarner was surrounded by 14 local reporters and cameramen just before batting practice, and he certainly enjoyed looking back at the biggest night of his career. 

"Obviously those are some of the best memories of my career," he said, smiling. "It's a pretty special place to come back to. I love the city, the field, playing those guys. I'm not good at ranking stuff, but if you force me to, I do think (Game 7) has got to be number one for me."

If you missed it, I wrote an oral history of the moment Bumgarner jogged out of the visiting bullpen here. He went out early Tuesday to do some stretching and running, but he stuck to left field, never crossing over to go see the spot where he sat for four innings. 

Bumgarner spent some time talking to Royals players after he did his work, and he'll see another familiar face this week. Whit Merrifield, a 28-year-old infielder, was called up by the Royals. He grew up in North Carolina, playing with and against Bumgarner, who did not remember any specific battles. Merrifield did; he told local reporters that Bumgarner hit him in the head with a pitch when they were 11 years old. 

"I did?" Bumgarner said. "Geez, I don't remember that. I'm sure it was an accident."

--- A couple other "we're back in KC" notes: Hunter Strickland is a bit curious to see what kind of reaction he gets if he pitches. Remember, Strickland had a heated moment with Sal Perez early in the series. He said the two spoke the next day and all was good. Also, Johnny Cueto is back two years after helping them get a title here. He spent a lot of time with Royals on Tuesday. 

--- Ned Yost was not in the mood for questions about the Giants or Bumgarner. "It's just another series," he said. 

--- Buster Posey will likely DH both games, Ron Wotus said. Posey is cleared to catch, however, and he said he feels good and did three or four days after getting hit. 

"I'm very grateful that I felt well as quickly as I did," Posey said. "Obviously, we've seen where something like that lasted longer for certain guys."

--- Here's the latest on Bruce Bochy, who underwent what is being described as a minor heart procedure in San Diego. And here's Ray Ratto with a big-picture look. This is the third heart-related scare for Bochy in three years. 

"We just want him to take care of himself, take his time, and make sure he's cleared," Posey said. "What we do (on the field) is secondary to other things in life."

--- Jeremy Affeldt will make his broadcast debut tonight. He's fired up about it, and he walked around the clubhouse Tuesday saying he now has authority to set the lineup. (He does not.)

 

