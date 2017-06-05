Raiders

VIDEO: Marshawn flashes speed, bursts through hole during Raiders OTAs

VIDEO: Marshawn flashes speed, bursts through hole during Raiders OTAs

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 05, 2017 9:11 PM

Marshawn Lynch hasn't played since 2015, but the new Raiders running back hasn't lost a step.

That much was evident in a short six-second video posted to Twitter by head coach Jack Del Rio on Monday.

In the clip, Lynch makes a cut to hit the hole, blows by one defender and then jukes a safety on his way to the endzone.

For the first two weeks of Raiders' OTAs, Lynch took it easy. He participated in individual drills, but didn't take part in team drills.

Watch the video at the top of the story to see Lynch run...

New Raiders TE Cook sees similarities between Carr, Rodgers

New Raiders TE Cook sees similarities between Carr, Rodgers

By Scott Bair June 01, 2017 10:16 AM

Derek Carr was first called “Baby A-Rod” years ago. Former Raiders receiver James Jones created the nickname. It hasn’t stuck, but comparing Derek Carr to future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still a thing.

Jones should know. He played eight seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. He spent Carr’s rookie season in Oakland, and practiced with him as a collegian.

There are similarities. Accuracy, arm strength, mobility and smarts are all shared traits. Cool under pressure and unwavering confidence, too.

Jones isn’t the only one who sees it. Jared Cook seconded that motion.

The new Raiders tight end spent last season in Green Bay, and was one of Rodgers’ favorite targets. Carr stole him away with a solid recruiting effort backed by a solid two-year contract offer.

Cook knew he could work with his second straight top quarterback even before signing up in Oakland. He and Carr had a private film study session during Cook’s free-agent visit, and it became clear that Carr and Rodgers saw the game in a similar way.

“They know the offense and that’s really important for a quarterback, especially a young quarterback is to know the moving pieces of what’s going on around you,” Cook said after Tuesday’s OTA session. “Number two would probably be ball placement and the way that the pass comes out is also imperative for your receivers to kind of have that rapport with you and know how you’re going to throw the ball in certain situations away from a defender. And he does a really good job with that, especially being such a young quarterback. I’ve played with older guys and they don’t know how to have that right touch to get the ball to the position where the receiver needs it. D.C. has that down.”

Cook also said Carr and Rodgers share an ability to read coverages on the move and throw a pass where only the receiver can catch it.

The veteran tight end has spent this offseason being friendly to his new quarterback in the pattern, trying to grasp exactly how Carr wants routes run.

“That makes my job easy, especially because he’s really fast so I can miss a little bit and he can make it look right,” Carr said. “When we sat there and watched film and I talked to him about the different things that he can do for us and help us, it didn’t feel like it was a recruiting thing, it felt more like we’re just getting ready for the season, if that puts it into perspective.”

Cook has fit right in since joining the Raiders, trying to assimilate into a new locker room culture and an offense in need of receiving weapons at tight end.

“He’s such a pro and a guy that wants to do things right that the more he’s around meetings, out at practice and understands what we’re looking for in the system, he’ll just continue to grow and grow,” Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “He’s one of those guys that he wants you to paint a picture for him of how you want it done and then he’s going to do his best to replicate that picture. We’re excited about where he’s at this offseason and expect a lot of fun things in the future.”

Downing: Raiders offense a 'Swiss Army knife,' players will have input

Downing: Raiders offense a 'Swiss Army knife,' players will have input

By Scott Bair May 31, 2017 12:08 PM

2017 Raiders Draft Class

ALAMEDA -- Todd Downing has made tweaks to the Raiders offense since becoming its coordinator. They’ve already been installed during the offseason program, and players are adjusting to them during OTAs.

Downing has implemented ideas on how to improve a productive system run by Bill Musgrave in two previous seasons, and players will execute that scheme as directed. They’ll also have some input in a system that's still evolving some. 

Much has been made about quarterback Derek Carr’s influence and freedom at the line of scrimmage. He’s always had that, even as a rookie. He will have more say in game plans, and be allowed to operate concepts where he feels comfortable. A quarterback, Downing says, is "an extension of the play caller."

While player input starts with the trigger man, it certainly doesn’t stop there. Downing’s ears are open to all suggestions.

“The players we have in this building garner a certain respect,” Downing said. “We have a great group of veterans and some really hard working young guys. I like taking feedback from them on ways we can adjust things. We were talking about adjustments to the system or little tweaks, sometimes it’s their idea.

“There’s no pride in authorship from me on how we’re going to do things. If there’s something that’s better suited to our players, I want to hear about it. It’s my job to digest that and be the filter or the funnel from all the broad scope ideas to see what fits our offense. As a whole, I just want our players to have confidence in what they’re doing. I think you can play faster when you’re confident. If you have a sense of ownership in the scheme, you’re going to play even faster.”

That open-door policy played out during Tuesday’s OTA session, when Downing talked shop with running back Marshawn Lynch during some downtime. It’s common practice during Downing’s interaction with players.

“I like to kind of be a walk-around guy that gets feedback during practice,” Downing said. “Sometimes it might be a downtime during special teams period or it might be in pre-practice when they’re stretching, but I certainly like to get every opportunity I can to get their feedback and make sure they feel like they have a voice.

“I tell the guys in the offensive meeting, there’s a sliding scale to that. If you’re a rookie and you’ve never taken a snap in the NFL, my attention span might not be that long, but if you’re Donald Penn or Rodney Hudson or one of those guys, I’ll listen.”

Downing has been given keys to a Ferrari, and wants to make it hum. He has an MVP candidate at quarterback, a power rusher in Lynch, one of the NFL’s best offensive lines and dynamic players in the passing game. He has great tools to exploit opposing weaknesses, and must continue finding the best ways to do so.

“I think I like to just look for matchups and try to exploit those matchups and let guys go win their one-on-one battles,” Downing said. “I think that the roster that (general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jack Del Rio) have put together gives us the ability to kind of be a Swiss Army knife and use whatever tool we need to. I’m excited about creating those matchups against the Raiders’ defense for a few more weeks here and into training camp, but then as we game plan as well.”

 

Load more