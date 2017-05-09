Raiders

Vanderdoes in great shape, ready to take game 'to the next level'

By Scott Bair May 09, 2017 10:36 AM

Eddie Vanderdoes stepped on a scale before last weekend’s Raiders rookie minicamp practices. The read out proved a welcome sight.

301 pounds.

The Raiders were pleased. So was their third-round pick. That’s his fighting weight.

The Auburn native and UCLA product played the 2016 season in the 340s, and wasn’t the dominant force he was as an underclassman. An ACL tear killed his 2015 season, and series of ankle injuries and poor diet torpedoed 2016.

Vanderdoes wasn’t happy with his final collegiate campaign, and didn’t want to slog his way into the NFL. He lost roughly 40 pounds and regained his signature agility, explosion and power. That was clear at the Senior Bowl and throughout the pre-draft process.

That effort wasn’t just about getting a job. Vanderdoes seems motivated to realize vast potential in the NFL. He reported to minicamp in great shape, hoping to make a solid first impression on his new team.

“I’m in good shape and where I want to be,” Vanderdoes said. “Now, it’s just learning the playbook, learning the technique and taking it to the next level.”

The Raiders would love to see Vanderdoes flourish at a position of need. He could help the Raiders on all three-downs, especially in the base package. The Raiders need better interior run defense and consistent push into the pocket, issues Vanderdoes could help correct even as a rookie.

He isn’t looking that far ahead.

“I’m just taking it day by day, trying to get better, trying to work on my technique,” Vanderdoes said, “trying to get used to the playbook and what the coaches ask me to do.”

Vanderdoes was trying to adjust to his new team during Raiders rookie minicamp, knowing full well he’ll miss a portion of the Raiders offseason program. He won’t be back until June, after UCLA graduates, due to a quirk in the NFL rules.

There’s little concern about time away from the Raiders. He isn’t putting the weight back on. He said the weight wasn’t hard to lose. He has established a new, disciplined diet thanks to his time at the EXOS training facility. Raiders head strength and conditioning coach Joe Gomes worked there before taking his current post, and has implemented many EXOS practices in Alameda.

“I know what they are going to expect out of me,” Vanderdoes said. “They have the same stations for protein supplements that EXOS has. I’m able to thrive in this strength and conditioning program and excited to get to work.”

His friends and family will have a chance to watch him work every home Sunday. Auburn is just northeast of Sacramento, and his hometown is excited to see Vanderdoes play so close to home.

“It’s been a whirlwind in Auburn,” Vanderdoes said. “Most of Auburn is Raiders fans and if they’re not Raiders fans they just became one last week. I’m happy to make my community proud and it’s great that they support me 100 percent. It’s nice that I’m local. Couldn’t be in a better situation than I am right now.”

Proposed Las Vegas stadium for Raiders could be done by June 2020

By Associated Press May 09, 2017 3:27 PM

2017 Raiders Draft Class

LAS VEGAS — A preliminary timeline for the proposed stadium that would be home to the Raiders in Las Vegas shows construction would be finished only three months before the 2020 regular season begins.

The draft of the timeline made public Monday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority shows construction on the proposed 65,000-seat stadium would begin in January and last 30 months, giving the team three months to move in.

Members of the board overseeing the $1.9 billion project are expected to discuss the preliminary timeline during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The NFL's newest stadium took two-and-a-half years to complete. The first Minnesota Vikings preseason game at the venue took place in August.

 

Raiders sign three tryout players after rookie minicamp

By Scott Bair May 08, 2017 3:08 PM

The Raiders have turned tryout players into valued contributors over the years. 

Marcel Reece was signed in 2008 after a tryout, and he made several Pro Bowls as a Raiders. Quarterback Matt McGloin was a late tryout signing back in 2013, beat out fourth-round pick Tyler Wilson and started six games as a rookie before becoming Derek Carr's backup. Running back Jalen Richard is the latest odds defier, after turning a 2016 tryout into a major role as a rookie. Defensive lineman Branden Jackson was also signed after last year's tryout, and eventually ended up on the 53-man roster.  

The Raiders gave three players a chance to join that group. They signed defensive end Chris Casher (Florida State, Faulkner) and linebackers LaTroy Lewis (Tennessee) and Najee Harris (Warner College) to the 90-man roster after strong tryouts during last weekend's Raiders rookie minicamp. 

The new Raiders play positions of need, and will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. While that's undoubtedly a longshot, the Raiders' history with undrafted talent should provide hope. A total of seven undrafted players contributed in a small way at least to last season's 12-4 record. 

"Anything is possible with these young men," Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said. "That’s what we talk about. Once they get here, it doesn’t really matter how they got here, we’re going to let these guys compete. We’re looking for men that are locked in to doing the right things and guys that can help us win. Regardless of how you got here, you have a shot." 

Those additions brought a swift, harsh ending for previously signed undrfted free agents. Safety Ahmad Thomas (Oklahoma), offensive tackle Jordan Wade (Oklahoma) and DE Dwayne Norman (Duke) were waived Monday in corresponding moves.

