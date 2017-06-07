MLB suspends auction for Strickland's brawl-worn jersey

Giants

By Alex Pavlovic June 07, 2017 6:20 PM

MILWAUKEE -- If you were hoping to own the jersey Hunter Strickland wore when he threw punches at Bryce Harper, you're out of luck. 

Strickland's game-used jersey was on sale through MLB.com's auction site, with the bidding reaching $1,500 as it approached the final hour. But late Wednesday, MLB suspended the auction, replacing the bidding field with a note that said the winning bid was instead just $200. 

It's unclear what exactly happened, but the league was likely responding to several national reporters pointing out the strange nature of the jersey being up for sale. Strickland is currently waiting for a June 13 hearing that will determine if his suspension is cut down from six games. The Giants are hopeful one game will be knocked off. 

Teams have become very aggressive in recent years about getting game-used items into team stores and up on the online auction site, and the Giants split the proceeds with their players, 50-50. Often times, items are sold during the game in which they were used. That famously happened with Hunter Pence's broken-bat in 2012. 

Other items from that game remain up for grabs, including the lineup card, first base, and Christian Arroyo's cleats.

MILWAUKEE — Even with the Giants 13 games under .500 and 14 out in the division, Madison Bumgarner is working hard to make it back on schedule. Before Wednesday’s game, Bumgarner said he feels better every day, and he noted that it’s a bit easier to rehab given what another lefty is doing. 

Asked about Ty Blach, who had won four straight coming into the day, Bumgarner said it’s “been really fun to watch.”

“He took (the job) and ran with it,” Bumgarner said. 

It’s now clear that the two will soon be running side by side. Whenever Bumgarner returns, Blach will have nothing else to prove. Even after his worst outing in a month, manager Bruce Bochy heaped praise, noting that Blach showed good stuff into the sixth inning of a 6-3 loss and pitched better than his final numbers. 

When a reporter asked if Blach has shown he’s a big league starter and worthy of staying in the rotation when Bumgarner returns in late July or early August, Bochy had a quick answer.

“Oh I think so,” Bochy said. “You have to look at the job he’s done. He didn’t walk a guy (tonight), he has good command and his stuff is good, too. That doesn’t get talked about but he’s got good velocity and movement on his changeup. The thing I like about him is he doesn’t get rattled. They throw a ball at his head and the next pitch he gets right in there and lays down a perfect bunt. This is who this kid is.

“He’s a major league starter.”

Blach gave up five earned in six innings, but he didn’t get much help from his outfield defense, and he wasn’t bailed out by a lineup that doesn’t take advantage of hitter’s parks. The Giants had all three of their runs in one inning, two coming on a deep Buster Posey homer. 

The rest of the night was a familiar story, and Blach paid for two misplays in left by Orlando Calixte, part of the newest wave to get a shot out there. With the Giants up 3-1, Jesus Aguilar hit a single to left-center that Calixte overran. Aguilar scored from second on Travis Shaw’s single. Shaw went to third when Calixte appeared to misjudge Hernan Perez’s liner to left that dropped for a double, and he scored on a sacrifice fly. 

Bochy said he would have to go back and look at the Perez ball. He doesn’t need a second look to know left field remains a huge issue. Calixte was 0 for 3, dropping his average to .167, and he hit into a double play. Bochy said he’s not sure who will start in left on Thursday, as Austin Slater has also struggled with the promotion. 

“We’ve got to get these guys to relax,” Bochy said. “Trust me, they’re good players. I don’t know why they’re pressing. We’ve got to get these guys to settle down. We need some help there. We need one of those kids to come up and get hot. It’s just been a black hole for us. We’ve got to get somebody to step up and take that job.” 

BOX SCORE

MILWAUKEE — As the hole has gotten deeper over the past month, the Giants have at least been able to count on the lefty atop the rotation. 

Ty Blach, pitching in place of Madison Bumgarner, took a four-game winning streak into his start at Miller Park, but Blach was hit with five runs in six innings and the lineup continued to underwhelm on a trip to two of the better hitter’s parks in the National League. The Giants lost 6-3 to the first-place Brewers, falling to 2-4 on this trip and 24-37 overall. 

Here are five things to know from Milwaukee, which is Algonquin for "the good land."

--- The Giants are a season-high 14 games out of first place. In 2013, a 76-win season, they didn’t fall that far back until August 9. 

--- Buster Posey’s 421-foot blast off the bottom of the scoreboard was his first this season with a runner on. You have to go back to last Sept. 16 for Posey’s last non-solo shot. This one scored Brandon Belt and gave the Giants a three-run third. 

--- Since picking up hits in his first two at-bats, Orlando Calixte is 2 for 22. He hit into a double play with two on in the sixth and had two defensive misplays in left. It doesn't appear he'll be in left much longer. 

--- Jonathan Villar greeted George Kontos with a long homer to right. Kontos has allowed five homers after giving up just three last season. He has given up just three runs over his past eight appearances, all on solo shots. 

--- The Polish Sausage, known as a humble and gracious competitor, won the Sausage Race. 

