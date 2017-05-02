Sharks

Report: Sharks assistant Boughner a candidate for Florida vacancy

Report: Sharks assistant Boughner a candidate for Florida vacancy

By Kevin Kurz May 02, 2017 4:25 PM

Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 18, 2016.

Sharks assistant Bob Boughner is once again a candidate for an NHL head coaching job.

According to TSN’s Pierre Lebrun, the Panthers have received permission from the Sharks to talk to Boughner about their head coaching vacancy. Last summer, Boughner was a candidate for the Colorado Avalanche’s head coaching job after Patrick Roy’s abrupt resignation. The job eventually went to Jared Bednar.

Boughner told NBC Sports California last September that he would still like to become an NHL head coach at some point.

“I think so. I think it’s important to get experience in the league first, which I have in Columbus and [in 2015-16] here,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with me coming back and getting even more experience. There’s something to learn every day in this league. 

“I think that’s the end game, to be a head coach in this league. … At the end of the day, I think that’s the end game, for sure.”

Boughner, 46, is primarily in charge of the Sharks’ defense and penalty kill. Defenseman Brent Burns, the likely Norris Trophy winner, has often credited Boughner for helping him transition back to the blue line after a season-and-a-half as a forward.

Prior to joining the Sharks, Boughner was the head coach of the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires for eight seasons, leading them to Memorial Cup championships in 2009 and 2010. He was named as the OHL/CHL coach of the year in 2008 and 2009, and was an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010-11.

Boughner played 630 games over 10 NHL seasons as a defenseman with the Sabres, Predators, Penguins, Flames, Hurricanes and Avalanche, wrapping up his career in Colorado for the final two seasons in 2003-04 and 2005-06.

The Sharks were fifth in the NHL in goals-against per game in 2016-17 (2.44), and had the league’s 18th-ranked penalty kill (80.7 percent).

 

Burns joins McDavid, Crosby as finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

sharks-burns-crosby.jpg
AP

Burns joins McDavid, Crosby as finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

By Kevin Kurz May 02, 2017 4:44 PM
Kevin-Kurz
sharks-burns-crosby.jpg

Burns joins McDavid, Crosby as finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

Bob Boughner coaching the Sharks

Report: Sharks assistant Boughner a candidate for Florida vacancy

vlasic-us.jpg

Sharks' Vlasic joins Canada for World Championships

Boedker tops list of disappointing Sharks depth forwards

Facial fractures for Couture; Thornton undergoes surgery

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHLPA, it was announced on Tuesday. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby are the other finalists.

Burns, 32, is also a finalist and thought to be the frontrunner for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman.

The NHL’s annual awards show is on June 21 in Las Vegas.

Burns became just the second NHL defenseman to lead his team in goals (29, tied with Joe Pavelski), assists (47) and points (76), joining Kevin Hatcher (1990-91, Washington Capitals). His 29 goals were the most by an NHL defenseman since Mike Green had 31 for Washington in 2008-09, while he led the league with 320 shots on goal.

Burns played in all 82 games, posting a plus-19 rating with 40 penalty minutes. He added three assists in six playoff games as the Sharks were eliminated by the Oilers in the first round.

Also named as the Sharks Player of the Year as voted on the the local media, Burns signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the Sharks on Nov. 22, 2016 that kicks in next season. The deal keeps him with the organization potentially through the 2024-25 season.

On Monday, the NHL revealed the finalists for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, and Burns was not among them. It will be one of Crosby, McDavid or Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky that wins the Hart.

The Ted Lindsay Award, first handed out on 1971-72, honors the Hall of Famer known for his “skill, tenacity, leadership, and for his role in establishing the original NHL Players' Association.”

Sharks' Vlasic joins Canada for World Championships

Sharks' Vlasic joins Canada for World Championships

By Kevin Kurz April 28, 2017 2:56 PM

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic will compete in the upcoming IIHF World Championships for Team Canada, it was announced on Friday.

The tournament runs from May 5-21 in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany. 

Vlasic, 30, a native of Montreal, has played in the tournament twice before in 2009 and 2012. He also represented Canada in the 2014 Olympic Games, helping it to a gold medal, and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, which Canada also captured.

In 75 games with the Sharks this season, Vlasic posted 28 points (6g, 22a) and a +4 rating. He was second on the team in shorthanded time on ice (2:04 per game) and blocked shots (146).

A pending restricted free agent in 2018, Sharks general manager Doug Wilson called getting Vlasic signed to a long-term deal an offseason priority for the club. The two sides can begin negotiations on July 1.

“Vlasic [is] arguably one of the best defensemen in the league,” Wilson said. “[He] is still one of the most underrated players in the league in the outside world.”

The Sharks lost in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs to Edmonton, although Vlasic and partner Justin Braun helped to keep Connor McDavid in check at even strength. The league's leading scorer had just one even strength point in the six-game series, an empty net goal with less than one second left in Game 6.

Load more