Raiders

Amerson clears concussion protocol; confident defense 'will shock a lot of people'

amerson-concussion.jpg

Amerson clears concussion protocol; confident defense 'will shock a lot of people'

By Scott Bair September 05, 2017 4:23 PM

Amerson clears concussion protocol; defense 'will shock a lot of peopl...

Raiders place Melifonwu on reserve/injured list; sign safety and linebacker

keon-us.jpg

Raiders practice squad tracker

LaTroy Lewis playing for the Raiders

After trimming roster to 53, Raiders must upgrade one position immediately

carr-ap.jpg

Derek Carr to join brother David as Fresno State legends with No. 4 retired

ALAMEDA – The Raiders defense got some good news on Tuesday afternoon. Cornerback David Amerson has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Sunday’s regular-season opener at Tennessee.

That positive change for a defense that has taken several punches to the gut this summer. Obi Melifonwu was placed on injured reserve after knee surgery. Gareon Conley missed most of the preseason with a shin issue. Sean Smith didn’t play well early in training camp and was charged with assault and battery.

The Raiders have a shaky inside linebacker, especially after a groin issue put Jelani Jenkins on IR.

Amerson was a stabilizing forced in the secondary, with consistently solid play in practice and games. Then he took a shot to the head in the third exhibition at Dallas, and entered the concussion protocol.

He quickly cleared hurdles, and was given the green light this week.

“I’m good to go,” Amerson said. “I’m cleared.”

The Raiders will need him playing his high-level best against the Titans, a potent offense full of young weapons. While many are wary of the Raiders defense, Amerson has a different view.

He believes they’ll defy expectation and be a stingy unit.

“As an athlete, you always want to be the best,” Amerson said. “We have a defense full of guys who want to be the best at what they do. They want to be the best defense, and that’s more than just words. I feel like we’ve put in the right work. It’s show time on Sunday.”

Amerson’s confidence was built from continuity. The Raiders have several returning parts, and rookie additions that have meshed together well.

“With this being another year together, especially in the secondary, the bond and energy is there,” he said. “We’re going to shock a lot of people.”

That’s certainly possible considering the low bar set for this defense, especially one entering the regular season less that full strength. Amerson says the Raiders haven’t shown much yet, and they won’t be the pushovers some think they’ll be.

“Coming out the gate in Week 1, against a good, balanced offense will be a good challenge for us as a team,” Amerson said. “We want to set the tone for the season.”

Should be no surprise that this is how Janikowski's time with Raiders winds down

markdavis-janikowski-ap.jpg
AP

Should be no surprise that this is how Janikowski's time with Raiders winds down

By Ray Ratto September 05, 2017 3:09 PM

Sebastian Janikowski was supposed to last forever. Of course, 15 years ago, he was very much day to day, and not in a good way.

But the end seems clear now. He is committed to a one-week deal while he and the Oakland Raiders figure out how much less than his contractual amount of $4 million they intend to pay.

Janikowski has aged, as most non-warlocks do, and he is not the certified weapon Al Davis saw him as when he drafted him in 2000, but he is more expense than asset in their view now, as every long-serving kicker save Jason Hanson and Jim Bakken has discovered. Legs get old, and then they carry their owner to the car.

So all that’s left, really, is the matter of when Mark Davis honors him at halftime and lets him light the Al Davis Grill. Janikowski’s resume is that of one of the game’s greatest kickers. It might even be Hall of Fame-worthy if kickers were recognized as real people by the industry that employs them.

After all, he tried and made more 50-yard field goals than anyone else ever, and his average (55 percent) is higher than anyone else who kicked even half as many from either natural surfaces or sea level.

Indeed, he can be considered the best kicker ever in substandard conditions, though one could make an argument for either Robbie Gould (Chicago) or Phil Dawson (Cleveland).

But as we said, nobody’s warranty is unlimited in football, and his triumph over his early dissolute lifestyle is almost as inspiring to the Raiders as his future viability. Almost, we mean.

Sebastian Janikowski will end his career as a proper servant for the club, and the next-to-last Raider player to serve under Al (long snapper Jon Condo, since you were going to ask). But it should be no surprise that his career ended with a contract issue rather than glorious last moment in the sun. After all, this is a bidness, and bidness comes to us all.

Raiders place Melifonwu on reserve/injured list; sign safety and linebacker

obi-injured-reserved.jpg
USATSI

Raiders place Melifonwu on reserve/injured list; sign safety and linebacker

By Scott Bair September 05, 2017 1:21 PM

2017 Raiders Draft Class

ALAMEDA – The Raiders hoped second-round draft pick Obi Melifonwu would make an immediate impact. That won’t happen now.

For the season’s first half at least.

The safety was placed on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, meaning he can’t return until Week 9 at the earliest.

Melifonwu had knee surgery last week, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, which forced the Raiders to put him on the shelf. He was sidelined most of training camp with an ankle injury, but was deemed healthy enough to play the third exhibition game at Dallas. That was the last game he played. Meifonwu wasn’t present for the exhibition finale against Seattle.

Meifonwu can practice after six weeks on IR and can play after eight weeks. Any layoff is a setback for the Raiders defense, which was counting on Melifonwu to at least be a hybrid safety/linebacker in the dime package. He was drafted primarily to help cover tight ends and running backs, areas of weakness the past few seasons. That role could fall to undrafted rookie Nicholas Morrow, who played Melifonwu's spot while the UConn product was out in training camp. They could also stick with a linebacker there, using Tyrell Adams in the sub package. 

In added roster news, the Raiders also placed offensive lineman Denver Kirkland on injured reserve. The tackle/guard had foot surgery after the first preseason game, and expects to return this season. 

Thed Raiders signed safety Erik Harris and linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster to the 53-man roster in corresponding moves.

Harris joins the Raiders after spending the 2016 season with New Orleans. He played action in four games. Prior to signing with New Orleans, Harris played three seasons in Canada with the Hamilton Tiger Cats. Woodson-Luster was with the Raiders during the preseason, and flashed in the exhibition finale versus Seattle. 

Load more