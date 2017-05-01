Raiders

How Raiders draft picks fit in current roster, future plans

By Scott Bair May 01, 2017 1:06 PM

Reggie McKenzie completed his sixth NFL draft as Raiders general manager last weekend, trying to shore up position groups in the present and future. Many of his selections have high ceilings reached only with proper development. Some will be counted on to contribute quickly. Others have time to marinate.

McKenzie harvested three defensive backs, two defensive tackles, two offensive linemen, a running back and an inside linebacker from this crop. Can they upgrade the Raiders’ depth and production? Time will tell.

“I think the way it fell, we got a lot of players, at the end of the day, it looks like we needed,” McKenzie said after the draft. “We felt like we got a lot of good players with high talent levels from top to bottom. Some are going to be more raw than others.”

McKenzie also said every pick will have a chance to compete for a major role, something that will drive the 2017 rookie class this offseason.

Let’s take a look at how each draft pick fits into the Raiders system:

First round, No. 24: CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State
Fit:The Raiders don’t believe in entrenched starters. Every job can be had, and Conley will be allowed to compete for a spot on outside against Sean Smith and David Amerson. The Silver and Black don’t have an established slot cornerback, a role he was first asked to fill late in his senior season at Ohio State. He played outside in the base defense, and moved inside for sub packages and fared well there. Conley believes he can cover from anywhere. If that’s true, he’ll be a significant upgrade to the Raiders secondary.
What Jack Del Rio thinks: “He’s the type of corner you look for. I mean he is hard to get separation from. He can play the deep ball. He can play press. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, and he understands the game. You can tell he loves the game, the way he plays. Watching his tape, being around him, interviewing him, it was no question. We had no question about his skillset and his ability to play the game.”

Second round, No. 56: S Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut
Fit: The former Husky has the size and raw physical tools to be an excellent NFL defensive back. He’s a bit raw in some areas, but 4.4 speed and a 6-foot-3, 217 pound frame provides and excellent foundation. He’s a hard hitter in the run game and excels covering tight ends, an issue that has plagued Raiders defenses in recent seasons. He could be effective in that role now possibility as a safety/linebacker hybrid in certain pacakges, and eventually become a full-time starter. Reggie Nelson is 33 and entering a contract year, so Melifonwu could pair with 2016 first-round safety Karl Joseph for a long time to come.
What Jack thinks: “He’s very gifted athletically. The tape is good. He’s done a variety of roles. He’s played on tight ends. He’s played on receivers. He’s been in the back. He’s been in post safeties. Kind of done a little bit of everything. He’ll come up and strike you. We like him and happy to be able to get him.…Look this is no secret, we’ve struggled for the last couple of years covering the opponents’ tight ends. We think this is a guy that can help out with his length, matchup against some of the bigger tight ends, some of the better tight ends. We’ll put him right in the mix.”

Third round, No. 88: DT Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
Fit: Vanderdoes joins a position group that struggled some against interior rushing and significantly rushing the passer. They need agility and power at that position, traits Vanderdoes possesses when he’s healthy and in shape. That hasn’t always been the case, though he’s 100 percent and down nearly 40 pounds over his 2016 playing weight. The Raiders hope he can become a frontline defensive tackle right away, especially after Dan Williams was recently released. He’ll have a chance to compete for a big role right away, but will be expected to fill the rotational role Stacy McGee held before bolting in free agency.
What Jack thinks: “He’s a good, active defensive lineman that we think his best football is in front of him. He had an ACL a couple of years ago. His weight has been up and down. We expect him to come in here and be a real professional and work hard with (head strength and conditioning coach) Joe Gomes and the strength staff and get himself ready to roll. Come in here and add depth to our defensive line and give us a little interior push.”

Fourth round, No. 129: OT David Sharpe, Florida
Fit: The Florida alum is a left tackle by trade, but the Raiders are set with Pro Bowler Donald Penn at that spot. They don’t have a natural backup there – Menelik Watson had to switch sides after Penn got hurt last year – so Sharpe could earn the No. 2 spot and develop behind one of the best. He insists he can play right tackle as well. There’s a open competition at that spot between frontrunner Marshall Newhouse, Austin Howard and Vadal Alexander, and Sharpe might want to throw his hat in the run. It seems more likely he develops behind Penn while trying to prove he can become an heir apparent.
What Reggie thinks: “He’s big. He’s a guy that can play both tackle positions. He’s a big man, big wingspan, boatloads of talent, good feet and very coordinated with his hands and feet. He has the ability to move people and also stay in front of the pass-pro guy. We like a lot of things. He’s got a lot of refinement that he has to do, just like any young player, but we like his potential.”

Fifth round, No. 168 overall: LB Marquel Lee, Wake Forest
Fit:Inside linebacker was arguably the Raiders biggest need heading into the NFL draft. McKenzie didn’t address it until the fifth round, with Lee became a Raider. There is no set starter at middle linebacker, meaning Lee will compete with Ben Heeney and Cory James for a role there. The position could be platooned between the base defense and sub packages, and Lee will have an opportunity to earn significant snaps. The Raiders could eventually add a veteran here, but McKenzie will evaluate talent currently on the roster before looking outside.
What Reggie thinks: “He’s very instinctive. He’s an inside linebacker primarily, he’s a middle linebacker. He plays with strength. He has a feel for the game. He’s a great size. He’s what we look for in a big, middle linebacker.”

Seventh round, No. 221 overall: S Shalom Luani, Washington State
Fit:It’s hard to project significant roles for seventh-round draft picks. It’s rare they become major players though it’s not impossible to carve out a niche early on. Just ask TJ Carrie, who played significant snaps as a rookie in 2014. Luani had great college stats, though there is some question about how his traits will translate in the NFL. Reggie Nelson and Karl Joseph are already established, and second-round pick Obi Melifonwu will get a real crack to contribute right away. Luani must excel on special teams and prove an able reserve during the offseason to be active when real games come around.
What Reggie thinks: “That guy is a playmaker. You can look at one quarter of football and you know he loves the game. He’s very aware as a football player. You can tell he’s a student of the game. You can tell he loves the game. … He’s tough. He’s physical. He has ball skills. He can kind of do it all. They did a lot of things with him, so it’s hard to pigeon hole him as a particular type of safety because he’s more like a rover. He does a lot of things. We just like the football player.”

Seventh round, No. 231: OT Jyan Ware, Alabama State
Fit: Ware is a mountain at 6-foot-8, though he needs to add bulk to compete at the NFL level. His athleticism was lauded by draft analysis including NFL Network’s Mike Mayock, who called him a “dancing bear.” The Raiders like athletic linemen, and Ware falls into that category. He needs time to develop, and the practice squad might be the best spot to do so.
What Reggie thinks: “He’s extremely athletic for a big man. Great size and great length, that really registered in his play. He’s a guy that he’s going to need a lot of work from a technique and strength standpoint. He is very talented. He plays extremely hard. We’re excited to get him where we did.”

Seventh round, No. 242: RB Elijah Hood, North Carolina
Fit:The Raiders are stacked at running back. Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Jamize Olawale are all set to make the 53-man roster. Special teamer Taiwan Jones is also expected to continue in 2017. That doesn’t leave room for another running back, though the Raiders have done an excellent job mining rushing talent from late rounds of the NFL draft. Hood is a powerful runner, and could provide injury protection should something go wrong with Lynch’s return to the NFL. Hood idolizes Lynch, and learning from him while on the practice squad could help prepare Hood if he’s called to action.
What Reggie thinks: “We feel like he’s going to be a good player. He did have a couple injuries, but not to the point that we see a big drop-off. Their offense has gotten better with the quarterback and the way they’re throwing the ball around a little bit and we think that played a little part in it. We like him. He’s a big, physical running back and that’s what he liked about him.”

Seventh round, No. 244: DT Treyvon Hester, Toledo
Fit:Hester plays the right position to compete for playing time despite low draft status. The Raiders need quality interior defensive lineman, even on rushing downs, and Hester will have a chance to fight for positioning or a chance to develop another year without playing. Darius Latham wend undrafted last year and found his way to the field. Hester should try and emulate that ascent this offseason.

Inside linebacker questions remain for Raiders after NFL Draft

By Scott Bair May 02, 2017 11:15 AM

Inside linebacker might've been the Raiders most pressing need entering last weekend’s NFL draft. An unheraleded skeleton crew mans that important position group, yet it wasn’t addressed until the fifth round.

Wake Forest’s Marquel Lee entered the mix at that point, joining free-agent signing Jelani Jenkins and a bunch of kids.

The Raiders remain thin and inexperienced at middle linebacker and on the weak side, positions primarily responsible for coverage and second-level run defense in the Raiders scheme. Jenkins is the only member with more than five starts.

A first-team isn’t set. There aren’t even frontrunners at this point, especially in the middle.

General manager Reggie McKenzie said before the drafted he wanted to add ‘a couple, I hope, before we play (regular season games) in September.”

If Lee is one, another could be coming in free agency. Last year’s starter Perry Riley seems like a logical choice. He played well in 11 starts last season, adding stability to the interior defense. Player and team discussed a reunion earlier this offseason, but couldn’t agree on contract terms.

McKenzie isn’t rushed to add another body. He’d prefer to see what he has on the roster first. He hasn’t seen Jenkins practice in Raiders team drills, Lee work as a professional, Ben Heeney after recovering from ankle surgery or Cory James entering his second season. He hopes starters emerge from that group

Riley could be an option for the right price, though last year he proved willing to wait into the season to sign with a team.

“That’s an ongoing evaluation,” McKenzie said Saturday after the NFL draft. “We’ll see what we got coming in. We’ll have the rookie mini-camp and then we’ll have everybody together. If we need to add someone else, we will. No, I never close the door until it’s time to get the roster together.”

The Raiders have struggled for answers at middle linebacker. Nick Roach played well in 2013, but suffered a career-ending concussion the following preseason. Miles Burris was an ineffective fill-in. Curtis Lofton didn’t work out in 2015, and Heeney couldn’t secure his starting job before breaking an ankle.

The Raiders could get creative on passing downs and use an extra safety, but they hope a young player puts a stranglehold on the middle linebacker spot in the base defense at least.

Jenkins has primarily played weakside linebacker, but McKenzie likes the free agent signing from Miami at both inside spots.

“He’s started a lot in this league,” McKenzie said. “He too, is another guy that’s highly instinctive and aware football player. He plays in space. Now, his game more is the weak inside linebacker, but he’s played both. But, he doesn’t have the same stature as Marquel Lee in size. But, he is a good, physical football player we just wanted to add to the roster. So, he’ll compete with the rest.”

Lee has the potential to be a quality two-down linebacker. He’s 6-foot-3, 240 pounds with the strength and aggression to play inside linebacker well. He has range and says he can cover well.

“I’m a physical player at the line of scrimmage,” Lee said. “I shed blocks really well, so I feel like I can go sideline to sideline as well. Just being a motor type guy. My motor, I don’t see it ever stopping in games. Just being put where I’m best seen fit. Anything I’m asked, I’ll do to help contribute to the team. That’s the type of person I am. You can ask anybody that’s been around me for my whole life. I’m just trying to learn.”

McKenzie told Lee he’ll have a chance to compete for significant playing time as a rookie.

Neiron Ball hasn’t played since his rookie year. The 2015 fifth-round pick flashed briefly before suffering a knee injury that required surgery and kept him out of 2016. They gave his No. 58 away last season, and McKenzie said he still isn’t ready to enter an open competition to play inside linebacker.

“Neiron is still going through rehab,” McKenzie said. “So, it depends on how he feels physically. We feel good about Marquel and whomever else we bring in. We’re just going to let them all compete. Heeney will come back. We got Jelani. We got all the other veterans that were here from last year. We’re just going to let it play out and see how it goes.”

Marshawn Lynch joins Raiders offseason program

By Scott Bair May 01, 2017 5:23 PM

Marshawn Lynch officially became a Raider on Wednesday. The Silver and Black acquired his rights from Seattle that day, after agreeing to terms on a new contract. He signed it during an afternoon trip to the Alameda facility, and left with his helmet back on.

He returned on Monday, ready to work.

The Oakland Tech High grad and Cal alum joined the Raiders offseason program, and completed his first workout with the hometown team.

Lynch has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, a necessary step spending a year away from professional football. The league granted the request – it was a formality, nothing more – and Lynch resumed work with new teammates.

The Raiders entered Phase II of their offseason program, which consists of on field work limited to individual player instruction and practice while separated into position groups. The next phase consists of OTA sessions and team drills, which begin in three weeks.

 

