Report: Raiders to open 2017 season at Titans

The Raiders will open their 2017 season against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon.

This will be the third straight season the Raiders play in Nashville, Tenn. They have won the last two contets at Nissan Stadium.

They will play the New England Patriots on Nov. 19 in Mexico City, a poorly kept secret in league circles.

The Raiders are also scheduled to play a Christmas contest at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, according to Philadelphia sports blog crossingbroad.com.

They'll reportedly host the New York Jets in Week 2 and the New York Giants in Week 13.

The complete NFL schedule will be released later Thursday evening.