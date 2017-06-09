Raiders

Pagano ‘another set of eyes’ to help Raiders play smarter, faster

By Scott Bair June 09, 2017 11:57 AM

ALAMEDA – Head coach Jack Del Rio wants to “eliminate the gray” from his Raiders defense. He talked about that several times this offseason, believing uncertain reads and fuzzy communication got that unit bested, too often in explosive ways.

Del Rio wants his defense to read and react quickly. At times last year, it was far too slow because players were uncertain. Uncertainty causes hesitation. Hesitation gets you beat.

Eliminating gray’s a major reason why John Pagano is wearing silver and black. The longtime Chargers assistant coach and defensive coordinator changed color schemes this offseason to give the Raiders defense fresh perspective, greater efficiency and improved communication.

“I’m another set of eyes that gives them a different way to look at things,” Pagano said after Tuesday’s OTA session. “I’m here to be able to hear and to be able to help guys understand. Communication with (defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.) has been outstanding from a point that we try to talk everyday about certain situations, just to be able to give another set of eyes and be able to handle those things.”

Pagano is here to help fix a system, not take it over. Norton will still call plays, and says Pagano’s presence doesn’t alter his job at all.

“Nothing changes for me,” Norton said. “Obviously Pagano is a guy that has a lot of experience. We all have a lot of experience. Certainly you have to use the people around you and it’s important that we all fall into and understand what he’s been able to accomplish. Obviously right now his role is to help us on the back end with our communication and shore up what’s going on to make sure we stay on top, and that we’re all talking about the same things every week, about them throwing the ball deep on us. That seems like all we want to talk about so let’s make sure with his addition and his experience, let’s put that fire out.”

The Raiders gave up a league-worst 61 pass plays of 20 yards or more. Del Rio finds that volume unacceptable, and hopes Pagano can decrease it significantly.

Stopping big plays starts with good communication, especially on the back end. Pagano has primarily worked with the secondary this offseason alongside defensive backs coaches Rod Woodson and Brent Vieselmeyer, and drilled those points home.

“With him seeing it and helping us out with our communication, I think it’s been great for us,” free safety Reggie Nelson said. “It’s been helping us out. I think we’ve been right on track and we still got a lot of work to do, but it’s coming along good.”

Pagano has a clear focus on the back end, but is a well-rounded, well-respected football mind. He coached Chargers linebackers for nearly a decade, and proved a productive coordinator adept at creating pressure and exploiting offensive weak spots.

Norton runs this Raiders defense. Pagano’s focused only on tasks designed to make it run more efficiently.

“No. No, there’s no stepping on anyone’s toes,” Pagano said. “I have a job to do and Coach Del Rio told me what I needed to do and the first thing was to improve our overall communication as a defense. It starts in the backend. Once we get those things, because as long as we’re saying the same things and we’re doing the correct things, you get 11 guys doing that you get 11 guys out there hunting on the field. That’s what it’s all about.”

ALAMEDA – Reggie Nelson has been around the block more than anyone on the Raiders defense. His 11th trip around the NFL calendar has begun, following Pro Bowl selections in his last two.

Nelson has a tide chart for the ebbs and flows of an offseason that notes exactly what’s required and when to excel when games actually count.

That doesn’t mean this 33-year old is on autopilot. Nelson is searching for better from his physical traits and mental approach to the game.

“Man, I’ve got homework every night,” Nelson said after Tuesday’s OTA session, sporting his trademark 1000-watt smile. “It’s a young man’s game. They keep drafting safeties, so you have to compete, man. I study every night no matter what it is. There’s always something that I can get better at and that’s what I keep trying to tell the young guys, ‘Don’t think you made it because you’re here. There’s always something that you can get better at and work at.’”

Nelson is the defense’s oldest brother and the secondary’s sage. He welcomes a role as mentor to younger safeties growing as professionals. General manager Reggie McKenzie has invested heavily in the position, using a 2016 first-round pick on Karl Joseph and this year’s second-rounder on Obi Melifonwu. He wants the defensive backs to play better than a year ago, without losing focus on his desire to continue his career renaissance.

Nelson has 13 interceptions and a pair of Pro Bowl selections the past two seasons, proving to be a ballhawk in the back.

“He’s always around the ball,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “He’s a veteran. He knows how to play this game, he’s been playing for a long time. Our team is so young, it’s important for a guy like that to continue to set an example for a lot of the younger players. He has a lot of respect in the room, a lot of respect on the field and he’s been playing for a long time for a reason. He’s a guy whose experience is very important to us.”

A career’s experience is vital a free safety, as is his last season with the Raiders. Nelson’s always around the ball, but increasing comfort with a new system was clear later in the year and allowed him to provide better help to his cornerbacks and linebackers. Getting to know how Sean Smith and David Amerson react to receiver routes helps him be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s just me personally just knowing how that player plays,” Nelson said. “D.A. and Sean are going to play something different. They might play a different route. D.A. might play a route one way and Sean might play a different way. So it’s just knowing how they’re going to react to that route and on that defensive call or what not. So, it’s just us as a group; (Joseph), Obi, Conley, whoever’s out there, just us communicating as a group and coach has been doing a good job of mixing everybody in there and seeing what everybody can do.”

Improved defensive communication is a point of emphasis this offseason, as the Raiders try to avoid big plays that plagued them in 2016. Nelson’s a major part of that effort, both in getting teammates in playmaking position and disguising plays before the snap.

“He’s somebody that understands the game,” said assistant head coach – defense John Pagano, who has been working with defensive backs during the offseason program. “It’s just good to be around a guy like that. Excellent pro. He’s a pro. Comes to work every day with questions. Writes everything down, listens. That’s what it’s all about. He’s a great example for our younger players to be able to watch a guy like that and be able to see how it’s supposed to be done.”

The Raiders have a crop of young safeties and cornerbacks learning from and pushing established veterans, a dynamic Nelson believes will help the unit play better.

“It’s going to do a lot for the group,” Nelson said. “Everybody’s stepping up their game and it is what it is. You’re out here to compete and keep a job. Like I said, the league keeps getting younger and younger each year and you should be concerned. You have to compete if you want to play. Nothing is going to be handed to you.”

Raiders OTA observations: 'Good learners' Conley, Melifonwu get first-team work

By Scott Bair June 06, 2017 4:36 PM

2017 Raiders Draft Class

ALAMEDA – The Raiders added competition to their secondary during the NFL Draft. Defensive backs were taken early to strengthen an area of weakness, where depth and talent was required.

Enter cornerback Gareon Conley in the first round, safety Obi Melifonwu in the second. While last year’s starting lineup remains intact, the Raiders have worked both rookies into the first-team sub package.

That was the case on Tuesday, with Conley working as a slot cornerback and Melifonwu filling a hybrid linebacker/safety role.

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. believes those two have the traits required to make an impact.

“(They have) a lot of speed, youth, length all the things you like to get on matchups,” Norton said after Tuesday’s OTA session. “You really need matchups. These guys do a great job disrupting and they should cover really well.”

The Raiders need help on passing downs, especially when opponents send volume into the pattern. They’ve struggled covering tight ends and running backs, and making sure receivers don’t get open deep.

The linebacker corps is thin and inexperienced, and the Raiders seem willing to try different cover men in those packages. That might mean an extra safety.

“You can always do a multitude of things,” assistant head coach – defense John Pagano said. “From talking to Kenny about the different type of personnel groupings that you can find yourself in. I think you always have to find a way in this league to make sure you have to have a great understanding of getting the best 11 out there on the field at all times. Situational football is the key, and being situational masters, that’s one thing that we always have to take our level to higher level as coaches so they understand the game even easier.”

Conley and Melifonwu having been working hard during these OTAs. They have first-unit responsibilities in the sub package, with Conley as a second-team slot corner and Melifonwu as a second-team strong safety.

“They love practicing. They chase well,” Norton said. “They’re always trying to improve and they’ve done a great job of understanding our system, understanding what we’re trying to teach them. They’re very good learners.”

Here are a few more observations from Tuesday’s OTA session:

-- Running back Marshawn Lynch didn’t participate in team drills on Tuesday, a day after Jack Del Rio tweeted out practice film of him doing exactly that. He was active in individual drills and install periods.

-- The defensive coaching staff is not worried about third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes missing the offseason program while UCLA’s academic year wraps.

-- Right tackle Marshall Newhouse missed Tuesday’s work for an undisclosed reason. Vadal Alexander and David Sharpe took first team reps in his place.

-- Veteran offensive lineman Austin Howard suited up for Tuesday’s practice but did not return to action in team drills or intense individual work.

-- Guard/center Jon Feliciano appeared to injury his knee midway through practice, but tried to walk it off after being down an extended stretch with teammates around him. He did not return to practice, but was moving under his own power. His injury wasn’t addressed by the team.

-- Cory James and Tyrell Adams remain the team’s first-unit inside linebackers. Marquel Lee and Jelani Jenkins ran there with the second team.

-- Defensive linemen Denico Autry and Fadol Brown were not present during this voluntary OTA session for undisclosed reasons.

