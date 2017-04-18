Giants

Pirates All-Star OF Starling Marte hit with 80-game PED ban

Pirates All-Star OF Starling Marte hit with 80-game PED ban

By Associated Press April 18, 2017 3:45 PM

NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The league said Tuesday that Marte tested positive for the steroid Nandrolone. He will be eligible to return in mid-July.

Marte was an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2016 and moved from left field to center field in the offseason after winning his second Gold Glove. The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic is hitting .241 with two home runs and seven RBIs this season. The Pirates began play on Tuesday 6-7 through the first two weeks of the season.

Marte said in a statement that "neglect and lack of knowledge led to this mistake."

"With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much," he said. "I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me."

Pirates president Frank Coonelly he was "disappointed that Starling put himself, his teammates and the organization in this position."

"We will continue to fight for the division title with the men who are here," Coonelly said, "and will look forward to getting Starling back after the All-Star break."

Barring postponements, Marte would be eligible to return for the July 18 home game against Milwaukee and would lose 91 days' pay from his $5 million salary, which comes to $2,486,339. Under a change to baseball's drug agreement in collective bargaining during the offseason, he doesn't get paid on off days during the ban. Under the old agreement, he would have lost 80 days' pay, which would have amounted to $2,185,782.

Another change in the drug agreement means Marte will not be credited for major league service during the suspension. That would have delayed his eligibility for free agency by a year until after the 2019 season, but he agreed in 2014 to a $31 million, six-year contract that includes club options for 2020 and '21.

Under the drug agreement, Marte is ineligible for the 2017 postseason if the Pirates were to advance.

It's a task made considerably harder with Marte out of the mix for the next three months. Pittsburgh already is missing third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who remains in his native South Korea awaiting a work visa after being convicted of driving under the influence in February.

The Pirates recalled Jose Osuna from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their game Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Marte is the second player to be suspended this season for running afoul of the league's drug policy. Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia, who was on the Phillies' 40-man roster but assigned to Double-A Reading, was suspended last week.

 

In return to Kansas City, Bumgarner will face hitter he first met 17 years ago

whit.jpg
USATSI

In return to Kansas City, Bumgarner will face hitter he first met 17 years ago

By Alex Pavlovic April 19, 2017 2:31 PM

KANSAS CITY — The Royals know Madison Bumgarner all too well at this point, and there will be a familiar lineup on the other side when the lefty digs back in at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. Longtime anchors Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez will make up the top of the order against Bumgarner, but the new No. 6 hitter is actually the Royal who has been facing him the longest. 

A day after getting called up from Triple-A, Whit Merrifield will take a crack at a player he has known for nearly two decades. Merrifield grew up in Mocksville, North Carolina, about 75 minutes away from Bumgarner's hometown. The two played against each other and played together on high school All-Star teams, but their first meeting wasn’t a positive one for Merrifield.

“So, my first memory of Bum was we were 11 years old and it was my first ever travel ball game and he was pitching for the Catawba Valley Storm, we were playing against them,” Merrifield said Wednesday. “He was this big-old-donkey lefty on the mound. I was leading off that game and my first at-bat he drills me in the head. 

“He goes on later that game to hit two home runs, and ever since then he was kind of a legend around those parts.” 

Told that story by local reporters on Tuesday, Bumgarner smiled and grimaced. 

"I did?" he said. "Geez, I don't remember that. I'm sure it was an accident."

Merrifield wasn’t bitter. He said the two got to know each other in high school.

“He’s a great guy,” Merrifield said. “It’s good to see him have success. Like I said, he was kind of a legend in North Carolina.”

Merrifield, 28, is hoping to carve out his own role in the Majors. He has come a long way since that first meeting, which was his first ever game playing outside of his county. He went to South Carolina and became a ninth-round pick of the Royals. Merrifield has played all over the field in eight minor league seasons, posting a .274/.334/.403 slash line. He batted .283 in 81 games for the Royals last year and hit a solo homer Tuesday in his return to the big leagues. 

Merrifield and Bumgarner ran into each other in the parking lot after the series opener. The Royal is looking forward to facing a pitcher who was making hitters uncomfortable long before the Giants discovered him.

“When you get a chance to go up against one of the elite guys, it’s going to be a fun night,” he said. “He comes right after you. I like to be aggressive. He’s an aggressive pitcher and I’m an aggressive hitter. Something has got to give, and hopefully my aggression will prevail over his.”

Giants lineup: Span out, Hill leading off in finale vs Royals

Giants lineup: Span out, Hill leading off in finale vs Royals

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 19, 2017 12:54 PM

With lefty Jason Vargas on the mound, Denard Span is getting the night off in Kansas City. Gorkys Hernandez is in center and Aaron Hill is leading off.

San Francisco Giants:
1. Aaron Hill (R) LF
2. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Buster Posey (R) DH
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Eduardo Nunez (R) 3B
7. Nick Hundley (R) C
8. Joe Panik (L) 2B
9. Gorkys Hernandez (R) CF
Madison Bumgarner -- LHP

Kansas City Royals:
1. Alex Gordon (L) LF
2. Mike Moustakas (L) 3B
3. Lorenzo Cain (R) CF
4. Eric Hosmer (L) 1B
5. Salvador Perez (R) C
6. Whit Merrifield (R) 2B
7. Alcides Escobar (R) SS
8. Cheslor Cuthbert (R) DH
9. Paulo Orlando (R) RF
Jason Vargas -- LHP

 

Load more