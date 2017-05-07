Report: Free agent RHP Fister recently threw for Giants

Free agent starting pitcher Doug Fister is still looking to get signed by a major league team. Among those interested are reportedly the Giants.
Fister recently threw in front of the Giants, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.
Last season, Fister went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA for the Houston Astros. He struck out 115 in 180.1 innings pitched.
Over his eight-year career, Fister has compiled a 77-76 record with a 3.60 ERA.
The Giants are without ace Madison Bumgarner after he suffered a Grade 2 left shoulder sprain while riding a dirt bike on his off day in Colorado. Bumgarner is expected to be out until after the All-Star break.
Fister, 33, was originally drafted by the Giants in the 49th round of the 2003 MLB Draft out of Merced College, but opted not to sign with San Francisco.
Bruce Bochy and Terry Collins issued their lineups for today's series opener in New York.
Giants (11-21)
1. Joe Panik (L) 2B
2. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Christian Arroyo (R) SS
6. Eduardo Nunez (R) LF
7. Conor Gillaspie (L) 3B
8. Gorkys Hernandez (R) CF
9. Matt Moore (L) P (1-4, 6.75 ERA)
Mets (14-16)
1. Michael Conforto (L) LF
2. T.J. Rivera (R) 1B
3. Jay Bruce (L) RF
4. Wilmer Flores (R) 3B
5. Neil Walker (S) 2B
6. Jose Reyes (S) SS
7. Rene Rivera (R) C
8. Juan Lagares (R) CF
9. Jacob deGrom (L) P (2-1, 3.68 ERA)
The Giants couldn't leave Cincinnati soon enough on Sunday after the Reds swept them in dominant fashion at Great American Ball Park.
To make matters worse, they couldn't even do that. On the way to the airport, the players' bus broke down and another Giants bus had to pick them up on the side of the road, broadcaster Dave Flemming tweeted.
San Francisco was outscored 31-5 in three games against Cincinnati. On the other side of the ball, the team's starting pitchers combined for a 12.83 ERA.
The Giants are now 11-21 on the season, good for nine games back of the first-place Rockies in the National League West. They begin a three-game series with the Mets in New York starting Monday at 7:10 p.m.