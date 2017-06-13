Raiders

Raiders minicamp observations: Del Rio's pop quiz adds pressure to practice

Raiders minicamp observations: Del Rio's pop quiz adds pressure to practice

By Scott Bair June 13, 2017 5:11 PM

2017 Raiders Draft Class

ALAMEDA – The Raiders are nearing the end of their offseason program, with but a few practices left before they break until training camp. New guys and returners have worked to build chemistry and play faster within the schemes.

Head coach Jack Del Rio gave his charges a pop quiz to conclude Tuesday’s practice, the first of a three-day mandatory minicamp. He gave offensive players less than two minutes. A touchdown was required. May the best unit win.

The first-team offense face some resistance, but a long bomb to Amari Cooper brought the ball downfield and allowed Derek Carr to find Jared Cook with a quick strike in the end zone.

The second unit used similar methods of transport, with Johnny Holton hauling in a deep shot that helped eventually put backup Connor Cook in position to throw a short touchdown pass to Jaydon Mickens. The third unit reached the red zone but couldn’t cross the goal line before time expired.

Del Rio likes creating competition in practices. He also wanted to see how his players and coaches reacted at this stage of the offseason when pressure was turned on.

“We’ll choreograph many of these situations we want to put our team in,” Del Rio said. “Today was an example of that…To be able to simulate as best we can the mental work for the players and coaches as well with communication coming in from the sideline, that’s all vitally important. It’s a step in the process of developing a team and preparing your team to thrive in those situations.”

The Raiders were pretty good under pressure on both sides of the football last seasons. Carr had seven fourth-quarter comebacks, several of which the defense saved with clutch play down the stretch.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s minicamp practice:

-- The Raiders need more of an internal pass rush this season. The Raiders are hoping seventh-round rookie Treyvon Hester might help with that. The defensive tackle from Toledo received from first-team reps on Tuesday as coaches see how he fared against better competition. There’s much more left to evaluate as pads come on in training camp and exhibitions increase competition, but Del Rio sees potential in Hester.

“He’s done a good job,” Del Rio said. “For all the big guys, it’s more about what we do when we get the pads on. It looks like he has a natural ability to rush inside, interior push. Look forward to seeing that with pads.”

-- Amari Cooper made a pair of excellent deep catches on Tuesday, with one against Sean Smith and the other versus David Amerson. Johnny Holton caught a pair of long passes with the second unit.

-- Tyrell Adams and Cory James continue taking first-team reps at inside linebacker spots. Marquel Lee and Jelani Jenkins manned the second team.

-- CB TJ Carrie was the first-team slot cornerback, with Gareon Conley continuing that work on the second team.

-- Fourth-round rookie David Sharpe continues to see significant snaps at right tackle, especially with Austin Howard and Marshall Newhouse sidelined with injury.

-- Offensive guard/center Jon Feliciano continues to miss time after suffering an apparent knee injury in an OTA session last week. Defensive linemen Darius Latham, Jihad Ward and Fadol Brown missed Tuesday’s session.

Raiders inspired by Warriors title run: 'Makes you dream those dreams'

Raiders inspired by Warriors title run: 'Makes you dream those dreams'

By Scott Bair June 13, 2017 3:42 PM

ALAMEDA – Derek Carr is from Bakersfield. That’s Lakers country. It certainly was with Kobe Bryant in his prime.

The Raiders quarterback will always stick with that team, but he got caught up in the Warriors NBA championship run. He lives in the East Bay now, and was pulling for his current home team to win a title. That happened Monday night, when the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA finals.

“I’ve been a Lakers fan and will be forever. Kobe’s my favorite athlete ever, but I root for the hometown team,” Carr said after Tuesday’s minicamp practice. “So to see them do that and see what it does for our city, it’s great that our city can experience something like that. All the Warriors fans, most of them anyway, are Raiders fans if they don’t travel back across the Bay and root for that other team. Whenever you have something going on the Bay Area, there’s no better place to win. It’s really cool.”

It also makes Carr think about bringing another title to the Bay Area.

“It makes you hungry every time you see another team celebrate a championship,” Carr said. “It makes you dream those dreams you had as a kid, of standing on the stage, holding trophies up. It was fun to watch and I’m happy for those guys. Hopefully they win a whole lot more.”

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is from Hayward. He’s a longtime Warriors fan who has been visible at several key games this season, including the clincher at Oracle Arena.

“It was awesome to be over at the game last night and see the Warriors win a world championship and do it with that crowd,” Del Rio said. “It was a spectacular crowd full of happy people. It was great to be a part of that.”

The Raiders haven’t played a home playoff game next door at Oalkand Coliseum since 2002, though ending that streak is a realistic prospect in the 2017 season. Del Rio would like to help the Raiders go on a playoff run this season that includes a few home dates.

“Playing at home is something you have to earn,” Del Rio said. “Our fans here are the best, That atmosphere last night was great to be a part of. Regular season games are fun, but it always ramps up in the playoffs. We’d love to earn those opportunities in the future.”

Said running back DeAndre Washington: "You see that and understand that Bay Area fans are the real deal. When the Raiders win, it’s a different type of excitement. Congrats to the Warriors, and it definitely inspired us to bring one to the city."

Pagano ‘another set of eyes’ to help Raiders play smarter, faster

Pagano ‘another set of eyes’ to help Raiders play smarter, faster

By Scott Bair June 09, 2017 11:57 AM

ALAMEDA – Head coach Jack Del Rio wants to “eliminate the gray” from his Raiders defense. He talked about that several times this offseason, believing uncertain reads and fuzzy communication got that unit bested, too often in explosive ways.

Del Rio wants his defense to read and react quickly. At times last year, it was far too slow because players were uncertain. Uncertainty causes hesitation. Hesitation gets you beat.

Eliminating gray’s a major reason why John Pagano is wearing silver and black. The longtime Chargers assistant coach and defensive coordinator changed color schemes this offseason to give the Raiders defense fresh perspective, greater efficiency and improved communication.

“I’m another set of eyes that gives them a different way to look at things,” Pagano said after Tuesday’s OTA session. “I’m here to be able to hear and to be able to help guys understand. Communication with (defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.) has been outstanding from a point that we try to talk everyday about certain situations, just to be able to give another set of eyes and be able to handle those things.”

Pagano is here to help fix a system, not take it over. Norton will still call plays, and says Pagano’s presence doesn’t alter his job at all.

“Nothing changes for me,” Norton said. “Obviously Pagano is a guy that has a lot of experience. We all have a lot of experience. Certainly you have to use the people around you and it’s important that we all fall into and understand what he’s been able to accomplish. Obviously right now his role is to help us on the back end with our communication and shore up what’s going on to make sure we stay on top, and that we’re all talking about the same things every week, about them throwing the ball deep on us. That seems like all we want to talk about so let’s make sure with his addition and his experience, let’s put that fire out.”

The Raiders gave up a league-worst 61 pass plays of 20 yards or more. Del Rio finds that volume unacceptable, and hopes Pagano can decrease it significantly.

Stopping big plays starts with good communication, especially on the back end. Pagano has primarily worked with the secondary this offseason alongside defensive backs coaches Rod Woodson and Brent Vieselmeyer, and drilled those points home.

“With him seeing it and helping us out with our communication, I think it’s been great for us,” free safety Reggie Nelson said. “It’s been helping us out. I think we’ve been right on track and we still got a lot of work to do, but it’s coming along good.”

Pagano has a clear focus on the back end, but is a well-rounded, well-respected football mind. He coached Chargers linebackers for nearly a decade, and proved a productive coordinator adept at creating pressure and exploiting offensive weak spots.

Norton runs this Raiders defense. Pagano’s focused only on tasks designed to make it run more efficiently.

“No. No, there’s no stepping on anyone’s toes,” Pagano said. “I have a job to do and Coach Del Rio told me what I needed to do and the first thing was to improve our overall communication as a defense. It starts in the backend. Once we get those things, because as long as we’re saying the same things and we’re doing the correct things, you get 11 guys doing that you get 11 guys out there hunting on the field. That’s what it’s all about.”

Load more