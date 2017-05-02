Burns joins McDavid, Crosby as finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHLPA, it was announced on Tuesday. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby are the other finalists.

Burns, 32, is also a finalist and thought to be the frontrunner for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman.

The NHL’s annual awards show is on June 21 in Las Vegas.

Burns became just the second NHL defenseman to lead his team in goals (29, tied with Joe Pavelski), assists (47) and points (76), joining Kevin Hatcher (1990-91, Washington Capitals). His 29 goals were the most by an NHL defenseman since Mike Green had 31 for Washington in 2008-09, while he led the league with 320 shots on goal.

Burns played in all 82 games, posting a plus-19 rating with 40 penalty minutes. He added three assists in six playoff games as the Sharks were eliminated by the Oilers in the first round.

Also named as the Sharks Player of the Year as voted on the the local media, Burns signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the Sharks on Nov. 22, 2016 that kicks in next season. The deal keeps him with the organization potentially through the 2024-25 season.

On Monday, the NHL revealed the finalists for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, and Burns was not among them. It will be one of Crosby, McDavid or Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky that wins the Hart.

The Ted Lindsay Award, first handed out on 1971-72, honors the Hall of Famer known for his “skill, tenacity, leadership, and for his role in establishing the original NHL Players' Association.”