Report: Carr dissatisfied with pace of Raiders contract extension talks

By Scott Bair May 16, 2017 8:34 PM
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said he wanted to start serious talks on a Derek Carr contract extension after the NFL draft. The franchise quarterback wants a new deal done before training camp starts in late July.

That creates a window of opportunity to lock Carr down this spring and summer, before the 25-year old starts a 2017 season where he wants focus on football.

There’s time to get that deal done, but NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported Tuesday night serious discussions haven’t started. Silver reports the Raiders haven’t reached out to Carr’s camp since the NFL draft, and that Carr is dissatisfied with the lack of progress.

Carr’s agent Tim Younger doesn’t comment on contract talks.

The Raiders have spoken conceptually to Carr’s camp several times about a massive extension near the peak of the NFL quarterback market, though serious talks reportedly haven’t commenced.

While Carr has repeatedly said he plans to be a Raider his entire career, a hometown discount isn’t in the cards.

Given the training-camp deadline Carr set last month, time to work out a contract is dwindling some even with several weeks remaining in the extension window. In these instances, however, deadlines spark deals.

The Raiders have had a busy offseason that included approval to relocate to Las Vegas. Oakland native Marshawn Lynch also signed with the club in a prolonged process.

McKenzie has stated a desire to extend Carr, right guard Gabe Jackson and edge rusher Khalil Mack in the near future, though Mack’s fifth-year option gives the Raiders more time on their defensive superstar.

There’s greater urgency with Jackson and Carr. The team doesn’t want either player to get near an open market. It’s still expected both Carr and Jackson will agree on terms this offseason.

Carr is set to make $977,519 in the final year of his rookie contract.

By Scott Bair May 16, 2017 2:02 PM

The Raiders roster came together on Monday, with rookies joining veterans for the first time during this offseason program. The union will remain all spring and summer, as a massive roster trims to 53.

It is not 90 strong at this point.

The puzzle’s missing two pieces, including one highly-touted member of this year’s draft class. Third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes can’t participate in OTAs and the team’s June minicamp, as NBC Sports California reported last week, due to an NFL rule that prohibits players from working until their school’s academic year concludes.

UCLA’s spring quarter wraps June 16, meaning Vanderdoes can’t practice with the team until training camp. Undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow is in a similar circumstance due to a late May finals week at Greenville College, but he’ll be involved in some workouts.

Vanderdoes will miss them all, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t staying involved. The Auburn native has to practice from long distance, but he's doing everything the Raiders do. He's taking on-field reps. He’s watching all the practice and game film his teammates watch.

Technology makes that possible.

“I have a team iPad with me, so I have literally everything you can imagine right here with me,” Vanderdoes said Tuesday in an interview with NBC Sports California. “I have all the practice installs and play installs. I can watch film of whatever game or practice they’re looking at that day.

“Right now, they’re doing individual workouts (in position groups). I’m able to see what drills they’re doing and am able to emulate those at UCLA. I can set up the equipment the exact same way and do everything they’re doing. I’m not there, but I’m still doing the same things that they are. I wouldn’t consider myself behind, and I won’t have to catch up when I come back.”

Vanderdoes can speak with defensive line coach Jethro Franklin any time to fill gaps, so he’ll stay up-to-speed on schematics and terminology. Vanderdoes can share film of his workouts to make sure he’s doing everything right.

Doing everything right would be Vanderdoes’ goal if he were in Alameda. It’s the same in Los Angeles, where he trains at Proactive Sports Performance and UCLA’s campus.

Being productive while missing a rookie offseason program is mandatory for UCLA products, who must adjust to the school’s late academic calendar whether they were enrolled for the spring quarter or not.

Fellow former UCLA defensive tackle and Kenny Clark went through the experience a year ago. Green Bay’s 2016 first-round pick had some simple, yet sage advice for his good friend.

“Get into that playbook, learn the plays and be patient,” Vanderdoes said. “You have to re-earn respect from your teammates and coaches and the organization. I’m coming in, starting from ground zero and working my way up.”

Being consistent and detail oriented on the practice field and in the meeting room is key to earning stripes. Vanderdoes understands that, and is completely devoted to realizing vast potential.

“My whole mentality is about taking it to the next level as a professional,” Vanderdoes said. “That involves everything, from the way I take notes, to how I’m learning and putting in extra work away from the facility. I want to show I’m a next-level professional. That’s my mindset right now, to learn the playbook and techniques they want you to master. Everything will fall into place if I do that.”

By Media Services May 15, 2017 3:03 PM

ALAMEDA – The Oakland Raiders have signed undrafted free agent S Marcus McWilson, the club announced Monday.

McWilson signs with the team following participation in the team’s rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis from May 5-7.

McWilson appeared in 41 games over four seasons (2013-16) at Kentucky. His career totals include 173 tackles (81 solo), four interceptions, four passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, the 6-foot, 198-pounder attended Cardinal Mooney High School in his hometown.

The Oakland Raiders media services provided this report.

