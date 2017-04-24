Source: Giants calling up top prospect Christian Arroyo

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants wanted Christian Arroyo to force his way to the big leagues. After just 16 games in Triple-A, the 21-year-old did just that.
Arroyo was called up to the big leagues Monday as part of a roster shakeup, as first reported by NBC Sports Bay Area. The organization's top hitting prospect is batting .446 this season with seven doubles and three homers. The Giants did not intend to rush Arroyo to the big leagues, but the numbers became overwhelming. He had four hits Sunday — a day the big league squad was swept — including a walk-off.
The Giants also called up outfielder Drew Stubbs and designated Chris Marrero for assignment. To clear a second roster spot, Aaron Hill was put on the disabled list with a right forearm strain.
Arroyo will make his big league debut against the Dodgers. He was at third base Monday, batting sixth for a team that came home with a 6-13 record. Eduardo Nuñez moved to left.
The 32-year-old Stubbs is an eight-year veteran of the big leagues. The Giants signed him the first week of the season after he was released by the Twins. Stubbs can play all three outfield positions and he was starting to get hot at Triple-A, with two homers over the weekend. He’s a career .272/.348/.444 hitter against lefties and the Giants will see four of them this series.
The 28-year-old Marrero won a job with eight homers in the spring, but he’s batting just .132 with one homer.
Anything you can do, I can do better.
A day after the Giants called up top prospect Christian Arroyo, the Dodgers have summoned their top prospect Cody Bellinger.
Like Arroyo, Bellinger is 21 years old. But the Dodgers' first base prospect is more highly touted.
Entering the 2017 season, Baseball America had Bellinger ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball while ESPN's Keith Law had him at No. 6. Since the beginning of the season, with prospects ahead of him graduating to the major leagues, Bellinger moved up to No. 3 on Law's list.
Arroyo and Bellinger are getting a taste of the Giants-Dodgers rivalry right away. Arroyo made his debut Monday and batted sixth. On Tuesday, Bellinger is batting eighth against Ty Blach and playing left field.
In 18 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bellinger hit .343/.429/.627 with four doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases.
To make room on the 25-man roster, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Brett Eibner to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Joe Gunkel was designated for assignment.
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Dodgers-Giants coverage begins at 6pm with Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming right here.
A day after going 0-for-4 in his major league debut, Christian Arroyo gets to face Clayton Kershaw Tuesday and he's batting second.
Los Angeles Dodgers:
1. Enrique Hernandez (R) CF
2. Corey Seager (L) SS
3. Justin Turner (R) 3B
4. Yasiel Puig (R) RF
5. Adrian Gonzalez (L) 1B
6. Yasmani Grandal (S) C
7. Chris Taylor (R) 2B
8. Cody Bellinger (L) LF
9. Clayton Kershaw (L) P
San Francisco Giants:
1. Hunter Pence (R) RF
2. Christian Arroyo (R) 3B
3. Eduardo Nunez (R) LF
4. Buster Posey (R) 1B
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Nick Hundley (R) C
7. Joe Panik (L) 2B
8. Drew Stubbs (R) CF
9. Ty Blach (R) P