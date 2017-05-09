Giants

Melancon goes on DL for first time, but expects to be back soon

By Alex Pavlovic May 09, 2017 7:50 PM

NEW YORK — Mark Melancon was never put on the DL in his first eight seasons in the big leagues. He was disappointed when it finally happened Tuesday, and not just because he’s less than two months into a four-year deal that was the marquee signing of the Giants’ offseason. 

Melancon had hoped to pitch through inflammation in his right pronator, a muscle on the inside of the forearm. The Giants opted to be careful, and minutes before Tuesday’s game they shelved their new closer with a mild strain.

Melancon said he expects to be back when eligible May 16, or shortly thereafter. 

“It’s a mild strain and we can back-date it three days, so that helps,” he said. “I expect to be back as soon as possible.”

Melancon said the irritation has been there since the spring, but he was quick to point out that his participation in the World Baseball Classic’s final round had nothing to do with it. 

“I think I threw five pitches in the WBC and then got yanked,” he said, smiling. 

The Giants ordered an MRI when they were in Cincinnati, but Melancon hoped to contribute against the Mets. When he felt more irritation while warming up Monday, the team made the call. 

“He’s felt it on and off the last couple of weeks,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We made this call to put him on the DL so it’s not nagging him all year.”

The Giants did not make a roster move, and Bochy said it wasn’t a lock that Brandon Crawford will take the spot when he returns Wednesday. If the Giants opt to add another arm for the series finale, Reyes Moronta might be a surprise choice. The right-hander is the only pitcher at Double-A Richmond who is on the 40-man roster. 

Bochy said it’ll be closer-by-committee while Melancon is out, with Derek Law being the head guy. You can also probably expect some Steven Okert if lefties are coming up in the ninth. 

--- Of course, needing a closer means you have the lead. The Giants lost 6-1 on Tuesday, and they were never really all that competitive. Jeff Samardzija fell behind early and then ended up with one of just two hits from the Giants. The other was a solo homer by Buster Posey. 

“I can’t explain why we’re not hitting,” Bochy said. “These things are hard to explain. You can’t force it. You keep thinking we’re going to come out of it, but it’s been a while.”

--- A word about Eduardo Nuñez: It’s probably easy to place blame after the way that first inning went, but the blame should really be placed on the left field plan, not the player. Nuñez is an infielder, and the reports coming into the season indicated that he was shaky in the outfield. He’s willing to play out of position to try and help the team, but it’s not working. Somehow, the Giants need to find a way to put real outfielders in the outfield. They’re not scoring enough runs to give a hit or two away every night.

--- Crawford had a good night, collecting three hits and playing seven innings at Double-A. He will be at Citi Field on Tuesday but Bochy made it sound like Crawford might not be activated right away. He’s traveling tomorrow and then taking a long flight home with the team. Starting the final game of the trip is probably not in the cards.

 

Posey finds power surge during three-game series in New York

By Alex Pavlovic May 11, 2017 10:21 AM

NEW YORK — The Giants did not come into the season really expecting Buster Posey to get back to the 20-homer club, but it wasn’t hard to picture a resurgence when Posey hit a pair of long homers while playing in the World Baseball Classic. That swing didn’t show once he returned, but six weeks into the season, Posey has found his power stroke. 

Posey homered in all three games of the Mets series, and none of them were cheap shots in a park built for pitchers. What’s going on? Posey shrugged when asked about the run, saying he “put a good swing” on Wednesday’s blast. 

“It’s just being short to the ball, keeping it simple,” he said. “That’s it. Be ready to hit.”

He did acknowledge, however, that he has purposely cut down his leg lift during his swing. 

“A lot of it is a feel thing, how you’re feeling day-to-day,” he said. “

Whatever he's found, it's working. Posey is batting .367 and slugging .561 this year, his first since turning 30. His OPS of 1.007 would be a career-high. In a season where not much has gone right, Posey looks headed to his fifth All-Star Game, and third straight. Now, if only the Giants could get guys on ahead of him ... 

--- If you missed it, here’s the game story from yesterday’s win. 

--- I’ve seen some discussion on social media about what the Giants will do with Christian Arroyo once Brandon Crawford returns to the lineup Thursday. It’s easy. It’s called “third base.” Just in case it wasn’t obvious, Bruce Bochy has made it clear: Arroyo is here to stay, and to play.

“We’re staying with him, trust me,” Bochy said Wednesday. “This is a tough kid. He can deal with an 0-for-4, four strikeouts, and he’s one guy I don’t get concerned with it having a lingering effect. The bat is something we need and we’ll find a way to get him in there.”

Bochy did acknowledge that he’ll have to find an off day for Arroyo at some point. Even though he’s 21, they don’t want to run him out there every day, as they have. One of the reasons the Giants wanted Arroyo getting a full season in Triple-A was because they wanted him to get used to the grind of professional ball. But for the most part, Arroyo will be at third. 

That makes for an interesting discussion with Eduardo Nuñez. He had a good game at third Wednesday, at the plate and in the field. Before the first pitch, a member of the organization noted that he seems to take his defensive struggles in the outfield to the plate with him. There’s no way around it at this point: Nuñez is the utility guy, and he’ll need to find a way to make an impact whether he’s at third, at short, or in left. 

--- Brandon Crawford was in the clubhouse after the game and flew home with the team. He’ll be ready to go Thursday. Reyes Moronta goes back to Richmond with a little extra cash in his pocket and a day of service time, but without having made his debut. 

--- Denard Span had two singles in a rehab game in San Jose last night. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him at AT&T Park tonight to get checked out by trainers. This won't be a long rehab assignment. 

--- Here's a good story from our Dalton Johnson on young Ryder Jones, the next man in that Arroyo draft class. I really do think Jones has a chance to make it in left, which would make him an interesting guy since he can also handle first and third. The Giants intend to have him in Triple-A the whole year, but he's an intriguing option down the line. You can throw out some of the past numbers. He's still just 22 so he's always been facing older competition, and this spring he showed that the power is coming. 

Dodgers lose outfielder to season-ending torn ACL

By Associated Press May 10, 2017 6:05 PM

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need season-ending surgery.

He landed awkwardly while trying to preserve a no-hitter for Julio Urias in the seventh inning Tuesday, sliding into the wall as a drive by Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen landed for a double. Toles came out of the game and an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the injury. He will have surgery in about seven-to-10 days.

The 24-year-old won Los Angeles’ left-field job and was hitting 275 with five homers and 15 RBIs, including a .375 average with seven RBIs in his last 11 games.

Cody Bellinger started in left field for Wednesday night’s series finale against the Pirates. Bellinger began the night with a .320 average, five homers and 15 RBIs is 13 games, playing first base while Adrian Gonzalez is sidelined with right elbow soreness.

 

