Raiders minicamp observations: QBs Cook, Manuel battling for backup job

By Scott Bair June 15, 2017 4:34 PM
ALAMEDA – Derek Carr took his helmet off after stretching and individual drills. The Raiders quarterback didn’t put it back on again.

The offseason program’s final practice was for the backups. Starters were spectators during team periods, as reps went to those needing it most.

Connor Cook and EJ Manuel assumed quarterback duties among the two active units, and continued a competition to be Carr’s primary backup.

It didn’t conclude Thursday, and should extend well into the preseason.

Cook has primarily run the second unit with Manuel orchestrating the third, though the pair have switched at times.

Cook’s more familiar with the system after a year in it. Manuel’s picking up since signing as a free agent in March.

“I think he’s come in and he and Connor are battling for the backup spot,” head coach Jack Del Rio said. “They’ve alternated days, who’s working with the second group, who’s with the third group. They’ve alternated all throughout the offseason. We’ll continue that through training camp until we feel like someone’s earned that designation.”

The Raiders know too well the backup spot is vital. Carr went down in Week 16 last season and the Silver and Black never recovered. Cook and former reserve Matt McGloin struggled under difficult circumstances, and the Raiders never won a game without their starter.

Both quarterbacks had good moments and bad during offseason practices open to the media. Cook would seem to be a frontrunner, considering the Raiders traded up slightly to draft him in the fourth round last year. Manuel signed a contract with no guaranteed money this offseason, hoping for a fresh start after the 2013 first-round pick fell out of favor in Buffalo. He’s reunited with offensive coordinator Todd Downing – a former Bills quarterbacks coach – and enters a quarterback room that has had two and three guys on the 53-man roster under Del Rio.

The head coach likes his backup options, though there isn’t a clear hierarchy at this point.

“I think that room is strong right now, the quarterback room,” Del Rio said. “It’s a really healthy environment.”

Here are more notes and observations from Thursday’s minicamp practice:

-- Fourth-round offensive lineman David Sharpe received tons of work this offseason, with veteran right tackles Austin Howard and Marshall Newhouse missing time with injury. While pads are necessary when evaluating linemen, Del Rio was happy with Sharpe’s early work.

“He’s been bright. Has come in and joined a group. Fit right in,” Del Rio said. “He’s been very purposeful and working at learning the system and understanding how we do things. I think he’s growing from a technique standpoint with (offensive line coach Mike Tice). We think he has a bright future.”

-- Offensive guard/center Jon Feliciano went down hard and looked to suffer an apparent knee injury last week during OTAs. He was attended to by trainers for an extended stretch, but was able to leave the field under his own power. Del Rio said he didn’t expect Feliciano’s injury to be a long-term issue.

-- Cornerback Gareon Conley missed the last two days of minicamp, with an undisclosed ailment. Defensive linemen Jihad Ward, Fadol Brown and Darius Latham missed minicamp with injury. Howard, Newhouse and Feliciano also missed recent sessions, as previously mentioned in other notes.

-- Khalil Mack was given the professional 2016 Butkus Award on Wednesday by Dick Butkus himself in a private ceremony.

-- Receiver Seth Roberts, working on the punt teams this offseason, blocked a Marquette King offering during a special teams period. He could play more special teams this year, especially with Andre Holmes moved on to Buffalo. 

-- King took lots of reps Thursday, and sent several punts booming into the opposing 20-yard line.

-- Cornerback Kenneth Durden intercepted quarterback Connor Cook, collecting a ball originally well deflected by Dexter McDonald.

Mack: Players shouldn't waste 'lottery ticket' during Raiders summer break

By Scott Bair June 15, 2017 3:51 PM
ALAMEDA – The Raiders are officially on summer break. Their offseason program wrapped with a Thursday afternoon minicamp practice, an easier affair where top units rarely left the sideline.

Reserves got extra work. Healthy starters remained that way.

The Raiders concluded nine solid weeks of strength and conditioning, positional work, OTAs and a three-day mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Jack Del Rio believes his team made great strides this spring. Now he doesn’t want any setbacks. He told them so Thursday before setting them free until training camp in late July.

His message, as relayed in a post-practice press conference: “You have to take ownership of this time in the next five weeks to do the right things. Getting ready, get your body ready. Recharge your batteries a little bit. But two, stay out of trouble. Be safe. Make good decisions. That’s what we expect of our guys all the time, but just a reminder. This time of year, more occurrences than ever happen this time of year. Just don’t take any liberties. Don’t take any chances. Don’t take anything for granted. Appreciate where we are and the opportunity that we have and remember that it’s all about the team.”

The general issued clear, direct instructions. His defensive captain reinforced it.

Khalil Mack applied some peer pressure, making sure his guys understood the importance of being responsible.

“When you think about it you have a lottery ticket in your hand,” Mack said. “I tell all the defensive guys that, I take all of the defensive line that. You have a lottery ticket in your hand. You can’t trick it off on doing something stupid in the town messing with this and that. It’s all about being focused and remembering that lottery ticket that you got in your hand is that opportunity that you have to play and do great things and represent your last name.”

Raiders players have done a good job of that in recent years. They haven’t had an arrest since Kory Sheets in 2013. Another clean sheet would help carry positive momentum toward the offseason.

Continues health would also do that. The Raiders have a few players on the shelf. Marshall Newhouse, Austin Howard, Jihad Ward, Darius Latham, Jon Feliciano and Gareon Conley have missed practice recently, but Del Rio didn’t hopes to have the entire roster healthy for the start of training camp.

“Hopefully, yeah,” Del Rio said. “If we have a productive next five weeks, I think that’d be the case.”

Raiders returner Cordarrelle Patterson flashing offensive skill

By Scott Bair June 15, 2017 7:48 AM

ALAMEDA – Cordarrelle Patterson is an All-Pro kick returner. That’s his calling card, rightfully so. The man has averaged 30.4 yards on 134 kickoff returns, with 18 percent of them going 40 of more. The man has five touchdowns in the kicking game.

He’s 6-foot-2, 220 pounds with track star speed.

It’s obvious why the Raiders were drawn to him in unrestricted free agency. Their return game as long been lacking. Patterson is a major weapon, even if he never takes an offense snap.

That isn’t the plan. Patterson is a receiver by trade, though his offensive numbers don’t overwhelm. Lackluster might be a fair term when attached to so much size and speed. He averaged 20 receiving yards per game and 10 per catch in four seasons with Minnesota, mostly relegated to screens and gadget plays.

The Raiders might use him in more conventional ways, though offensive coordinator will try and exploit tremendous speed.

“He’s a fun tool,” Downing said two weeks back. “I won’t speak too much about how he was used in the past. That’s somebody else’s job, but I can tell you that we’re going to have fun looking for ways to get him involved in the offense. He’s a big strong, physical, dynamic with the ball in his hands type player, and we’re excited to see what he can do for us.”

He flashed some of that skill in Wednesday’s practice. It was just a minicamp session in mid-June, but Patterson flashed speed, skill and hands while working with the first and second units. He scored three touchdowns, including one where he high-pointed EJ Manuel’s deep ball in the right corner of the end zone. His teammates immediately swarmed around the touchdown catch.

“EJ did a heck of a job throwing only where I could get it,” Patterson said. “I got the touchdown and everybody got excited, so I got excited.”

Patterson faring well as a conventional receiver would add yet another explosive element to a passing game that already features names like Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Seth Roberts and Jared Cook.

He’ll obviously play a major role on special teams. His offensive involvement could alter how much he does beyond kickoff returns.

“We're really happy that he's on our roster,” special teams coordinator Brad Seely said. “Obviously in Minnesota he was an outstanding returner, and we feel like he can bring that to our table. He can also be a coverage guy for us on our punt team. And it always comes down to how much offense is he going to play? We want to keep our guys as fresh as possible and balance that with getting as many reps as we can out of the kicking game.”

Patterson wants to play more offense but will accept whatever role he earns during his first season in Oakland.

“It’s whatever they want me to do,” he said. “I’m a guy where, if you tell me to do something, I’m going to go learn it. Doesn’t matter if it’s the quarterback position. Whatever the coaches feel like I need to play I’m going to go in and learn it, and do my best at it so I can be out on the football field.”

