Del Rio: Raiders haven't 'adequately addressed' middle linebacker spot

By Scott Bair May 04, 2017 4:47 PM

The Raiders needed linebacker help entering the NFL Draft, especially in the middle. That hasn’t changed, even after taking Wake Forest’s Marquel Lee in the fifth round.

The Raiders took a cornerback, a safety and a defensive tackle in the first three rounds, supplementing talent-needy position groups.

A void remains in the eye of the storm. General manager Reggie McKenzie said before the draft he’d like to add a couple inside linebackers to the roster. Lee is one. Head coach Jack Del Rio believes another should be coming down the line. 

McKenzie wants to evaluate those currently on the team before looking for outside help. Del Rio considers it imperative the Raiders add more talent to an inexperienced, largely unheralded group.

“I don’t know that we’ve adequately addressed our middle linebacker position, to be honest,” Del Rio said Thursday afternoon on NFL Network. “I think we have some work to do there. The rest of our roster is pretty well situated, but we’ll be looking for a linebacker and we’ll continue to look, whether it’s the waiver wire, trades or available guys out there, veterans on the street. We’ll continue to look.

“The guys that are here, we’re going to develop and grow and hope we can take them to a higher level.”

McKenzie said the door isn’t completely closed on Perry Riley, who started 11 games at middle linebacker for the Raiders last season and remains on the open market.

Free agent signing Jelani Jenkins is viewed more as a weakside linebacker.

Lee, second-year pro Cory James, and third-year man Ben Heeney are currently in the mix to play at middle linebacker. The rookie is untested at the NFL level, and the other options need more consistency and time to develop.

Adding another player would certainly help the Raiders, who have struggled to find answers at that position in free agency or with later-round picks in the NFL Draft.

Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

By Media Services May 05, 2017 11:21 AM

The Oakland Raiders signed the following 17 undrafted free agents, the club announced Friday.

Borders, Breon                                   CB                   5-11    189     Duke
Boyette, Paul                                      DT                   6-2      310     Texas
Briggs, Chauncey                               T                      6-6      301     SMU
Brown, Fadol                                      DE                   6-4      282     Mississippi
Brown, Pharaoh                                 TE                    6-5      246     Oregon
Cioffi, Anthony                                   S                      5-11    205     Rutgers
Hatcher, Keon                                    WR                  6-1      212     Arkansas
Humes, Chris                                      CB                   6-0      201     Arkansas State
Jefferson, Rickey                                S                      5-11    208     LSU
Kukwa, Anthony                                 LS                    6-2      231     Lake Erie
Morrow, Nicholas                              LB                    6-0      216     Greenville
Simmons, Jordan                                G                     6-3      339     USC
Thomas, Ahmad                                  S                      6-0      214     Oklahoma
Wade, Jordan                                     DT                   6-3      319     Oklahoma
Whitney, Isaac                                    WR                  6-2      204     USC
Woodson-Luster, Xavier                   LB                    6-1      219     Arkansas State
Zamora, Ishmael                                 WR                  6-3      224     Baylor

Borders: Played four years at Duke, appearing in 49 games with 35 starts…Totaled 148 career tackles (106 solo), seven tackles for loss, one sack, 12 INTs, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Boyette: Played four years at Texas, appearing in 42 games with eight starts…Totaled 100 career tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Briggs: Played four years at SMU, appearing in 39 game with 32 starts on the offensive line… As a senior, helped the offense average 163.2 rushing yards per game…First name is pronounced CHON-see.

Brown, F.: Played three years at Mississippi after transferring from FIU…Played in 32 games at Mississippi with 21 starts…Totaled 109 tackles (51 solo), four sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Brown, P.: Played four years at Oregon, seeing action in 40 games…Totaled 70 career receptions for 1,011 yards with 11 TDs…Two-time All-Pac-12 selection… Also named first-team all-conference by Athlon Sports, ESPN.com and Phil Steele Publications as a junior.

Cioffi: Played four years at Rutgers, appearing in 47 games with 33 starts at both safety positions and cornerback…Career totals include 168 tackles (120 solo), eight INTs, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Hatcher: Played four years at Arkansas, seeing action in 47 games with 28 starts…Career totals include 130 receptions for 1,866 yards and 19 TDs…Finished collegiate career ranked fourth on the program’s all-time list in receiving TDs.

Humes: Played four years at Arkansas State, seeing action in 54 games with 39 starts…Totaled 180 career tackles (109 solo), three INTs, 14 passes defensed, two sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries…As a senior, named honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference.

Jefferson: Played four years at LSU, playing in 37 games with 15 starts…Totaled 87 career tackles (48 solo), one sack, four INTs and 12 passes defensed.

Kukwa: Played four years at Lake Erie, seeing action in 42 games...Named honorable mention All-GLIAC as a junior…Transferred from Ball State, where he redshirted as a freshman.

Morrow: Played four years at Greenville, playing in 34 games...Totaled 222 career tackles (151 solo), five sacks, 38 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three INTs and 11 passes defensed…Honored as a second-team AFCA NCAA Division III All-American.

Simmons: Played four years at USC, seeing action in 21 games with two starts…As a senior, saw action in 13 games and served as a reserve offensive lineman and played on special teams.

Thomas: Played four years at Oklahoma, seeing action in 51 games with 39 starts…Started final 39 straight games of his career…Totaled 223 career tackles (149 solo), four INTs, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed.

Wade: Played four years at Oklahoma, playing in 44 games with 22 starts…Totaled 79 career tackles (43 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Whitney: Played two years at USC after transferring from Riverside (Calif.) Community College…Also played at Central Oklahoma…Totaled 11 catches for 144 yards (13.1 avg.) and two TDs at USC.

Woodson-Luster: Played four years at Arkansas State, playing in 47 games with 37 starts…Finished as program’s all-time leader with 293 tackles (165 solo)…Also totaled five sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two INTs, 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Zamora: Played two years at Baylor, playing in 23 games with eight starts…Totaled 72 career receptions for 941 yards with 10 TDs…As a sophomore, Ranked second in the Big-12 Conference with 6.3 receptions per game.

Oakland Raiders media services

Raiders GM McKenzie: Marshawn Lynch has plenty left in the tank

By Scott Bair May 04, 2017 9:02 AM

Marshawn Lynch turned 31 years old on April 22. That’s an old man in running back years, typically an age when even quality rushers see a stark production downturn.

It may be fair to wonder how Lynch will fare in his 30s, especially after taking a year away from football.

General manager Reggie McKenzie expects vintage Lynch to don silver and black. Prior to a 2015 season hindered by an abdominal injury that required surgery, Lynch was awesome. He produced with a rare combination of power and elusiveness, with an ability to score and break tackles better than anyone else.

The Raiders would love to work with that Lynch. The local fan base would love that and the ability to cheer someone who represents the Raiders’ present in Oakland, not their Las Vegas future.

“We think he has more than enough left to be a highly productive running back in this league,” McKenzie said Wednesday night on SiriusXM NFL radio. “Even back to his latter couple years when he was playing. We think he’ll be highly productive. We’re excited to have him, and he’s really excited to be here playing for the Oakland Raiders.”

Lynch had at least 1,200 yards and 11 touchdown per year from 2011-2014, and was as physical as anyone in the league.

McKenzie is thrilled to have him on the roster, especially running behind an excellent offensive line. He hoped for a union since Lynch first showed interest, and remained patient during a long acquisition process.

“Once there was word he may come out of retirement and Oakland was a place to land, I was really excited,” McKenzie said. “When that thing took off, we stayed in pursuit and I’m happy that it all worked out.”

