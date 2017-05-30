As teams keep emotions in check, Giants again outclassed by Nats

SAN FRANCISCO — There were no warnings issued before Tuesday’s game, and the Nationals never even seemed to think of retaliation. They went about their business a smarter way, getting 14 hits and beating the Giants 6-3.

After the loss, manager Bruce Bochy praised Dusty Baker’s side for letting the past be the past.

“They’re a classy team,” Bochy said. “It’s not who we are (to throw at people) and they’re trying to win a ballgame just like us. It was a clean game and they beat us. It’s a credit to them and the class they have.”

The Nationals have more than class. They have a lineup stacked with All-Star-caliber hitters, and they made life miserable for Jeff Samardzija. He walked away with just three earned runs on his record, but the Nationals saw 100 pitches in four innings, forcing a pitching change.

“They made me work out there,” Samardzija said. “They took a great approach at the plate and you tip your hat to their hitters.”

It could have been much worse for Samardzija, but he trailed just 3-2 when he left. It was soon 6-2, and when Orlando Calixte was rung up on a close pitch, the Giants lost their best chance to tie it up.

Calixte was a rare bright spot in an otherwise brutal 48 hours for the Giants. He had hits in his first two at-bats, including a two-run double. The single was the first hit of his big league career and he was given the ball after the game. With a wide smile on his face, he said he would send it to his mom. Calixte played all three outfield positions, becoming the first Giant to do that since Randy Winn in 2009. He looks like he might potentially be a nice find for the bench.

“The kid did a good job,” Bochy said.

If Calixte gets another start Wednesday, he’s in for a tough test. All the Giants are. They’ve lost both games of this series, falling 11 1/2 back of the Dodgers, who are now in first place. And now they get Max Scherzer.