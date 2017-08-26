Top 10 Raiders to watch in preseason game against Cowboys

Donald Penn is back with the Raiders. The Pro Bowl left tackle will play a few snaps on Saturday, which will allow Newhouse to play on the right side in a game for the first time. He was glued to the left while Penn held out looking for a new contract and played well on that side, but he was signed in free agency to play right tackle. He’s always been the frontrunner there, even with Vadal Alexander playing well throughout training camp. Newhouse playing on right tackle with Penn back will give fans the first glimpse of the regular-season’s starting offensive line.