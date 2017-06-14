Raiders

Raiders minicamp observations: Luani shows playmaking ability

By Scott Bair June 14, 2017 4:46 PM
ALAMEDA – Shalom Luani has a nose for the football. That was his calling card at Washington State, and certainly an attraction when the Raiders drafted him early in the seventh round.

“That guy is a playmaker,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said shortly after the draft, a statement supported twice in Wednesday’s minicamp practice.

He had an athletic interception of Connor Cook that could’ve been returned for a touchdown in a game situation. He was on the second-unit defense later in the practice going against the first unit when he came out of nowhere and broke up Derek Carr’s long, lofted pass.

“That was just me knowing my assignment and knowing what to do on the field,” Luani, who played at Community College of San Francisco. “You have to show the coaches that you’re picking up the system and that you can make plays.”

Luani had eight interceptions, 11 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in two seasons at Washington State. Attacking the football comes naturally to the young player.

“It’s instincts and knowing exactly where to be,” Luani said. “I can sense when a play can be made based upon how the quarterbacks react before the snap.”

That works on defense Luani will be counted on to make plays special teams as a rookie. Later-round picks generally earn stripes as a reserve and in the kicking game. That will be true for a safety working behind Pro Bowler Reggie Nelson, 2016 first-round pick Karl Joseph and second-rounder Obi Melifonwu.

Luani is ready for that challenge, to contribute heavily in the kicking game.

“Those kind of guys, what you do in the kicking game, and get noticed there, is a key way onto the roster,” special teams contributor Brad Seely said. “Then, hopefully you rise up and you play for us in the kicking game for one or two years and then you become a defensive starter or somehow, you just find a role for yourself and that's what he's trying to do right now. He's one of those guys that's really hungry, he's coachable and I'm really happy he's on our roster.”

Here are some other observations from Raiders minicamp:

-- First-round cornerback Gareon Conley was a spectator during Wednesday’s practice. He observed from the sideline without a helmet or shells, though he showed no signs of ailment. The Raiders are generally conservative with participation in the offseason program, preferring to sit players with minor ailments.

-- Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson had an excellent day playing with the first and second units. He had three touchdowns in practice and a few more catches working downfield.

-- The Raiders mixed up personnel groupings after they generally remained static during OTAs. Quarterback EJ Manuel ran the second team after being the No. 3 signal caller in previous workouts. He swapped units with Connor Cook. Cook threw two interceptions on the day.

-- Running back Marshawn Lynch was involved in several team drills on Wednesday, including interior runs where he showed characteristic burst and shiftiness.

-- Tight end Jared Cook continues to be a frequent target for Derek Carr this offseason, as that pair continues building chemistry.

-- In addition to Conley, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano, Austin Howard and Marshall Newhouse, defensive linemen Fadol Brown, Jihad Ward, Eddie Vanderdoes and Darius Latham missed practice.

Retirement plans for Raiders' kicker? Not 'until they kick me out'

By Scott Bair June 14, 2017 3:48 PM
ALAMEDA – Sebastian Janikowski is built like a linebacker. The Raiders roster lists him at 6-foot-1 and 265 pounds, a frame with enough muscle running backs wouldn’t want him charging through the A gap.

Placekickers aren’t that big. Like, ever.

Janikowski is a power hitter who doesn’t want to lose that title. He still routinely converts field goals from long distance, even at 39 years old. He plans to do so well into his 40s.

Janikowski’s retirement plan is a simple one. He won’t leave the NFL “until they kick me out.”

He plans to accompany the Raiders when they leave in 2020 at the latest for Las Vegas.

“I hope so,” Janikowski said. “That’s my goal, but it’s not my decision.”

He would need a new contract to make it that far. His current deal expires after this season and is slated to pay him $4.05 million next season.

Janikowski must stay on top of his fitness and his game to retain NFL employment with the team that drafted a kicker No. 17 overall in 2001. Janikowski has done exactly that lately. He puts in serious strength work during the offseason program – he never used to attend – and watches film now after special teams coordinator Brad Seely talked him into it.

“Before Brad, I never watched film in my life,” Janikowski said. “It’s something that helps. It was great and gives good pointers. He has a good idea about kicking, and likens it to a golf swing.”

Janikowski can hit the little white ball far, straight and true, as he has been doing to footballs 17 seasons now. He’s always near perfect within 49 yards, but hit just 3-of-8 from 50-plus in 2017. His power is still there, and Seely is still confident Janikowski isn’t slowing down.

“He feels good about it and we feel good about it,” Seely said. “It’s all about the confidence you have, and he knows he has the leg to get it there and put it through the pipes.”

Raiders tackle Austin Howard still waiting for clearance

Raiders tackle Austin Howard still waiting for clearance

By Scott Bair June 14, 2017 7:55 AM

ALAMEDA – Austin Howard hoped to participate in latter parts of this Raiders offseason program. A few OTA sessions and the team’s three-day minicamp would’ve given the talented right tackle some positive momentum heading into training camp, but that will have to wait.

Howard’s shoulder isn’t quite ready. He had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum and ailing joint that plagued him most of the 2016 campaign, and wasn’t cleared to practice by doctors following an exam early last week. Torn labrums take time to completely heal.

Howard’s goal is to return in time for the start of training camp, but that isn’t guaranteed. He’ll continue stretching with the team and rehabbing during the rest of minicamp, as he has during OTAs. Rehab work will continue through a quiet period as he works to return as soon as possible.

He’ll need to be formally cleared later this summer before jumping back into an open competition at right tackle.

Head coach Jack Del Rio said Marshall Newhouse has a leg up at that spot, but he has been absent over the last week. Vadal Alexander and rookie David Sharpe have taken significant practice snaps at that spot. Howard started 23 games at right tackle in his last two seasons in Silver and Black, with 16 starts at right guard the year before.

