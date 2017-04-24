Source: Giants calling up top prospect Christian Arroyo

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants wanted Christian Arroyo to force his way to the big leagues. After just 16 games in Triple-A, the 21-year-old did just that.

Arroyo was called up to the big leagues Monday as part of a roster shakeup, as first reported by NBC Sports Bay Area. The organization's top hitting prospect is batting .446 this season with seven doubles and three homers. The Giants did not intend to rush Arroyo to the big leagues, but the numbers became overwhelming. He had four hits Sunday — a day the big league squad was swept — including a walk-off.

The Giants also called up outfielder Drew Stubbs and designated Chris Marrero for assignment. To clear a second roster spot, Aaron Hill was put on the disabled list with a right forearm strain.

Arroyo will make his big league debut against the Dodgers. He was at third base Monday, batting sixth for a team that came home with a 6-13 record. Eduardo Nuñez moved to left.

The 32-year-old Stubbs is an eight-year veteran of the big leagues. The Giants signed him the first week of the season after he was released by the Twins. Stubbs can play all three outfield positions and he was starting to get hot at Triple-A, with two homers over the weekend. He’s a career .272/.348/.444 hitter against lefties and the Giants will see four of them this series.

The 28-year-old Marrero won a job with eight homers in the spring, but he’s batting just .132 with one homer.