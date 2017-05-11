Posey finds power surge during three-game series in New York

NEW YORK — The Giants did not come into the season really expecting Buster Posey to get back to the 20-homer club, but it wasn’t hard to picture a resurgence when Posey hit a pair of long homers while playing in the World Baseball Classic. That swing didn’t show once he returned, but six weeks into the season, Posey has found his power stroke.

Posey homered in all three games of the Mets series, and none of them were cheap shots in a park built for pitchers. What’s going on? Posey shrugged when asked about the run, saying he “put a good swing” on Wednesday’s blast.

“It’s just being short to the ball, keeping it simple,” he said. “That’s it. Be ready to hit.”

He did acknowledge, however, that he has purposely cut down his leg lift during his swing.

“A lot of it is a feel thing, how you’re feeling day-to-day,” he said. “

Whatever he's found, it's working. Posey is batting .367 and slugging .561 this year, his first since turning 30. His OPS of 1.007 would be a career-high. In a season where not much has gone right, Posey looks headed to his fifth All-Star Game, and third straight. Now, if only the Giants could get guys on ahead of him ...

--- I’ve seen some discussion on social media about what the Giants will do with Christian Arroyo once Brandon Crawford returns to the lineup Thursday. It’s easy. It’s called “third base.” Just in case it wasn’t obvious, Bruce Bochy has made it clear: Arroyo is here to stay, and to play.

“We’re staying with him, trust me,” Bochy said Wednesday. “This is a tough kid. He can deal with an 0-for-4, four strikeouts, and he’s one guy I don’t get concerned with it having a lingering effect. The bat is something we need and we’ll find a way to get him in there.”

Bochy did acknowledge that he’ll have to find an off day for Arroyo at some point. Even though he’s 21, they don’t want to run him out there every day, as they have. One of the reasons the Giants wanted Arroyo getting a full season in Triple-A was because they wanted him to get used to the grind of professional ball. But for the most part, Arroyo will be at third.

That makes for an interesting discussion with Eduardo Nuñez. He had a good game at third Wednesday, at the plate and in the field. Before the first pitch, a member of the organization noted that he seems to take his defensive struggles in the outfield to the plate with him. There’s no way around it at this point: Nuñez is the utility guy, and he’ll need to find a way to make an impact whether he’s at third, at short, or in left.

--- Brandon Crawford was in the clubhouse after the game and flew home with the team. He’ll be ready to go Thursday. Reyes Moronta goes back to Richmond with a little extra cash in his pocket and a day of service time, but without having made his debut.

--- Denard Span had two singles in a rehab game in San Jose last night. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him at AT&T Park tonight to get checked out by trainers. This won't be a long rehab assignment.

--- Here's a good story from our Dalton Johnson on young Ryder Jones, the next man in that Arroyo draft class. I really do think Jones has a chance to make it in left, which would make him an interesting guy since he can also handle first and third. The Giants intend to have him in Triple-A the whole year, but he's an intriguing option down the line. You can throw out some of the past numbers. He's still just 22 so he's always been facing older competition, and this spring he showed that the power is coming.