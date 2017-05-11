Giants

Posey finds power surge during three-game series in New York

By Alex Pavlovic May 11, 2017 10:21 AM

NEW YORK — The Giants did not come into the season really expecting Buster Posey to get back to the 20-homer club, but it wasn’t hard to picture a resurgence when Posey hit a pair of long homers while playing in the World Baseball Classic. That swing didn’t show once he returned, but six weeks into the season, Posey has found his power stroke. 

Posey homered in all three games of the Mets series, and none of them were cheap shots in a park built for pitchers. What’s going on? Posey shrugged when asked about the run, saying he “put a good swing” on Wednesday’s blast. 

“It’s just being short to the ball, keeping it simple,” he said. “That’s it. Be ready to hit.”

He did acknowledge, however, that he has purposely cut down his leg lift during his swing. 

“A lot of it is a feel thing, how you’re feeling day-to-day,” he said. “

Whatever he's found, it's working. Posey is batting .367 and slugging .561 this year, his first since turning 30. His OPS of 1.007 would be a career-high. In a season where not much has gone right, Posey looks headed to his fifth All-Star Game, and third straight. Now, if only the Giants could get guys on ahead of him ... 

--- If you missed it, here’s the game story from yesterday’s win. 

--- I’ve seen some discussion on social media about what the Giants will do with Christian Arroyo once Brandon Crawford returns to the lineup Thursday. It’s easy. It’s called “third base.” Just in case it wasn’t obvious, Bruce Bochy has made it clear: Arroyo is here to stay, and to play.

“We’re staying with him, trust me,” Bochy said Wednesday. “This is a tough kid. He can deal with an 0-for-4, four strikeouts, and he’s one guy I don’t get concerned with it having a lingering effect. The bat is something we need and we’ll find a way to get him in there.”

Bochy did acknowledge that he’ll have to find an off day for Arroyo at some point. Even though he’s 21, they don’t want to run him out there every day, as they have. One of the reasons the Giants wanted Arroyo getting a full season in Triple-A was because they wanted him to get used to the grind of professional ball. But for the most part, Arroyo will be at third. 

That makes for an interesting discussion with Eduardo Nuñez. He had a good game at third Wednesday, at the plate and in the field. Before the first pitch, a member of the organization noted that he seems to take his defensive struggles in the outfield to the plate with him. There’s no way around it at this point: Nuñez is the utility guy, and he’ll need to find a way to make an impact whether he’s at third, at short, or in left. 

--- Brandon Crawford was in the clubhouse after the game and flew home with the team. He’ll be ready to go Thursday. Reyes Moronta goes back to Richmond with a little extra cash in his pocket and a day of service time, but without having made his debut. 

--- Denard Span had two singles in a rehab game in San Jose last night. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him at AT&T Park tonight to get checked out by trainers. This won't be a long rehab assignment. 

--- Here's a good story from our Dalton Johnson on young Ryder Jones, the next man in that Arroyo draft class. I really do think Jones has a chance to make it in left, which would make him an interesting guy since he can also handle first and third. The Giants intend to have him in Triple-A the whole year, but he's an intriguing option down the line. You can throw out some of the past numbers. He's still just 22 so he's always been facing older competition, and this spring he showed that the power is coming. 

Dodgers lose outfielder to season-ending torn ACL

By Associated Press May 10, 2017 6:05 PM

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need season-ending surgery.

He landed awkwardly while trying to preserve a no-hitter for Julio Urias in the seventh inning Tuesday, sliding into the wall as a drive by Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen landed for a double. Toles came out of the game and an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the injury. He will have surgery in about seven-to-10 days.

The 24-year-old won Los Angeles’ left-field job and was hitting 275 with five homers and 15 RBIs, including a .375 average with seven RBIs in his last 11 games.

Cody Bellinger started in left field for Wednesday night’s series finale against the Pirates. Bellinger began the night with a .320 average, five homers and 15 RBIs is 13 games, playing first base while Adrian Gonzalez is sidelined with right elbow soreness.

 

Arroyo fires up Giants, ends stunning two-year streak

By Alex Pavlovic May 10, 2017 2:35 PM

NEW YORK — Christian Arroyo was a 19-year-old playing for Class-A San Jose the last time the Giants overcame a deficit after eight innings and won. Half an hour after his game-breaking hit Wednesday, Arroyo, now 21, couldn’t hide the look of shock on his face when a reporter relayed that it had been 133 straight losses when trailing after eight. 

“I did not know that,” he said after a second. “No. That’s news to me.”

Sometimes it’s better not to know how bad it’s going, but there was no hiding it as the Giants came to the park Wednesday. They had lost five straight -- to a rebuilding Reds team and a Mets squad in turmoil -- and whispers of a rebuild started to seep into the clubhouse. 

The players tried to stay positive, finding laughter and smiles where they could. Several relievers shaved their beards into awkward mustaches. A few minutes after the lineup was posted Wednesday, a member of the training staff tore it off the wall and then went into a back room, reading the names off dramatically as players doubled over. 

Still, there’s only so much to be done before and after games. At some point the Giants needed to turn the tide between the lines, and they did so in an unlikely way. 

Trailing 3-2 with one out in the ninth, the Giants watched Joe Panik nearly yank one out. He settled for a walk, and Eduardo Nuñez reached when Wilmer Flores bobbled a potential double-play grounder. For once, the gift didn’t go to waste. Hunter Pence’s single tied it. Buster Posey, who earlier had homered in a third straight game, drew a walk to load them up for Arroyo. 

The rookie has seen some rough days since a red-hot start, but the coaching staff has watched Arroyo make adjustments on a daily basis. After seeing some hellacious pitches earlier in the game, Arroyo walked up against Jeurys Familia, who is one of the best closers in the game but was showing wildness. 

“Stay off the ground,” he told himself. “It was as simple as that.”

Arroyo got a 95 mph fastball and elevated it. As the ball soared into the gap in left-center, Posey, who had just minutes earlier fouled a ball off his foot, broke into his high gear. 

“It was 20-something jockeys in the dugout whipping the horse and yelling at Buster to get moving,” Panik said, smiling. 

Perhaps the Giants, after all this trouble, knew that even that run was important. When Posey crossed the plate, they had a 6-3 lead. Arroyo cruised into second, hopped off the bag and threw a vicious right-handed fist pump.

“It was a lot of frustration from the past week coming out,” he said. “For myself, getting away from my approach and scuffling a bit, and the team had lost five in a row. It’s a lot of frustration and a lot of pent-up aggression. It finally went our way.”

First, however, came another test. Holding a lead without Mark Melancon for the first time, Bochy turned to Derek Law. The Mets put two on and Flores nearly redeemed himself with a blast to the deepest part of the yard. Justin Ruggiano went up at the wall and just missed it. The ball was equally close to leaving the yard. 

“I thought it was going out,” Posey said. “And then he almost made a great play. And then I’m thinking maybe he knocked it over the wall.”

Flores settled for a two-run double. Law would retire the next batter, giving the Giants their first win since leaving Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Bochy sunk into his seat in the visitor’s clubhouse at Citi Field and smiled as he talked about how difficult even this one was.

“I think they’re just having fun with me,” he said of the ninth.

Bochy said he hopes this game has a carryover effect. The standings are what they are, and even this win, as thrilling as it was, won’t make much of a dent. But it guaranteed a happy flight on the longest trip of the year, and there were positives Bochy pulled out. He credited his team for continuing to fight, and said he gave a game ball to Johnny Cueto — who didn’t play — for “chirping” for the final four innings as he tried to fire up the team.

Arroyo’s hit got the job done, and as players grabbed their Shake Shack and headed for the airport, they were grateful to have a different focus for the day. Two losing streaks were over, the one over the past week and the remarkable one that dated back to May 10, 2015, when another young third baseman, Matt Duffy, clinched a comeback. 

“It can definitely help us out,” Matt Cain said two years later. “Especially since we’re going back home, it’s something we needed to do. We needed to get a little momentum … We haven’t had that (moment). We’ve been looking for that, whether it’s a shutdown inning or big hit. We’ve needed that energy and we just haven’t had the opportunity to express it, so that was fun.”

