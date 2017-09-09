Top five things to watch for in Raiders' 2017 season-opener vs Titans

Raider Nation has heard a lot about defensive miscommunication and “eye violations” over the past 12 months. Misreads and not playing as one unit was an issue towards last season’s end. It was the reason coaches cited for all-too-often preseason struggles. The Raiders must be better in that area, especially against a Tennessee offense that likes to confuse with plenty of pre-snap movement and misdirection. Can the Raiders adjust accordingly? They’ll have to. Big plays will result if that doesn’t happen. That’s on the inside linebackers and safeties especially. Calls must be made and then followed without dispute, so the defense remains in sync. That will be crucial to defensive improvement, tough it’ll be against Tennessee.