Report: Carr dissatisfied with pace of Raiders contract extension talks

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said he wanted to start serious talks on a Derek Carr contract extension after the NFL draft. The franchise quarterback wants a new deal done before training camp starts in late July.
That creates a window of opportunity to lock Carr down this spring and summer, before the 25-year old starts a 2017 season where he wants focus on football.
There’s time to get that deal done, but NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported Tuesday night serious discussions haven’t started. Silver reports the Raiders haven’t reached out to Carr’s camp since the NFL draft, and that Carr is dissatisfied with the lack of progress.
Carr’s agent Tim Younger doesn’t comment on contract talks.
The Raiders have spoken conceptually to Carr’s camp several times about a massive extension near the peak of the NFL quarterback market, though serious talks reportedly haven’t commenced.
While Carr has repeatedly said he plans to be a Raider his entire career, a hometown discount isn’t in the cards.
Given the training-camp deadline Carr set last month, time to work out a contract is dwindling some even with several weeks remaining in the extension window. In these instances, however, deadlines spark deals.
The Raiders have had a busy offseason that included approval to relocate to Las Vegas. Oakland native Marshawn Lynch also signed with the club in a prolonged process.
McKenzie has stated a desire to extend Carr, right guard Gabe Jackson and edge rusher Khalil Mack in the near future, though Mack’s fifth-year option gives the Raiders more time on their defensive superstar.
There’s greater urgency with Jackson and Carr. The team doesn’t want either player to get near an open market. It’s still expected both Carr and Jackson will agree on terms this offseason.
Carr is set to make $977,519 in the final year of his rookie contract.