Nelson competing with young Raiders safeties: 'Got homework every night'

By Scott Bair June 07, 2017 7:51 AM

ALAMEDA – Reggie Nelson has been around the block more than anyone on the Raiders defense. His 11th trip around the NFL calendar has begun, following Pro Bowl selections in his last two.

Nelson has a tide chart for the ebbs and flows of an offseason that notes exactly what’s required and when to excel when games actually count.

That doesn’t mean this 33-year old is on autopilot. Nelson is searching for better from his physical traits and mental approach to the game.

“Man, I’ve got homework every night,” Nelson said after Tuesday’s OTA session, sporting his trademark 1000-watt smile. “It’s a young man’s game. They keep drafting safeties, so you have to compete, man. I study every night no matter what it is. There’s always something that I can get better at and that’s what I keep trying to tell the young guys, ‘Don’t think you made it because you’re here. There’s always something that you can get better at and work at.’”

Nelson is the defense’s oldest brother and the secondary’s sage. He welcomes a role as mentor to younger safeties growing as professionals. General manager Reggie McKenzie has invested heavily in the position, using a 2016 first-round pick on Karl Joseph and this year’s second-rounder on Obi Melifonwu. He wants the defensive backs to play better than a year ago, without losing focus on his desire to continue his career renaissance.

Nelson has 13 interceptions and a pair of Pro Bowl selections the past two seasons, proving to be a ballhawk in the back.

“He’s always around the ball,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “He’s a veteran. He knows how to play this game, he’s been playing for a long time. Our team is so young, it’s important for a guy like that to continue to set an example for a lot of the younger players. He has a lot of respect in the room, a lot of respect on the field and he’s been playing for a long time for a reason. He’s a guy whose experience is very important to us.”

A career’s experience is vital a free safety, as is his last season with the Raiders. Nelson’s always around the ball, but increasing comfort with a new system was clear later in the year and allowed him to provide better help to his cornerbacks and linebackers. Getting to know how Sean Smith and David Amerson react to receiver routes helps him be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s just me personally just knowing how that player plays,” Nelson said. “D.A. and Sean are going to play something different. They might play a different route. D.A. might play a route one way and Sean might play a different way. So it’s just knowing how they’re going to react to that route and on that defensive call or what not. So, it’s just us as a group; (Joseph), Obi, Conley, whoever’s out there, just us communicating as a group and coach has been doing a good job of mixing everybody in there and seeing what everybody can do.”

Improved defensive communication is a point of emphasis this offseason, as the Raiders try to avoid big plays that plagued them in 2016. Nelson’s a major part of that effort, both in getting teammates in playmaking position and disguising plays before the snap.

“He’s somebody that understands the game,” said assistant head coach – defense John Pagano, who has been working with defensive backs during the offseason program. “It’s just good to be around a guy like that. Excellent pro. He’s a pro. Comes to work every day with questions. Writes everything down, listens. That’s what it’s all about. He’s a great example for our younger players to be able to watch a guy like that and be able to see how it’s supposed to be done.”

The Raiders have a crop of young safeties and cornerbacks learning from and pushing established veterans, a dynamic Nelson believes will help the unit play better.

“It’s going to do a lot for the group,” Nelson said. “Everybody’s stepping up their game and it is what it is. You’re out here to compete and keep a job. Like I said, the league keeps getting younger and younger each year and you should be concerned. You have to compete if you want to play. Nothing is going to be handed to you.”

Raiders OTA observations: 'Good learners' Conley, Melifonwu get first-team work

By Scott Bair June 06, 2017 4:36 PM

2017 Raiders Draft Class

ALAMEDA – The Raiders added competition to their secondary during the NFL Draft. Defensive backs were taken early to strengthen an area of weakness, where depth and talent was required.

Enter cornerback Gareon Conley in the first round, safety Obi Melifonwu in the second. While last year’s starting lineup remains intact, the Raiders have worked both rookies into the first-team sub package.

That was the case on Tuesday, with Conley working as a slot cornerback and Melifonwu filling a hybrid linebacker/safety role.

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. believes those two have the traits required to make an impact.

“(They have) a lot of speed, youth, length all the things you like to get on matchups,” Norton said after Tuesday’s OTA session. “You really need matchups. These guys do a great job disrupting and they should cover really well.”

The Raiders need help on passing downs, especially when opponents send volume into the pattern. They’ve struggled covering tight ends and running backs, and making sure receivers don’t get open deep.

The linebacker corps is thin and inexperienced, and the Raiders seem willing to try different cover men in those packages. That might mean an extra safety.

“You can always do a multitude of things,” assistant head coach – defense John Pagano said. “From talking to Kenny about the different type of personnel groupings that you can find yourself in. I think you always have to find a way in this league to make sure you have to have a great understanding of getting the best 11 out there on the field at all times. Situational football is the key, and being situational masters, that’s one thing that we always have to take our level to higher level as coaches so they understand the game even easier.”

Conley and Melifonwu having been working hard during these OTAs. They have first-unit responsibilities in the sub package, with Conley as a second-team slot corner and Melifonwu as a second-team strong safety.

“They love practicing. They chase well,” Norton said. “They’re always trying to improve and they’ve done a great job of understanding our system, understanding what we’re trying to teach them. They’re very good learners.”

Here are a few more observations from Tuesday’s OTA session:

-- Running back Marshawn Lynch didn’t participate in team drills on Tuesday, a day after Jack Del Rio tweeted out practice film of him doing exactly that. He was active in individual drills and install periods.

-- The defensive coaching staff is not worried about third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes missing the offseason program while UCLA’s academic year wraps.

-- Right tackle Marshall Newhouse missed Tuesday’s work for an undisclosed reason. Vadal Alexander and David Sharpe took first team reps in his place.

-- Veteran offensive lineman Austin Howard suited up for Tuesday’s practice but did not return to action in team drills or intense individual work.

-- Guard/center Jon Feliciano appeared to injury his knee midway through practice, but tried to walk it off after being down an extended stretch with teammates around him. He did not return to practice, but was moving under his own power. His injury wasn’t addressed by the team.

-- Cory James and Tyrell Adams remain the team’s first-unit inside linebackers. Marquel Lee and Jelani Jenkins ran there with the second team.

-- Defensive linemen Denico Autry and Fadol Brown were not present during this voluntary OTA session for undisclosed reasons.

Marshawn's desire to play for Raiders fueled by team's relocation to Vegas

By Scott Bair June 06, 2017 3:38 PM

ALAMEDA – March 27 was a dark day in the East Bay. The Raiders were formally approved to leave Oakland for Las Vegas by a vote of NFL owners, marking the second time the Silver and Black chose to abandon their native home.

Marshawn Lynch has an unbreakable attachment to it. Oakland’s most popular resident and loudest champion was disappointed his neighbors were losing a point of civic pride in the near future.

The Raiders will move into a new Las Vegas stadium in 2020. Lynch wants no part of that.

He wanted to be an Oakland Raider before that opportunity moved away, and inspire young kids in their own backyard. That, more than anything else, brought Lynch out of retirement and into silver and black.

He talked about that decision after Tuesday’s OTA session during a meeting with local media, and quickly pinpointed the moment he chose to come back.

“When I found out they were leaving. It’s always been something, being from Oakland, that you want to play at home,” Lynch said. “I had that opportunity. Maybe them staying wouldn’t have been so big for me to want to come back and play, but knowing that they were leaving…”

Playing at home a unique opportunity to personalize his overarching message, that good things come from hard work and perseverance in adverse circumstances.

“A lot of the kids probably won’t have an opportunity to see most of their idols growing up and being in their hometown (after the Raiders leave),” Lynch said. “With me being from here and continuing to be here, it gives them an opportunity to see somebody who actually did it from where they’re from and for the team they probably idolize.”

Oakland was electric after he agreed to a new contract and the Raiders acquired him from Seattle. Billboards went up, fans went nuts and a community raved over the chance to see its favorite player suit up for the local team.

“To be honest, it was heartfelt, but, at the end of the day, I still walk outside so, beside the billboards and all that, I get out with the people,” Lynch said. “The billboards are for the commercials, but when you get outside and walk in the cracks, you get to find out what’s real.”

Lynch connects with Oakland like only a select few do, and he expects to feel that on game day. It drives him to play hard and play well far more than joining an AFC championship contender featuring Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack.

“I got the town -- you feel me, though? – behind me,” Lynch said. "That’s good what they’ve got going on… but I have a whole new Oakland behind me, though. I mean, you know, the way we feel just about where we’re from and why we represent where we’re from so hard is because we know what the struggle is and how we get down. Every home game that I get to come to this m----- f-----, I’m probably going to be ridin’ with the whole town. When you’re going into something like that, it ain’t like, ‘I’m coming to y’all’s city and I’m riding with y’all.

This is actually (where I was) born and bred and pissing in them hallways and running down alleyways. I really did that right here. Now I get an opportunity to play here. All that s--- you said (about the Raiders’ rising stars) is great and that’s good, but it’s more for Oakland though.”

