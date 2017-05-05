Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

The Oakland Raiders signed the following 17 undrafted free agents, the club announced Friday.

Borders, Breon CB 5-11 189 Duke

Boyette, Paul DT 6-2 310 Texas

Briggs, Chauncey T 6-6 301 SMU

Brown, Fadol DE 6-4 282 Mississippi

Brown, Pharaoh TE 6-5 246 Oregon

Cioffi, Anthony S 5-11 205 Rutgers

Hatcher, Keon WR 6-1 212 Arkansas

Humes, Chris CB 6-0 201 Arkansas State

Jefferson, Rickey S 5-11 208 LSU

Kukwa, Anthony LS 6-2 231 Lake Erie

Morrow, Nicholas LB 6-0 216 Greenville

Simmons, Jordan G 6-3 339 USC

Thomas, Ahmad S 6-0 214 Oklahoma

Wade, Jordan DT 6-3 319 Oklahoma

Whitney, Isaac WR 6-2 204 USC

Woodson-Luster, Xavier LB 6-1 219 Arkansas State

Zamora, Ishmael WR 6-3 224 Baylor

Borders: Played four years at Duke, appearing in 49 games with 35 starts…Totaled 148 career tackles (106 solo), seven tackles for loss, one sack, 12 INTs, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Boyette: Played four years at Texas, appearing in 42 games with eight starts…Totaled 100 career tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Briggs: Played four years at SMU, appearing in 39 game with 32 starts on the offensive line… As a senior, helped the offense average 163.2 rushing yards per game…First name is pronounced CHON-see.

Brown, F.: Played three years at Mississippi after transferring from FIU…Played in 32 games at Mississippi with 21 starts…Totaled 109 tackles (51 solo), four sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Brown, P.: Played four years at Oregon, seeing action in 40 games…Totaled 70 career receptions for 1,011 yards with 11 TDs…Two-time All-Pac-12 selection… Also named first-team all-conference by Athlon Sports, ESPN.com and Phil Steele Publications as a junior.

Cioffi: Played four years at Rutgers, appearing in 47 games with 33 starts at both safety positions and cornerback…Career totals include 168 tackles (120 solo), eight INTs, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Hatcher: Played four years at Arkansas, seeing action in 47 games with 28 starts…Career totals include 130 receptions for 1,866 yards and 19 TDs…Finished collegiate career ranked fourth on the program’s all-time list in receiving TDs.

Humes: Played four years at Arkansas State, seeing action in 54 games with 39 starts…Totaled 180 career tackles (109 solo), three INTs, 14 passes defensed, two sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries…As a senior, named honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference.

Jefferson: Played four years at LSU, playing in 37 games with 15 starts…Totaled 87 career tackles (48 solo), one sack, four INTs and 12 passes defensed.

Kukwa: Played four years at Lake Erie, seeing action in 42 games...Named honorable mention All-GLIAC as a junior…Transferred from Ball State, where he redshirted as a freshman.

Morrow: Played four years at Greenville, playing in 34 games...Totaled 222 career tackles (151 solo), five sacks, 38 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three INTs and 11 passes defensed…Honored as a second-team AFCA NCAA Division III All-American.

Simmons: Played four years at USC, seeing action in 21 games with two starts…As a senior, saw action in 13 games and served as a reserve offensive lineman and played on special teams.

Thomas: Played four years at Oklahoma, seeing action in 51 games with 39 starts…Started final 39 straight games of his career…Totaled 223 career tackles (149 solo), four INTs, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed.

Wade: Played four years at Oklahoma, playing in 44 games with 22 starts…Totaled 79 career tackles (43 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Whitney: Played two years at USC after transferring from Riverside (Calif.) Community College…Also played at Central Oklahoma…Totaled 11 catches for 144 yards (13.1 avg.) and two TDs at USC.

Woodson-Luster: Played four years at Arkansas State, playing in 47 games with 37 starts…Finished as program’s all-time leader with 293 tackles (165 solo)…Also totaled five sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two INTs, 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Zamora: Played two years at Baylor, playing in 23 games with eight starts…Totaled 72 career receptions for 941 yards with 10 TDs…As a sophomore, Ranked second in the Big-12 Conference with 6.3 receptions per game.

