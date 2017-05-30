Giants

As teams keep emotions in check, Giants again outclassed by Nats

As teams keep emotions in check, Giants again outclassed by Nats

By Alex Pavlovic May 30, 2017 11:43 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — There were no warnings issued before Tuesday’s game, and the Nationals never even seemed to think of retaliation. They went about their business a smarter way, getting 14 hits and beating the Giants 6-3. 

After the loss, manager Bruce Bochy praised Dusty Baker’s side for letting the past be the past. 

“They’re a classy team,” Bochy said. “It’s not who we are (to throw at people) and they’re trying to win a ballgame just like us. It was a clean game and they beat us. It’s a credit to them and the class they have.”

The Nationals have more than class. They have a lineup stacked with All-Star-caliber hitters, and they made life miserable for Jeff Samardzija. He walked away with just three earned runs on his record, but the Nationals saw 100 pitches in four innings, forcing a pitching change. 

“They made me work out there,” Samardzija said. “They took a great approach at the plate and you tip your hat to their hitters.”

It could have been much worse for Samardzija, but he trailed just 3-2 when he left. It was soon 6-2, and when Orlando Calixte was rung up on a close pitch, the Giants lost their best chance to tie it up. 

Calixte was a rare bright spot in an otherwise brutal 48 hours for the Giants. He had hits in his first two at-bats, including a two-run double. The single was the first hit of his big league career and he was given the ball after the game. With a wide smile on his face, he said he would send it to his mom. Calixte played all three outfield positions, becoming the first Giant to do that since Randy Winn in 2009. He looks like he might potentially be a nice find for the bench. 

“The kid did a good job,” Bochy said. 

If Calixte gets another start Wednesday, he’s in for a tough test. All the Giants are. They’ve lost both games of this series, falling 11 1/2 back of the Dodgers, who are now in first place. And now they get Max Scherzer.

 

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Giants' 6-3 loss to Nats

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Giants' 6-3 loss to Nats

By Alex Pavlovic May 30, 2017 10:45 PM

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO — Lost in all the Strickland-Harper excitement was the fact that the Giants were shut out Monday. They did get on the scoreboard a day later, but the end result wasn’t any better. 

Jeff Samardzija lasted just four innings against a tough Nationals lineup and the Giants couldn’t dig out of an early hole, falling 6-3. They have dropped the first two games of this series and now they’ll face Max Scherzer. 

Here are five things to know from a game that made us all remember why pace-of-play is a focus for Rob Manfred … 

--- Samardzija’s bizarre night: 4 innings, 100 pitches, 9 hits, 3 earned runs. Per Baseball Reference’s play index, Samardzija is just the second Giants starter to post that line. Barry Zito (of course) did it in 2007. 

--- Samardzija became just the fourth pitcher in MLB history to throw 100 pitches in four innings without issuing a walk. Rick Porcello last did it in 2012. In six May starts, Samardzija struck out 49 batters in May and walked just one. 

--- Orlando Calixte hit a single up the middle in the first, getting his first big league hit. He later doubled home two runs. The Giants think there’s a legitimate contributor here, a six-position player who can help off the bench. Calixte showed some of his versatility in the late innings when he shifted from left over to center, and then to right. He is the first Giant to play all three outfield positions in a game since Randy Winn in 2009. 

--- There’s a better way to get revenge on Bryce Harper. He was 0 for 5 and struck out three times. He was booed lustily before every at-bat. 

--- The Nationals said they did not intend to retaliate, and they stuck to it. Buster Posey did not get one in the ribs, and he took advantage of his opportunities to hit. Posey walked in his first plate appearance and then notched three straight singles.

 

Day after brawl, Morse placed on concussion DL by Giants

Day after brawl, Morse placed on concussion DL by Giants

By Alex Pavlovic May 30, 2017 7:20 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- It turns out the Hunter Strickland-Bryce Harper fight did leave a player injured, but it wasn't one of the two main participants. 

Michael Morse was put on the concussion disabled list a few minutes before Tuesday's game and the Giants recalled Kelby Tomlinson to take the open roster spot. Morse and Jeff Samardzija collided in the middle of the pile Monday after Strickland and Harper exchanged punches. Both players went down hard. 

"That’s the unfortunate thing about these brawls you have," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Guys are running in and trying to break it up and here he gets hurt trying to break things up, so he’s down for a while ... When you see those two collide, he got caught in the side of the face and jaw area. That's a big man that hit him. I'm not surprised. When you watch that collision it was pretty violent. We were worried about him yesterday."

Approached by reporters after Monday's game, Morse said he was fine, and he said the incident was no big deal. Bochy said Morse did not want a concussion test Monday, but after batting practice on Tuesday it was clear he needed to see team doctors. He was given a concussion test and did not pass. Bochy said the team is hopeful Morse can return in seven days, but "it's wait and see."

"He's not feeling very well right now," Bochy said.

Morse actually took two hits. After he went down, he appeared to get hit by another player's knee. There was one camera angle that showed Morse at the bottom of the pile, not moving very much, but Bochy said the Giants believe the injury occured when Samardzija hit him. Before Tuesday's game, Harper said he was glad his former teammate got in the way. 

"Samardzija saw blood a little bit, I thought," Harper said. "I'm very thankful for Mikey Mo. That's a big spot with him coming in there."

Samardzija said the incident was "unfortunate."

"He's a big piece of the team and brings a lot of energy," he said. "It's tough to lose him. That's the way it goes."

 

Load more