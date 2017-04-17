Raiders

Carr 'ready to rock,' ankle fully healed entering Raiders offseason program



By Scott Bair April 17, 2017 2:02 PM

Derek Carr started the Raiders offseason program on time. His surgically repaired fibula didn’t hold him back. Not one bit.

The Raiders quarterback says he’s as good as new after breaking his ankle late last season, an incident that battered and bruised his team’s playoff hopes. The Raiders lost both games after Carr went down, including the postseason opener at Houston.

The Raiders slammed the brakes on his rehab this winter, and even a conservative approach left him in good standing this offseason.

“I’m ready to rock,” Carr said Monday afternoon. “I’ve been running, jumping, throwing, cutting. … I’m ready to do absolutely everything. I did everything the guys did today. I’ll do everything the guys do tomorrow. I feel great. I’m truly blessed that it wasn’t worse. It could’ve been a lot worse and it wasn’t. I’m thankful for that.”

Carr’s rehab was relatively painless, and he progressed according to plan. Getting hurt in a Week 16 victory over Indianapolis should be considered poor timing, but the injury itself wasn’t anything above the standard break. While Carr considered the rehab undaunting, he was excited to get beyond rehab’s early stages

“The best part was getting off the crutches,” Carr said. “That was the best part. That’s when I could be a human again. I had the boot, but that was easier. I think what I really took for granted was picking my kids up and taking them to their room. Little things like that made me appreciate what I have so much more. I felt like a long process, but it flew by. Each day felt like a long day, but we tried to make it fun.”

The next stage is getting hit again, something that won’t happen until the summer. Carr isn’t concerned about that mental hurdle.

“I had my wife tackle me a few times. Wrestling Khalil Mack in pool basketball, that helps,” Carr said with a smile. “You can ask him, too. I held him to no points. I’ve broken a lot of things. I’ve torn a lot of things. Because this one happened at such a dramatic time, where I couldn’t play the next couple games, it’s kind of bigger than it was. It wasn’t hard for me to take the boot off and take my first step. For me, the mental side is easy to defeat because it’s me versus me. That’s going to be a win every time.”

Raiders release DT Dan Williams



By Scott Bair April 18, 2017 2:33 PM

ALAMEDA -- The Raiders have cut Dan Williams.

Hard to say it’s a surprise.

The highly paid defensive tackle’s release didn’t come with a salary-cap hit, which makes the blow far easier than the current depth chart suggests. The Raiders don’t have much at defensive tackle, though Williams was set to make $4.5 million this upcoming season after taking $15.5 million from the club the last two years.

Williams has struggled making weight the last two years, and was proven expendable as the team enters the offseason program. The teams certainly needs to draft a stout defensive tackle this April, considering they have but a few players at that position.

Mario Edwards, Jihad Ward, Denico Autry and Jelly Ellis are set, though more players are expected to join that position group.

Williams proved expendable due to his salary cap status, combined with his inability to be a three-down defensive tackle. He was a great leader in the community and was active against diabetes, but didn’t do enough as a player to stick around after he was a strong free-agent acquisition from Arizona.

Williams, 29, had 17 tackles and a half sack in the 2016 season during 11 starts.

Oilers tried, abandoned same lame-duck approach Raiders are attempting



By Associated Press April 17, 2017 8:15 PM

ALAMEDA -- Soon after the NFL approved the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, coach Jack Del Rio wondered if anyone had a handbook on how to handle being a lame duck in Oakland.

While there might not be a book about how to handle playing in a city a team plans to abandon for richer pastures, there is a franchise that tried a similar path before deciding life as a lame duck proved to be untenable.

Just weeks before the start of the 1995 season, Houston Oilers owner Bud Adams announced he had an exclusive negotiating deal to move the team to Nashville, Tennessee. A ballot measure was approved the next spring in Nashville to fund a stadium that wouldn't be ready until 1999 so the Oilers decided to spend three seasons as a lame duck in Houston.

But with dwindling crowds at the Astrodome and increasing animosity from a fan base about to be deserted, the Oilers changed plans and played the 1997 season in Memphis and the `98 season on Vanderbilt's campus in Nashville before finally moving into the new stadium in 1999.

"We started off planning to stay in Houston the whole time like they're talking about in Oakland," said former Oilers general manager Floyd Reese. "After the first year, we said this is just not going to work. That's how we ended up in Memphis for a year and Vanderbilt after that. That certainly wasn't great, and the truth is I'm not sure it was better than just staying in Houston. But you knew that staying in Houston was going to be so distasteful and be really hard to listen to the negativity every day. We couldn't do anything right. We said anything is better than this and you make the move and you find out it was better in some areas and not as good in others."

The Raiders now will see how it works for them in Oakland after the NFL approved their move last month to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. The Raiders are staying in Oakland in 2017 and have an option to play at the Coliseum in 2018 that they plan to exercise. They have no lease for 2019, leading to uncertainty about where they will play that year.

Oakland officials have indicated they don't want to give the team a lease for that season and owner Mark Davis has said he doesn't want to play in Las Vegas until the new $1.9 billion stadium is ready.

That could lead to the team playing at another Bay Area location, like Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara or Memorial Stadium at Cal, or they could look for a short-term home.

Much of that decision will depend on the fan reaction in Oakland starting this year. If Houston is any indication, it doesn't figure to be good.

The Oilers averaged less than 32,000 fans a game in 1996, getting big crowds only when fans wanted to cheer for Pittsburgh and San Francisco. By Thanksgiving, the fans stopped coming with the team drawing about 20,000 for its sixth and seventh home games before playing in front of a crowd of 15,131 in the home finale.

"I'd seen that place in an NFL playoff environment at its peak," former offensive lineman Brad Hopkins said. "To see 15,000 people in a 65,000-seat stadium was completely unbelievable. Just the quietness. We had preseason games with better attendance. That was completely shocking. The fans were saying don't let the door hit you on the way out."

The only thing that made the experience a little easier on the players is that the venom from the fans was almost entirely directed at Adams and local politicians and not the players.

"They completely blamed the bureaucracy," Hopkins said. "They didn't look at us like we had anything to do with it."

Those late-season crowds made the decision to leave Houston easy for the franchise. Reese remembers talking after that game to a shell-shocked rookie Eddie George, who was used to playing in front of crowds of 100,000 in college at Ohio State.

"I went by his locker and said, `Hey, it's not going to be like this forever. This is not the NFL. What you see later on will be,'" Reese said.

Playing at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis in 1997 wasn't much better as the average attendance was even lower at about 28,000, and many of the fans came to cheer for the opponent because they had no connection to the vagabond Oilers.

The team got only slightly more support the following year at Vanderbilt before finally finding a real home in 1999 when their new stadium opened for the newly named Tennessee Titans.

That led to a successful run with the Titans making the Super Bowl following the 1999 season and averaging more than 11 wins a season over a five-year span.

"It bound us because we understood that we were searching for a new identity," Hopkins said. "We had to do it on our own. We came together and became a team."

 

