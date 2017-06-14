Raiders

Raiders tackle Austin Howard still waiting for clearance

Raiders tackle Austin Howard still waiting for clearance

By Scott Bair June 14, 2017 7:55 AM

ALAMEDA – Austin Howard hoped to participate in latter parts of this Raiders offseason program. A few OTA sessions and the team’s three-day minicamp would’ve given the talented right tackle some positive momentum heading into training camp, but that will have to wait.

Howard’s shoulder isn’t quite ready. He had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum and ailing joint that plagued him most of the 2016 campaign, and wasn’t cleared to practice by doctors following an exam early last week. Torn labrums take time to completely heal.

Howard’s goal is to return in time for the start of training camp, but that isn’t guaranteed. He’ll continue stretching with the team and rehabbing during the rest of minicamp, as he has during OTAs. Rehab work will continue through a quiet period as he works to return as soon as possible.

He’ll need to be formally cleared later this summer before jumping back into an open competition at right tackle.

Head coach Jack Del Rio said Marshall Newhouse has a leg up at that spot, but he has been absent over the last week. Vadal Alexander and rookie David Sharpe have taken significant practice snaps at that spot. Howard started 23 games at right tackle in his last two seasons in Silver and Black, with 16 starts at right guard the year before.

Carr raves about Cooper's aggression: 'The dog in him is coming out'

Carr raves about Cooper's aggression: 'The dog in him is coming out'

By Scott Bair June 14, 2017 7:47 AM

ALAMEDA – Raiders receiver Amari Cooper took off down the left sideline, and quarterback Derek Carr threw before he was wide open. That confidence was rewarded. Cooper created separation without losing full speed.

He soared over Sean Smith and snatched an excellently thrown ball for a big gain during Tuesday’s Raiders minicamp practice.

It wasn’t unique.

Cooper bested David Amerson down the right sideline during a two-minute drill later in the session.

Chemistry with Carr is evident from all distances, but the pair are this offseason working on taking yards in big chunks. Cooper is clearly bigger this offseason, hoping added bulk will sustain his production later in the year regardless of pass distance.

Carr sees a driven, more aggressive competitor on the verge of a breakout season even after two Pro Bowl campaigns. That should help downfield, even in tight coverage.

“That just dog in him is coming out,” Carr said. "That thing that you saw at Alabama where he’ll just take things over, and not to say that he hasn’t because he has, but I just think that’s it’s not just becoming a thing of what game it’s going to be, it’s becoming a thing where that’s who he is. DBs better know that he’s really taking it serious that he’s trying to go attack them this year.

“He’s not going to let them come to him anymore, and I think that just comes with age and seeing him do it out here. The guy has been going off all camp, all offseason. We were kind of just laughing at how impressed we were.”

Cooper had 21 receptions of 20 yards or more last season, though he’s well known for creating after the catch. Cooper can go downfield and get it even at 6-foot-1, as he has in practice several times this offseason.

“It’s something that we want to continue to grow at because you hit on those deep balls," Carr said. “There are a couple of times we hit them early in games and it gets in not only the player’s head that’s guarding him, but the coach’s head. Do you want to leave him on that island? What do you want to do? When you do, are they going to play hard over the top?

"And then you get everything else working for you, so working on that deep ball is always important. Me and ‘Coop,’ it’s something that we work very hard at. We want to continue to hit a lot of those during the games.”

Raiders minicamp observations: Del Rio's pop quiz adds pressure to practice

Raiders minicamp observations: Del Rio's pop quiz adds pressure to practice

By Scott Bair June 13, 2017 5:11 PM

2017 Raiders Draft Class

ALAMEDA – The Raiders are nearing the end of their offseason program, with but a few practices left before they break until training camp. New guys and returners have worked to build chemistry and play faster within the schemes.

Head coach Jack Del Rio gave his charges a pop quiz to conclude Tuesday’s practice, the first of a three-day mandatory minicamp. He gave offensive players less than two minutes. A touchdown was required. May the best unit win.

The first-team offense face some resistance, but a long bomb to Amari Cooper brought the ball downfield and allowed Derek Carr to find Jared Cook with a quick strike in the end zone.

The second unit used similar methods of transport, with Johnny Holton hauling in a deep shot that helped eventually put backup Connor Cook in position to throw a short touchdown pass to Jaydon Mickens. The third unit reached the red zone but couldn’t cross the goal line before time expired.

Del Rio likes creating competition in practices. He also wanted to see how his players and coaches reacted at this stage of the offseason when pressure was turned on.

“We’ll choreograph many of these situations we want to put our team in,” Del Rio said. “Today was an example of that…To be able to simulate as best we can the mental work for the players and coaches as well with communication coming in from the sideline, that’s all vitally important. It’s a step in the process of developing a team and preparing your team to thrive in those situations.”

The Raiders were pretty good under pressure on both sides of the football last seasons. Carr had seven fourth-quarter comebacks, several of which the defense saved with clutch play down the stretch.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s minicamp practice:

-- The Raiders need more of an internal pass rush this season. The Raiders are hoping seventh-round rookie Treyvon Hester might help with that. The defensive tackle from Toledo received from first-team reps on Tuesday as coaches see how he fared against better competition. There’s much more left to evaluate as pads come on in training camp and exhibitions increase competition, but Del Rio sees potential in Hester.

“He’s done a good job,” Del Rio said. “For all the big guys, it’s more about what we do when we get the pads on. It looks like he has a natural ability to rush inside, interior push. Look forward to seeing that with pads.”

-- Amari Cooper made a pair of excellent deep catches on Tuesday, with one against Sean Smith and the other versus David Amerson. Johnny Holton caught a pair of long passes with the second unit.

-- Tyrell Adams and Cory James continue taking first-team reps at inside linebacker spots. Marquel Lee and Jelani Jenkins manned the second team.

-- CB TJ Carrie was the first-team slot cornerback, with Gareon Conley continuing that work on the second team.

-- Fourth-round rookie David Sharpe continues to see significant snaps at right tackle, especially with Austin Howard and Marshall Newhouse sidelined with injury.

-- Offensive guard/center Jon Feliciano continues to miss time after suffering an apparent knee injury in an OTA session last week. Defensive linemen Darius Latham, Jihad Ward and Fadol Brown missed Tuesday’s session.

Load more