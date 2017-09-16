Raiders

Marshawn's homecoming focal point of Raiders season opener

By Scott Bair September 16, 2017 12:37 PM

OAKLAND – Leaving Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey unblocked normally spells trouble. The two-time Pro Bowler, after all is 6-foot-1, 305 pounds backfield wrecking ball. A lack of communication up front left Casey free and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch exposed approaching the line of scrimmage.

Lynch didn’t dodge. He went full battering ram in that instant, slamming into someone 90 pounds heavier. Size didn’t matter here. Lynch trucked Casey on that play and stay upright for a 6-yard gain.

The Raiders sideline went crazy.

Just imagine if that play happened at Oakland Coliseum. Roar might’ve registered on the Richter scale.

That could happen Sunday against the New York Jets. That’s Marshawn’s homecoming game.

Beast Mode is a national brand, but Oakland is its capital. Lynch is The Town’s most popular resident, a proud native who has given so much to his community. Tales of his generosity are legend in these parts, though never, ever told by him.

They get out nonetheless, drawing a complete picture of someone who cares about far more about community than football.

Lynch came out of retirement for Oakland. He made that clear in one of two meeting with the media since returning to football. He did so after the Raiders were approved to bolt for Las Vegas and leave Lynch’s hometown for a second time.

“A lot of the kids probably won’t have an opportunity to see most of their idols growing up and being in their hometown (after the Raiders leave),” Lynch said on June 6 “With me being from here and continuing to be here, it gives them an opportunity to see somebody who actually did it from where they’re from and for the team they probably idolize.”

It will be a big moment for many, one that has captured local attention to a point that you haven’t seen headlines about leaving for Las Vegas. This could mark the beginning of the end for Oakland football. It won't. Not on Marshawn's day. Maybe not while Marshawn's in silver and black. 

That especially true after last week’s performance, which was vintage Beast Mode. This is Marshawn’s game, in his house.

“Super excited to be at home and knowing that Marshawn is a home boy,” said head coach and Hayward native Jack Del Rio. “This is his home, like me, grew up here in the East Bay. I know he’s going to have special feelings being out there and it’s going to be great. It’s always great when we come in front of our people here at home.”

The crowd will be emotional. Lynch might not be. Left tackle Donald Penn, one of Lynch’s best friends on the team, says Beast Mode knows how to compartmentalize.

“I know he’ll be happy, but he’ll be cool about it,” Penn said. “But, you know what? Marshawn is a professional on game day. He comes in there focused. We always joke around, but on game day he’s a different person. He’s a businessman. I know he’s going to be excited. I hope we get him in the end zone this weekend in front of his home team.”

ALAMEDA – Donald Penn planned to seriously consider retirement after the 2017 season. That was back in early 2016, right after the left tackle signed a second two-year deal with the Raiders.

His body treated him right, but he wanted quality time with his family. He didn’t want one year too many to hinder that, especially laying it all on the line for a struggling team.

Penn played but one playoff game at that point, experiencing three winning seasons. At that point, it had been a while. Then the Raiders went 12-4 last season, and Penn had career year.

His mindset changed. The itch came back. He wasn’t ready for a swan song. Not quite yet.

Penn wasn’t done playing. He was done being a free agent. He wanted a raise to represent his play compared to other offensive tackles. He wanted an outline toward an actual end game, and he wanted to finish with the NFL team he first loved spending childhood Sundays with family at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

A two-year, $20.6 million contract extension signed Friday got that done. It doesn’t include new money this season, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports, but provides some future guarantees and should compensate him well until the deal expires after 2019.

“There was a lot of doubt (about getting a new deal),” Penn said. “I didn’t want to hit free agency again. I told them, ‘You know how much I love you guys. Show me how much you guys love me back, and let’s get this done so I can retire a Raider.’

“I’m blessed that (owner Mark Davis) and the Raiders have that love, and I’m going to be able to live out my childhood dream.”

That will be finishing up in silver and black hopefully, Penn says, with a championship to his credit.

His quest for a new deal prompted a contract holdout. His love for teammates and a quest for glory brought him back Aug. 23 without a new deal in place.

“My mission is to help return us to greatness,” Penn said. “We’ve taken steps forward, but that mission isn’t complete. We have a good thing here and I didn’t want to leave. That’s a reason why I came in early on the holdout. If this contract didn’t happen…a Super Bowl championship is priceless. That’s what I was looking at when I came in early, sucked up my pride and went back to the mission. I’m not going to miss a chance to get to the Super Bowl. They kept their word and did everything possible and we got a deal done.”

Gareon Conley isn't sweating NFL debut: 'I'm used to pressure'

Gareon Conley isn't sweating NFL debut: 'I'm used to pressure'

By Scott Bair September 15, 2017 2:05 PM

ALAMEDA – Gareon Conley hasn’t played a football game since the Fiesta Bowl. That was New Year’s Eve last year, when Clemson shellacked his Ohio State Buckeyes.

More than nine crazy months have past since then. Game tape and pre-draft work made the cornerback a top-15 NFL draft talent. A sexual assault allegation sullied his name, but the Raiders stopped a possible draft free fall at No. 24 overall.

Then he suffered a shin injury in a June minicamp few knew about. Then he signed a professional contract a few days late. Good news came from an Ohio grand jury, which validated the Raiders’ selection and cleared his name. Conley still wasn’t all the way back.

That pesky injury kept him from running until Aug. 13, practicing until Aug. 29 and playing until…Sunday.

Conley will finally make his NFL debut against the New York Jets in the Raiders home opener. Conley’s thrilled a long, stressful wait has ended. He practiced fully twice this week and was given the green light Friday afternoon.

Conley's mother will be at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon to watch her boy play. This is a big moment, but the cornerback is ready. He won’t shrink.

“It’s always a big deal, but it’s not like it’s a bad thing,” Conley said. “It’s a good thing. I’m an athlete. I’m used to pressure. I’m ready to go out and play. The past three months I haven’t been doing anything. I can’t wait to be on the field with my teammates.”

It’s unclear how much he’ll play. Conley says he’s ready for any role, and it could be adjusted based on Sean Smith’s availability. The veteran cornerback is questionable with a neck injury.

Conley took significant reps in the slot during the offseason program, but primarily played outside at Ohio State. Head coach Jack Del Rio keeps roles and playing time proprietary, but is curious how Conley will fare in his first NFL action.

“We’re excited to get a look,” Del Rio said. “He’s obviously a talented young man. We really, really liked him coming out. He’s had a little bit of a setback because of some things that were beyond his control with the medical stuff. That’s cleaned up and he’s ready to roll now. Look forward to watching him play.”

Conley wanted to make his debut last week at Tennessee, but the Raiders kept him out and gave him a bit more time to prepare. The extra time gave player and team confidence in his readiness. Now he can just go play.

“It’s hard for me to sit out,” Conley said. “I was just relying on the trainers and coaches. We all worked together to get me back. It was important to make sure I was good when I came back.”

INJURY UPDATE: CB Sean Smith (neck), FB Jamize Olawale (quad) and DB Keith McGill were all considered questionable to play the Jets on the team’s official injury report. Everyone else who missed at least a portion of the practice week – Amari Cooper (knee) and Cory James (knee) – were taken off the injury report and will play.

