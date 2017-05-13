Raiders

Without lease, Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium opening could be delayed to 2021

By Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:56 AM

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders and the public entity that oversees their proposed stadium in Las Vegas have a little over a week to agree on a conditional lease to avoid any delays on the team's relocation.

Raiders President Marc Badain on Thursday said the lease agreement is on the agenda of the NFL league owners' meetings scheduled to begin later this month. If one is not presented, there is a "distinct possibility" that team's move to Sin City could be pushed until the 2021 season, Badain said.

"In order to approve a lease, you need full membership, and the league has four meetings a year: one in March, one in May, one in October and one in December," Badain said after a public meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board. "So, if you miss the May deadline, you push to October, we would lose a year, and everybody wants to get this project going everybody wants to get these guys to work. So we didn't want to miss that deadline."

Meetings this month are scheduled to begin May 22 in Chicago. The league owners approved the team's relocation during their gathering in March. The Raiders want to kick off the 2020 season at a proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium that would be built near the Las Vegas Strip, west of the Mandalay Bay casino-resort.

Stadium Authority board chairman Steve Hill said he believes the public entity and the Raiders can get done by the deadline a lease agreement with certain conditions, as it encompasses several other agreements that both sides must still work on.

"There's been no 'get this done or else' type of approach on this request (from the NFL), certainly done in a very appropriate manner. But I understand, particularly from the Raiders perspective and really from ours as well, the desire to move this forward," Hill said during the meeting. "They are investing obviously significantly in this community and they have started to do that, and I wouldn't want to move too far forward if I didn't know that I had a deal either."

The board on Thursday discussed progress on the 30-year lease, including a fund that would cover capital expenses that come up as the facility ages. A planning official from Clark County, where the stadium is to be located, also presented board members with an approximately 150-day timeline of a detailed review that the project must undergo before major construction can begin.

Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million to the $1.9 billion project through an increase in the room tax. The Raiders and the NFL are expected to contribute $500 million. In addition, the team has said it has secured a $650 million loan from the Bank of America to cover the rest of the project's cost.

Former Raiders first-round pick arrested in Alabama

By Associated Press May 12, 2017 4:30 PM

HARTSELLE, Ala. -- Suspended NFL linebacker Rolando McClain has been arrested on misdemeanor drug and firearm charges after a police stop in Hartselle.

Police Lt. Justin Barley says an officer pulled over McClain about 1 p.m. Friday because his car's window tint was too dark. While in the process of issuing that violation, the officer smelled what he believed to be marijuana and after a search found McClain in possession of the drug and possession of a firearm without a permit.

The 27-year-old Decatur, Alabama, native faces charges of second-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit. He also was cited with the illegal window tint.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail where bond was set at $2,000.

McClain, a former University of Alabama player, was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was on the Dallas Cowboys' roster last season, but hasn't played since 2015.

Sharpe's size, on-field attitude mesh well with Raiders offensive line

By Scott Bair May 11, 2017 10:40 AM

David Sharpe is a massive individual, yet his 6-foot-6, 343-pound frame fits right into a hulking Raiders offensive line. This year’s fourth-round pick has the size to join one of the NFL’s best fronts. Does he have the nastiness position coach Mike Tice demands?

“Oh, definitely,” Sharpe said last week.

That’s a positive sign for the future. The Raiders don’t really need him right away. The line features Pro Bowlers Donald Penn, Kelechi Osemele, Rodney Hudson and top talent Gabe Jackson. There’s an open competition at right tackle Sharpe could enter, though it’s possible he remains the backup left tackle while Marshall Newhouse, Austin Howard and Vadal Alexander duke it out for that starting spot.

Sharpe must continue development to be NFL ready. Tice and Sharpe’s peer group are great resources to aid that mission. Penn reached out to the Florida alum shortly after he was drafted to offer encouragement. Sharpe, after all, could be his heir apparent. Penn is entering a contract year uncertain how much longer he wants to play despite excellent production the last few years.

Sharpe finds himself in a great spot to learn and plans to take advantage of the advice aimed his way.

“Definitely ready to (work) under Donald Penn and try to learn a lot of things from him and those guys,” Sharpe said. “It’s a great room and a great coach and I’m definitely looking forward to getting started and getting to work.”

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio had a head start on Sharpe entering the draft. The young lineman is from Jacksonville – Del Rio coached there from 2003-11 – and met Sharpe and his family during that time.

“I’m very familiar with him as a young man. We look forward to working with him,” Del Rio said. “He’s a big, talented guy. We think he can play either side. Again, much like we’re doing with all of these guys, they’re going to get a chance to come in and compete and earn their way. We’re looking forward to getting started with him. He’s a big man. He has really good feet. We think his best football is in front of him.”

Del Rio said reports of blurry vision in his right eye aren’t of concern, and that Sharpe can play both tackle spots despite playing almost exclusively on the left as an amateur. Sharpe believes a transition to the right is doable without much difficulty.

“It’s not very hard,” Sharpe said. “I played a little bit of both at Florida in practice and things like that so I’m used to it. Just switch up the feet a little bit, different movements. It’s not that bad.”

