Report: Former top Giants prospect once again sidelined

By Alex Pavlovic May 04, 2017 11:38 AM

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith will miss the entire season after having Tommy John surgery in the spring. It appears the top prospect traded for Smith will also miss most or all of the year. 

Right-hander Phil Bickford had surgery to repair two fractures in his pitching hand, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Bickford was sent to Milwaukee last August 1 with Andrew Susac, with the Giants getting Smith in return. The 2015 first-round pick was already serving a 50-game suspension for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. 

Per Haudricourt, Bickford was pitching in an extended spring training game when a line drive hit his pitching hand. Surgery will keep him out for eight to 12 weeks. So far, none of the players in that deal have sniffed a major league game in 2017. A neck injury kept Susac from competing for an opening day job and he was recently sent to Triple-A. He is batting .118 in 10 games on a rehab assignment. 

In an odd coincidence, the other big name sent out at the deadline -- Matt Duffy -- is also still sidelined. Duffy is not fully recovered from heel surgery, although he has stepped up the rehab process in recent days. He has not yet appeared for Tampa Bay this season. 

Giants Notes: Okert's beer shower; pair of injured players sent to Arizona

By Alex Pavlovic May 04, 2017 9:49 AM

LOS ANGELES -- The new visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium is narrow, which at times makes it the perfect runway. Wednesday was one of those times. After picking up his first career win, left-hander Steven Okert was stuffed into a cart. 

"They rolled me in there," Okert said. "I got the shower."

The beer shower is a tradition for pitchers who pick up their first win. It's been going on for decades, with some slight tweaks (these days players are very aware of the location of their phone). Okert's journey was well-earned, and not just because he recorded five outs. Two nights earlier, he got five outs before turning the ball over to Derek Law for a one-out save. 

"I set him up this time," Law said, smiling. 

Okert came on in the ninth with a runner on. He got Corey Seager to ground into a double play. The 10th brought three more outs.

"Both games he played such a critical role in winning the ballgame," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He got the win, his first, and good for him. What a great job he did. It was much-needed, too."

Teams have been stacking lefty starters against the Dodgers, but Okert put a twist on it. He churned through outs in the bullpen, and he said he figured that might be the case. 

"I had a feeling I might throw a little more here," he said. "I had three days off against San Diego and I came in feeling good and feeling ready. I knew coming into this that it was a possibility of something like this."

The Giants and Dodgers do not look headed for a late-September race to the finish. But their games always mean a little more, and it appears Okert will be a huge part of this season's matchups. 

--- From last night, here's my game story. The win was No. 1,800 for Bochy. Eight previous managers won 1,800 games and three World Series titles and all are in the Hall of Fame. It's been a lock for Bochy for some time. 

--- Joe Panik had two more hits, including a deep double off Julio Urias. The splits are what they are, but maybe that knock was enough to get him a full-time tryout atop the lineup. At the very least, he figures to be there Friday against right-hander Bronson Arroyo, who is still pitching somehow. 

Panik's double almost wasn't one. Say what you will about Yasiel Puig, but nobody makes that play as close as he did. He remains one of the most exciting players in the game, and Panik had to hustle for two on a ball that hit the wall. He said he looked up and saw Puig grab it and turn.

"It's, 'Alright, well you better kick it into another gear if you've got one,'" he said. "There's nothing that surprises me with him anymore. He's got a great arm."

--- The clubhouse won't be as full against the Reds. Aaron Hill (forearm) left Wednesday to head to Arizona for more rehab and another MRI. Bochy said this is "taking longer than we thought and he thought. It's just not coming around as first hoped." Denard Span is also going to the facility in Scottsdale. That one is also up in the air a little. 

Brandon Crawford took BP and did quite a bit of baseball work on the field Thursday. It will be a close call when the 10 days on the DL are up. Crawford hopes to return to the lineup Saturday, but the staff is being a bit more cautious. Bochy said Crawford will need to be 100 percent to return. 

"With the difficult types of plays that he has to make, you can't bring him back (early)," he said. 

--- If you missed it, Panik was my latest podcast guest. You can stream it here or download on iTunes here.

Samardzija dominates early, Giants rally late to get series win in Los Angeles

By Alex Pavlovic May 04, 2017 12:00 AM

LOS ANGELES — As the clubhouse cleared out late Wednesday night, Jeff Samardzija was asked if this would have been a tough one to lose. Samardzija was sharp through eight innings, but for a chunk of his night, it looked like he would take a brutal loss. That’s come to be expected after the way April went. 

“Yeah …” Samardzija said, smiling. “But it didn’t happen.”

No, the pain never quite came. The Giants rallied to tie, put together a string of hits in the 11th to take the lead, and held on when the Dodgers threw a couple more punches in the bottom of the inning. They left Dodger Stadium with a 4-1 win and their first road series win of the season. 

“I think it means a lot for us with the April we had,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’ve taken some body blows. They kept fighting and they had good energy in the dugout. Everyone was doing something to help out. We kept searching for the big hit and we finally got it.”

The go-ahead knock came from an unlikely source. Gorkys Hernandez is batting .182 and there are legitimate questions about why he bats leadoff so often, but he chose a hell of a time for his only hit of the night. With two on and one out in the 11th, Hernandez yanked a slider into the corner to give the Giants their first lead of the night. For once, the lineup tacked on, and when a tense bottom of the inning was over, Mark Melancon had a save and Steven Okert had his first win in the big leagues. 

Okert’s beer shower was certainly earned, but there was no doubt that Samardzija deserved a better fate given his contributions. The right-hander struck out 11, walked none, and allowed just an unearned run before turning it over to the bullpen after 101 pitches. 

“What a beauty he threw,” Bochy said. 

Samardzija said he felt strong in the bullpen, and he dominated with all his pitches and good fastball command. This is two straight strong outings and the Giants, who haven’t had many positive nights, have won them both. A couple of players stopped by Samardzija’s locker after the game to note that trend. Samardzija said he has felt a difference the last two times out. 

“It hasn’t been the stuff, it hasn’t been the head, it’s just been one pitch in big situations that’s been put in a spot to hit,” he said of his earlier struggles. “You gotta be in there on every pitch.”

Bochy complimented Samardzija’s focus and it seemed to carry over into a dugout that often has lacked fire. The Giants tied it in the eighth and sent the game to extras. In the 10th, they looked poised for the breakthrough. 

Brandon Belt’s walk was followed by singles by Hunter Pence and Buster Posey. The latter looked like it should score a run, but Belt was held up at third. Andrew Toles made a strong throw to the plate that would have gotten the out.

“Brandon froze there for a second because of the line drive. We were yelling to go,” Bochy said. “It looked like he froze for a second. He wasn’t at third by the time Toles got the ball. He has a good arm. I think they would have had him.”

It was a minor miscue on an otherwise big night. Belt saw 33 pitches while tying a career-high with four walks. He followed the Hernandez double with a single that made it 3-1. Toles chased down a Pence liner to the gap, but another run scored. All of that felt needed in the bottom of the inning. Melancon brought Corey Seager to the plate as the tying run, but he grounded out to third. 

After going 9-17 in April, the Giants took two of three from the Dodgers. It’s early, but they were in danger of falling comically behind in the NL West standings. Instead they have a pulse, and it was beating loud as players headed for Cincinnati. 

“It has to be a better month,” Bochy said. “You’re happy to win a series here on the road. It pushes us in the right direction and gives the team a sense of confidence.”

