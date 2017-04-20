Sharks

Draisaitl: Spearing Sharks forward Tierney 'a stupid play'

Draisaitl: Spearing Sharks forward Tierney 'a stupid play'

By Kevin Kurz April 20, 2017 11:45 AM

EDMONTON – While the Sharks are probably not pleased that Leon Draisaitl escaped suspension for his spear to the groin of Chris Tierney in Game 4, perhaps there’s one benefit to Draisaitl being in the lineup for Thursday’s Game 5.

That is, they can hit him back.

Of course, getting revenge on Draisaitl for his dirty play isn’t something that’s going to be at the forefront of their minds in a playoff series that’s tied at two games apiece. This isn’t a situation like last year, when Pete DeBoer dressed Micheal Haley for the express purpose of fighting Darnell Nurse, after Nurse pummeled Roman Polak for no reason in the previous meeting.

As much as Tierney or some others would surely love to finish their hits on the talented Oilers forward, they have bigger goals in mind, like winning Game 5 and earning a chance to clinch the series at home on Saturday.

“I think we just play our game. It’s playoff hockey,” Tierney said. “We’re focused on wins right now, not about getting somebody back or looking for revenge.”

When asked for his comment on the decision by the NHL to fine Draisaitl, Tierney said: “They obviously did what they felt was right, and hopefully he doesn’t do that anymore. Obviously it’s a dangerous play, and it’s something you don’t want in the game and you don’t want to see, so hopefully it’s the last time he does that.”

Draisaitl also spoke about the play, which earned him a five-minute major and game misconduct in the second period.

“It was a stupid play,” said the 21-year-old. “That’s not who I am. It’s not me. That’s not how I want to be seen as a player. I think everyone knows I am the last guy who wants hurt anyone, or play that type of game. I know it was a bad play by me.”

Oilers coach Todd McLellan backed his young player, too, pointing out that Draisaitl had just 20 penalty minutes in 82 regular season games this season.

“It doesn’t represent him as a player. He could probably be up for the Lady Byng the way he played this year and the amount of points he produced and lack of penalties that he took,” McLellan said. “I don’t think you can paint him with that brush. He made a mistake, he’s paying for it, and we move on."

Couture playing through pain, giving Sharks emotional lift

Couture playing through pain, giving Sharks emotional lift

By Kevin Kurz April 20, 2017 1:38 PM

Game 2 Sharks-Oilers

intro-us.jpg

Top highlights from Sharks' Game 2 loss to Oilers

The Oilers tied up the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as the Sharks were shut out 2-0 in a Game 2 loss.

EDMONTON – There are always doctors and dentists on duty at NHL games. These days, they are likely paying a little more attention to one player than any other.

Logan Couture revealed after Tuesday’s 7-0 Sharks in in Game 4 that after getting hit up high by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, he had to get a little procedure done between periods.

“They just had to put some numbing into my face,” he said. “Got hit in teeth again. The dentist put some numbing in, and felt good the rest of the game.”
 
Couture ditched the full cage that he was wearing prior to Game 3, saying that if he were to take another puck to the mouth like he did on March 25 in Nashville, he’d probably be the “unluckiest guy in the world.”

While that may be true, the exposed lower half of his face is still susceptible to errant sticks, elbows or fists, as Game 4 showed. The Oilers seem to be targeting Couture, too, including a high hit from Eric Gryba in Game 1 and another by Zack Kassian in Game 2.

Still, Couture motors on, and in Game 4 he was arguably the Sharks’ best player as he posted his first playoff points – a pair of goals – in San Jose’s win. All the while, the hardware in his mouth is visible, as he has what is called an arch bar keeping his bottom teeth from falling out and some plastic bonding keeping the remaining top ones in place.

Every NHL player that’s fortunate enough to still be playing in the postseason is dealing with bumps and bruises, but Couture’s willingness to play through the kind of injury that he suffered – as well as the dental work that’s in his future, as at least half a dozen of his teeth will get replaced – seems especially fearless, even by NHL player standards.

His teammates have noticed.

“It definitely gives you an extra jolt on the ice, seeing him [and Joe Thornton], guys battling through injuries, guys coming back from painful situations and giving 100 percent out on the ice and just giving it all – it’s really inspiring,” Chris Tierney said. “It gives a lot of jump to us, and gives the team a lot of energy.”

Joel Ward said: “For him to come back like that, obviously he’s a warrior. For him not to just be there but contribute as much as he has, key minutes – he’s a talented dude. The guys love him, just excited for him to be back. He definitely gives us a big lift.”

It’s a positive sign for the Sharks, too, that Couture seems to be improving with each game. Had the Sharks managed to beat the Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final last June, Couture likely would have been the Conn Smythe Award winner for playoff MVP, posting a league-leading 30 points in 24 games. That’s the Couture they need on the ice if they’re going to make a run.

For now, Couture can continue giving the Sharks an emotional boost as he continues to improve physically.

Pete DeBoer said: “When you see your best players with that type of commitment level – refusing to use injuries as an excuse, the behind the scenes stuff and what they’re going through getting prepared to play and help us – obviously, that’s motivating.”

NHL Gameday: Sharks' Boedker appears to be in; McDavid slumping

NHL Gameday: Sharks' Boedker appears to be in; McDavid slumping

By Kevin Kurz April 20, 2017 11:08 AM

Programming note – Sharks-Oilers coverage starts today at 7:00 p.m. with Sharks Pregame Live on NBC Sports California

SERIES SCHEDULE

The best-of-seven series is tied, two games apiece.

Game 1: Sharks 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
Game 2: Oilers 2, Sharks 0
Game 3: Oilers 1, Sharks 0
Game 4: Sharks 7, Oilers 0
Game 5: Thursday, April 20, Sharks @ Oilers (7:30 p.m.)
Game 6: Saturday, April 22, Oilers @ Sharks (7:30 p.m.)
*Game 7: Monday, April 24, Sharks @ Oilers (TBD)

* - if necessary

PREGAME NEWS AND NOTES

***The Sharks will apparently make one lineup change, as Mikkel Boedker will replace Joonas Donskoi, who remained on the practice ice late with the other scratches. Boedker has sat out the previous two games, and is scoreless with a minus-one rating. Donskoi has one assist and a minus-three rating in four games.

***After they were shut out in games two and three, the Sharks’ offense came alive in a 7-0 beat down of the Oilers in Game 4 at SAP Center. Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture had two goals apiece, and the Sharks went 4-for-8 on the power play. It was the most lopsided Sharks playoff win in franchise history.

The Sharks scored seven goals in a playoff win for the third time in playoff history. They’ve lost the two previous series in which that’s occurred – 1999 vs. Colorado, and 2014 vs. Los Angeles.

***Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl earned a fine but escaped suspension for his spearing of Chris Tierney, and will be back in the lineup tonight on Connor McDavid’s wing. The league’s eighth-leading scorer in the regular season has no points through four games.

***McDavid still has yet to break through in the series, with just one shorthanded goal and a secondary assist on the power play. Held off the scoresheet in games three and four, he has never gone three straight games in his NHL career without a point.

***April 20 marks the two-year anniversary that the Sharks fired head coach Todd McLellan and assistants Jay Woodcroft and Jim Johnson. All are now with the Oilers.

***Martin Jones’ shutout in Game 4 was his first since the 2016 playoffs, when he had three during the Sharks’ lengthy run. 

KEEP AN EYE ON...

Sharks: Mikkel Boedker. Assuming he draws back in, Boedker will be trying to make an impact after he was a healthy scratch in games three and four. The 26-year-old was a healthy scratch once in the regular season on Jan. 5, and responded with four goals in his next two games - including a hat trick in Edmonton on Jan. 10. There were no hints as to which line he would play on, but skating with Logan Couture and Jannik Hansen is probably the likliest place.

Oilers: Patrick Maroon. While McDavid’s struggles have been in the spotlight, his linemate, Maroon, has done even less. The winger is scoreless in four games with a minus-two rating, has taken some bad penalties, and will apparently be skating on the third line tonight.

PROBABLE LINES

Sharks
Patrick Marleau – Joe Thornton – Joe Pavelski
Mikkel Boedker – Logan Couture – Jannik Hansen
Melker Karlsson – Tomas Hertl – Timo Meier
Marcus Sorensen – Chris Tierney – Joel Ward

Paul Martin – Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Justin Braun
Brenden Dillon – David Schlemko

Martin Jones (starter)
Aaron Dell

Oilers
Drake Caggiula – Connor McDavid – Leon Draisaitl
Milan Lucic – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Jordan Eberle
Patrick Maroon – Mark Letestu – Zack Kassian
Benoit Pouliot – David Desharnais – Anton Slepyshev

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson
Andrej Sekera – Kris Russell
Darnell Nurse – Matt Benning

Cam Talbot (starter)
Laurent Brossoit

INJURIES

Sharks: None.

Oilers: Tyler Pitlick (torn ACL) is out.

SHARKS PLAYOFF RECORD WHEN…

The Sharks are 6-9 all-time when a series is tied at two games apiece. They are 9-3 all-time when leading a series three games to two, and 1-10 all-time when trailing three-games-to-two.

The Sharks have an all-time Game 5 record of 16-16, including 6-11 on the road.

QUOTEABLE

“Their big boys stepped and had a game. It’s up to us, especially our key guys, to step up and have a game for our hockey club. I don’t think we’ve stepped up yet in this series. We get an opportunity to do that in Game 5 at home.” - Milan Lucic

Load more