Derek Carr has date in mind to get extension done with Raiders

By Scott Bair April 17, 2017 4:34 PM

ALAMEDA – Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s contract will get extended. There’s no doubt about that.

General manager Reggie McKenzie said serious contract talks will start after the NFL Draft. Carr has an idea when he hopes they will end. The team’s franchise signal caller would like a new deal done before training camp, when he prefers to shift focus entirely on football.

Carr said preliminary talks have been good, setting up what he believes will be an easy extension process. Carr’s agent Tim Younger will do the heavy lifting in this regard, but the quarterback said he’d like to stay involved during the process.

“The communication from both sides has been great,” Carr said Monday, the start of the Raiders offseason program. "They let me know exactly where they’re at, what they’re trying to do. We let them know where we’re at, what we’re trying to do. So, it hasn’t been hard. It’s been easy. Reggie sat down and talked to me. It’s not like some divide or anything. We’re a family, so we’re just trying to figure all of that out. We’ll let the draft happen. Reggie said he wanted to do it after the draft. They’ve been talking a little bit to build it, but I’ll let them handle that and hopefully it just gets done before training camp. Because, once football, training camp starts, I won’t even answer my phone if it has to do with that.”

Carr will start pulling some serious cash, likely with a nine-figure contract that keeps him in silver and black a long, long time. Carr is aware those figures could be high.

“It makes me just super grateful,” Carr said. “I know that that’s going to help a lot of people. I get overwhelmed by it because I know how many people that will help. Not only with my family, my wife’s family, around this country. Even in Haiti, I have a heart for those people in Haiti who I love dearly and that’s the cool thing to me is that we’ll be in a cool position to where we can help a lot of people.”

McKenzie would like to extend the top three picks from his excellent 2014 draft class. The Raiders can exercise a fifth-year option on first-round pick Khalil Mack and will do so by May, but third-round pick Gabe Jackson is also due a big payday.

Carr is first up, though there’s other money earmarked for other guys. That has limited the Raiders some in free agency, keeping them from locking down some other needs. McKenzie prefers to reward his own players over getting new guys, especially at key positions like quarterback and edge rusher. Mack knows his time will come, with a Von Miller-esque contract likely on the horizon.

Mack’s new deal won’t coincide with Carr’s, but the reigning NFL defensive player of the year isn’t stressing about it right now.

“That’s the whole point, to stay focused,” Mack said. “I’m not even really worried about that. That stuff will take care of itself. You have agents and those types of people to worry about for you. That’s the whole point with us for sure. You can talk about it here and there, the focus really comes down to winning ball games and grinding with your teammates and brothers and making this experience worth a lifetime. You have to approach this season like it’s your last.”

 

Oilers tried, abandoned same lame-duck approach Raiders are attempting

By Associated Press April 17, 2017 8:15 PM

ALAMEDA -- Soon after the NFL approved the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, coach Jack Del Rio wondered if anyone had a handbook on how to handle being a lame duck in Oakland.

While there might not be a book about how to handle playing in a city a team plans to abandon for richer pastures, there is a franchise that tried a similar path before deciding life as a lame duck proved to be untenable.

Just weeks before the start of the 1995 season, Houston Oilers owner Bud Adams announced he had an exclusive negotiating deal to move the team to Nashville, Tennessee. A ballot measure was approved the next spring in Nashville to fund a stadium that wouldn't be ready until 1999 so the Oilers decided to spend three seasons as a lame duck in Houston.

But with dwindling crowds at the Astrodome and increasing animosity from a fan base about to be deserted, the Oilers changed plans and played the 1997 season in Memphis and the `98 season on Vanderbilt's campus in Nashville before finally moving into the new stadium in 1999.

"We started off planning to stay in Houston the whole time like they're talking about in Oakland," said former Oilers general manager Floyd Reese. "After the first year, we said this is just not going to work. That's how we ended up in Memphis for a year and Vanderbilt after that. That certainly wasn't great, and the truth is I'm not sure it was better than just staying in Houston. But you knew that staying in Houston was going to be so distasteful and be really hard to listen to the negativity every day. We couldn't do anything right. We said anything is better than this and you make the move and you find out it was better in some areas and not as good in others."

The Raiders now will see how it works for them in Oakland after the NFL approved their move last month to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. The Raiders are staying in Oakland in 2017 and have an option to play at the Coliseum in 2018 that they plan to exercise. They have no lease for 2019, leading to uncertainty about where they will play that year.

Oakland officials have indicated they don't want to give the team a lease for that season and owner Mark Davis has said he doesn't want to play in Las Vegas until the new $1.9 billion stadium is ready.

That could lead to the team playing at another Bay Area location, like Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara or Memorial Stadium at Cal, or they could look for a short-term home.

Much of that decision will depend on the fan reaction in Oakland starting this year. If Houston is any indication, it doesn't figure to be good.

The Oilers averaged less than 32,000 fans a game in 1996, getting big crowds only when fans wanted to cheer for Pittsburgh and San Francisco. By Thanksgiving, the fans stopped coming with the team drawing about 20,000 for its sixth and seventh home games before playing in front of a crowd of 15,131 in the home finale.

"I'd seen that place in an NFL playoff environment at its peak," former offensive lineman Brad Hopkins said. "To see 15,000 people in a 65,000-seat stadium was completely unbelievable. Just the quietness. We had preseason games with better attendance. That was completely shocking. The fans were saying don't let the door hit you on the way out."

The only thing that made the experience a little easier on the players is that the venom from the fans was almost entirely directed at Adams and local politicians and not the players.

"They completely blamed the bureaucracy," Hopkins said. "They didn't look at us like we had anything to do with it."

Those late-season crowds made the decision to leave Houston easy for the franchise. Reese remembers talking after that game to a shell-shocked rookie Eddie George, who was used to playing in front of crowds of 100,000 in college at Ohio State.

"I went by his locker and said, `Hey, it's not going to be like this forever. This is not the NFL. What you see later on will be,'" Reese said.

Playing at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis in 1997 wasn't much better as the average attendance was even lower at about 28,000, and many of the fans came to cheer for the opponent because they had no connection to the vagabond Oilers.

The team got only slightly more support the following year at Vanderbilt before finally finding a real home in 1999 when their new stadium opened for the newly named Tennessee Titans.

That led to a successful run with the Titans making the Super Bowl following the 1999 season and averaging more than 11 wins a season over a five-year span.

"It bound us because we understood that we were searching for a new identity," Hopkins said. "We had to do it on our own. We came together and became a team."

 

Raiders excited that Marshawn Lynch could join 'the dark side'

By Scott Bair April 17, 2017 3:49 PM

ALAMEDA -- Quarterback Derek Carr is quite the recruiter. He generally meets those considering a Raiders tenure when they visit the team facility, especially offensive players looking to join the attack.

That was certainly the case on April 5, when Marshawn Lynch came to see what the Raiders are all about. The Oakland Tech grad and Cal alum is strongly considering a return to professional football after leaving the game a year, and would like to do so representing his hometown team.

The Seattle Seahawks own his rights but have given the Raiders permission to speak with him, with the end goal of Lynch becoming a Raiders with a reworked contract and a trade.

There’s optimism those things will occur, but Lynch officially remains retired at this point. That hasn’t kept Raiders fans from dreaming. Players are doing some of that, too.

“Marshawn is one of the best running backs I’ve played against in my short career so far,” Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack said Monday, the start of the team’s offseason program. “He’s one hell of a player. It would be a great treat to have him on the dark side. That said, we’re focused on the now. We can’t really control what happens with that. Right now, we’re in the grind.”

Mack played against Lynch in 2015, a 30-24 loss to the Seahawks where he had 143 yard total offense and two touchdowns. Mack met Lynch at his absolute best, during a season when he averaged 4.7 yards per carry and led the league with 17 total touchdowns.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year came away impressed by Lynch’s raw physicality as a runner, and would like to play with him on the same side this time around.

“I think he’s the most physical guy I’ve played against,” Mack said. “We played him in the regular season my second year I believe, and he ran power right at me. I knew then he was one of the most physical guys I’ve played against in terms of running backs.

“Just knowing the type of player he is, he would be a good addition for us.”

Carr tried to sway Lynch into signing as a Raider, something player and team are still considering. There’s a long process involved in such a transaction, but it’s one the Raiders hope to complete in coming days.

“I was here talking to him when he was here,” Carr said. “He’s one heck of a football player. I hope to play with him, but I’m focused on the guys who are here today. Do I hope he gets here? Of course. Who wouldn’t want Marshawn Lynch? We have good running backs, but anyone would be open to adding a good player. You always need more.”

The Raiders have an expensive, hulking offensive line ranked among the best in football. Left guard Kelechi Osemele has tweeted about how he would love Lynch in his backfield. Center and team captain Rodney Hudson feels the same way.

“Great player. Ran for a lot of yards and a lot of touchdowns in the league,” Hudson said. “He’s a great player, but I guess it’s up to other people to figure out if he’s coming or not.”

 

