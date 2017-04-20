Report: Raiders to open 2017 season at Titans

The Raiders will open their 2017 season against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon.
This will be the third straight season the Raiders play in Nashville, Tenn. They have won the last two contets at Nissan Stadium.
They will play the New England Patriots on Nov. 19 in Mexico City, a poorly kept secret in league circles.
The Raiders are also scheduled to play a Christmas contest at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, according to Philadelphia sports blog crossingbroad.com.
They'll reportedly host the New York Jets in Week 2 and the New York Giants in Week 13.
The complete NFL schedule will be released later Thursday evening.
The Raiders have formally picked up Khalil Mack's fifth-year option, a source said on Thursday morning. It was a given considering Mack's performance and leadership since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2014 draft.
Teams are afforded a fifth-year team option on first-round draft picks, and this one binds Mack to the team through 2018. As a top 10 pick, Mack is scheduled to make the average of the top 10 players at his position in that option year. That will be a pretty penny.
General manager Reggie McKenzie wants to lock Mack into a long-term contract at some point soon, but the option affords more flexibility to get a deal done. He doesn't have that luxury with 2014 second-round quarterback Derek Carr and third-round guard Gabe Jackson, who have contracts expiring after the 2017 season. McKenzie has budgeted extensions for all three guys, and will start executing deals after the NFL Draft. Carr's extension is expected to come first.
None of them will be cheap, and Mack could become one of, if not the NFL's highest paid defender.
Mack is the NFL reigning defensive player of year after a 2016 season where he had 73 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown.
The news was first reported by Fox Sports' Peter Shrager.
ALAMEDA – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent K Giorgio Tavecchio, the club announced Wednesday.
Tavecchio has spent time with the Raiders in the each of the last three training camps, including the 2015 and 2016 offseason program, and has connected on a combined 6-of-7 field goal attempts in preseason action for the Silver and Black.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder had stints in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers (2012), Green Bay Packers (2013) and Lions (2014) prior to joining the Raiders in 2014. Tavecchio played in 46 games for at the University of California and finished his career with 256 points, ranking fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list and fourth among kickers. He converted 48-of-64 (75 percent) field goal attempts and 112-of-120 (93.3 percent) PATs during his three years, ranking third in both all-time made field goals and extra points made.
The Oakland Raiders media services provided this report.