Raiders

Raiders receivers a smart fantasy play in Week 1 against Titans

crab-coop-ap.jpg
AP

Raiders receivers a smart fantasy play in Week 1 against Titans

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 08, 2017 5:00 PM

To open up the 2017-18 regular season, the Raiders hit the road and head to Tennessee. 

Facing the Titans, will quarterback Derek Carr feast on the Titans' secondary? The experts over at Inside Edge see big games for the Raiders' top two receivers. 

Here's what they had to say before you set your fantasy football rosters. 

Amari Cooper (OAK) had 1,153 receiving yards last season (NFL Rank: 8th among WRs). Oakland will face Tennessee, which allowed 3,018 receiving yards to WR last season (NFL Rank: most).

Michael Crabtree (OAK) was targeted 22 times in the Red Zone last season (NFL Rank: 5th among WRs). Oakland will face Tennessee, who allowed 13 receiving touchdowns to WRs in the Red Zone last season (NFL Rank: 6th of 32).

READ MORE AT Inside-Edge.com

In huge season-opening win, Chiefs lose All-Pro safety for 2017 season

berry-ap.jpg
AP

In huge season-opening win, Chiefs lose All-Pro safety for 2017 season

By Associated Press September 08, 2017 4:26 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of the biggest season-opening wins in Chiefs history came at the expense of their All-Pro safety.

Eric Berry ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 42-27 victory over the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, not only ending his season but leaving the Chiefs without one of the most visible and vocal leaders on their defense.

"You're not going to replace Eric Berry with another Eric Berry. That's not what happens," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who confirmed the team's initial fears in a conference call Friday. "But the guys know that Eric would be disappointed if they left off the accelerator at all. I think we'll be OK there."

Berry was hurt while covering Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on a passing route. He hobbled at the end of the play and promptly sat on the turf, where the team's training staff began examining him. Berry did not appear to be in obvious discomfort, but it took a cart to remove him from the field.

The Chiefs have dealt with a rash of Achilles tendon injuries in recent years, including two sustained by Derrick Johnson. The star linebacker's latest occurred late last season, but he managed to return to the field by summer workouts and was a full participant in training camp.

Berry also has a history of overcoming serious hurdles in his career.

He missed most of the 2011 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, only to start 16 games the following season. He also missed the final 10 games of the 2014 regular season while undergoing treatment for lymphoma, only to return to training camp and again play all 16 games the following season.

Berry was coming off arguably his best year in 2016, when he made 77 tackles, picked off four passes and returned two for touchdowns. He almost single-handedly won a game in Atlanta, and was a big reason why the Chiefs went 12-4 and won their first AFC West title since 2010.

His performance while playing under the franchise tag earned him a $78 million, six-year contract this past offseason, making Berry the highest-paid safety in the league.

"I'm on a bit of a low right now," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "I love him to death. He's our fearless leader, and to see him go down in the first game breaks your heart."

The Chiefs are deep at safety, though. Eric Murray played well after Berry left the game, while Daniel Sorenson - who fulfills multiple roles in the defense - could also play the position.

The game Thursday night also gives the Chiefs some extra time to assess options before playing their home opener against Philadelphia on Sept. 17. Reid said he expected new general manager Brett Veach to scour the waiver wire and inquire about safeties outside the organization as well.

"Brett's keeping his eyes open for things right now. That's what he does," Reid said. "He's always on top of that. We're just kind of seeing the different options there."

In the meantime, Reid said he expects Berry to continue to have a role on the team.

He broke down the defensive huddle even after leaving the game Thursday night, providing some energy for them when the outcome was still hanging in the balance, and Reid joked that Berry might get a head-start on a potential post-playing career by auditioning as an assistant coach.

"He had an opportunity to talk to the team last night after the game," Reid said, "and I know he'd be very disappointed if anybody hung their head or let that be an issue. And I thought the guys handled it very well after Eric got hurt. Our guys were able to kind of muster it up and keep the emotional football part of it in focus there."

Gareon Conley questionable; Raiders acquire Janikowski insurance

tavecchio-giorgio-raiders-black-kick.jpg
USATI

Gareon Conley questionable; Raiders acquire Janikowski insurance

By Scott Bair September 08, 2017 1:21 PM

ALAMEDA – Raiders first-round cornerback Gareon Conley was limited in three practices this week, including Friday’s light walk-through. That accounts for 75 percent of the team workouts he has had since June.

The Ohio State product was considered questionable to play Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans. It still seems unrealistic Conley will be able to play so quickly, though the Raiders refused to slam the door on that prospect.

“It’s good to have him back practicing,” head coach Jack Del Rio said. “…We’ll make a decision on him as we get closer to the game.”

The Raiders are taking a similar approach to kicker Sebastian Janikowski. He was limited all week with a back injury, and the Raiders bought an insurance policy in case he can’t go.

They signed Giorgio Tavecchio to the practice squad on Friday, meaning he’ll travel to Nashville with the team and can be easily promoted Saturday should Janikowski be made unavailable. The transition wouldn’t be hard because Tavecchio spent the last three offseasons with the team. He’s also left footed like Janikowski, meaning the battery wouldn’t need last-minute adjustments.

Max Valles was released off the practice squad in a corresponding move, though he could easily be re-signed once Janikowski’s healthy.

Here’s a complete injury report for the Raiders and Titans.

Raiders Injury Report
Out
FB Jamize Olawale (quadriceps), S Keith McGill (foot)
Questionable
CB Gareon Conley (shin), LB Cory James (knee), K Sebastian Janikowski (back)

Titans Injury Report
Out
Cb LaShaun Sims (groin)

Load more