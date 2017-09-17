Instant Analysis: Raiders completely dominate Jets in home opener

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND – The Raiders blew out the New York Jets. Marshawn Lynch’s homecoming game featured vintage Beast Mode on the field and the sideline.

Nobody mentioned Las Vegas.

Pretty nice little Sunday in the East Bay.

A rout was on in the second half, where the Raiders flashed a full arsenal in the backfield, receiving corps and the pass rush. They fed off a raucous crowd and never once phoned it in, massive talented disparity be damned, in a 45-20 victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The team’s home opener started a countdown to Las Vegas in 2020, but the crowd didn’t care. Relocation’s off in the distance. Raiders football is pretty fun right now.

The 54,729 fans on hand enjoyed most every moment of this one, though Lynch predictably stole the show. His first touchdown as a Raider brought the house down, coming from two yards out in the second quarter. Then he had a solo dance party on the sideline that fans joined.

The Raiders defense proved potent for a second-straight week, especially when able to rush the passer with a lead. They created tons of pressure – Karl Joseph was an outstanding blitzer -- finished with a sack on the day.

Michael Crabtree took advantage of single coverage, with six receptions for 80 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

Derek Carr was 22-for-27 passing for 225 yards, three touchdowns.

This day was perfect from a Raiders perspective (no game is), but was pretty darn close.

QUICK SLANTS

TIDE TURNER: The Raiders cruised through the first quarter, but the Jets responded with 10 unanswered points in the second. The game got close and the Raiders offense sputtered some, punting with two minutes left in the half.

Then the tide turned. Kalif Raymond muffed Marquette King’s 55-yard punt, sending the ball backwards. Raiders gunner Johnny Holton was quick to recover, giving the Raiders possession four yards from pay dirt. Marshawn Lynch scored three plays later to establish a firm first-half lead.

CONLEY’S FIRST TEST:Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley made his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon, and was the No. 3 cornerback entering in sub packages. He played outside, with starter TJ Carrie sliding into the slot.

Conley wasn’t tested much, but his first target never saw the receiver’s hand. Conley had proper position on a deep route, jumped up and batted the ball away. It remained in his vicinity, so Conley hit it again. It went toward safety Reggie Nelson, who couldn’t haul an interception in.

Conley played a significant role in his first NFL game, a moment delayed by a shin injury. He was up to the task, and showed well despite missing Week 1 and the entire preseason.

OWN WORST ENEMY: The Raiders too often hurt themselves against the Jets, especially in the first half. They were flagged six times for 64 yards, a total including five 15-yard infractions. Some were controversial to be sure, including Bruce Irvin’s unnecessary roughness penalty, but the flags extended Jets drives and hindered Raiders series.

All told, the Raiders had nine penalties for 79 yards. That’s uncharacteristic of Del Rio led teams, especially infractions after the whistle.