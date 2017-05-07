Report: Free agent RHP Fister recently threw for Giants

Free agent starting pitcher Doug Fister is still looking to get signed by a major league team. Among those interested are reportedly the Giants.

Fister recently threw in front of the Giants, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.

Last season, Fister went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA for the Houston Astros. He struck out 115 in 180.1 innings pitched.

Over his eight-year career, Fister has compiled a 77-76 record with a 3.60 ERA.

The Giants are without ace Madison Bumgarner after he suffered a Grade 2 left shoulder sprain while riding a dirt bike on his off day in Colorado. Bumgarner is expected to be out until after the All-Star break.

Fister, 33, was originally drafted by the Giants in the 49th round of the 2003 MLB Draft out of Merced College, but opted not to sign with San Francisco.