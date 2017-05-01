Instant Replay: Pence, Posey homer as Giants vanquish Kershaw

BOX SCORE

LOS ANGELES — Did you think you had the 2017 Giants figured out? Try again.

After a lifeless weekend at AT&T Park, the Giants came down to Dodger Stadium and handed Clayton Kershaw one of his worst nights against his rival (it still wasn’t all that bad). A slumping lineup had eight hits — including two homers — off the longtime Giant-killer and Johnny Cueto made it all hold up. A 4-3 win kicked off May and the three-city trip in style.

Hunter Pence and Buster Posey combined for just two homers in April, but they found an unlikely way to get going in May. Pence blasted a Kershaw curveball a dozen rows into the left field bleachers in the first, giving Cueto a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers tied it up in the second, but Posey gave the Giants the lead back in the third inning with his first homer since the season-opening road trip.

Gorkys Hernandez took advantage of the leadoff assignment in the fifth, bunting for a hit and reaching second on Kershaw’s error. He scored when Christian Arroyo — who had three great at-bats against Kershaw — lined a single to left to score Hernandez.

The Dodgers got a run back in the seventh, but Bruce Bochy stuck with Cueto as trouble mounted and he was rewarded. Andrew Toles grounded out to end the inning and stranded a pair.

Steven Okert took over and pitched a perfect eighth, and Bochy left him out on the mound to start the ninth. Adrian Gonzalez flied out to center and Cody Bellinger popped up. With Mark Melancon unavailable due to a high workload, Derek Law entered and got the final out.

Starting pitching report: Cueto was charged with three earned in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six. On the other side, the eight hits and four runs both matched Kershaw’s highs against the Giants in 38 career appearances.

Bullpen report: Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless seventh in his first home appearance against his former team. He still uses “El Mechon.” It is considerably less lit than it was at AT&T Park.

At the plate: Pence entered the night with just seven hits in 70 at-bats against Kershaw, and all of those were singles.

In the field: Drew Stubbs made a nice running catch of Corey Seager’s liner to left-center in the third. He hasn’t hit much, but he might be the best defensive center fielder on the roster right now.

Attendance: The Dodgers announced a crowd of 44,606 human beings. One of the Giants fans in the first row kept reading an old newspaper from the day after the 2014 title. A+ troll move.

Up next: Matt Moore’s last two starts at Dodger Stadium: 8 2/3 shutout innings, 1 hit … 1 inning, 6 earned runs. So, I have no idea what you’ll get tomorrow. He’ll face Alex Wood.