Sharks blow late lead, are outclassed in overtime loss to Oilers

By Kevin Kurz April 21, 2017 12:24 AM

The Sharks led 3-1, but the Oilers came roaring back and San Jose fell 4-3 in overtime on Thursday in Edmonton.

EDMONTON – The first storm came early, and it was expected. It was the second storm developed out of nowhere and blew the Sharks’ house over.

After withstanding Edmonton’s first period push and even taking a lead before the opening frame was over, the Sharks were thoroughly pummeled in overtime of Game 5 of their first-round series. The Oilers’ David Desharnais scored at 18:15 of the overtime period to give his team a 4-3 win, in a result that seemed inevitable as the extra session progressed.

Leading 3-2 to start the third, the Sharks decided about midway through the frame that they’d start trying to run out the clock. It’s a strategy that’s not uncommon, especially on the road in an unfriendly environment.

They were doing it well, too, until Oscar Klefbom unleashed a powerful one-timer that beat Martin Jones to the far side with less than three minutes to go. That tied the score at 3-3.

Despite a full intermission after the third period to regroup, the Sharks still skated in overtime as if they were stunned. They were outshot 14-2, and the only reason it lasted as long as it did was the San Jose goalie.

“We started to defend with about 10 minutes left in the third, we got in that mindset, and when they tied it up and went to overtime we couldn’t get back on our toes again and reestablish our forecheck,” coach Pete DeBoer said.

Jones denied Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid on prime chances, doing everything he could to buy the Sharks enough time to find their legs. It never happened.

“We weren’t really going and [Jones] allowed us…to get going. We just never really got going,” Joe Pavelski said.

Instead, Draisaitl deftly set up Desharnais in the slot, and the diminutive forward whizzed a shot past Jones to put the Oilers just one win away from the second round.

“Just happens quick,” Jones said. “[Draisaitl] threw the puck from the corner, I just lost it for a second and saw it go by my shoulder.”

The Sharks seemed to have the game under control midway through the second period when David Schlemko’s seeing-eye point shot put them ahead, 3-1. It was the Sharks’ third straight goal after Patrick Maroon had given the Oilers an early lead that the Sharks erased on goals by Patrick Marleau and Mikkel Boedker.

Late in the second, though, Mark Letestu’s power play goal with just 1:27 to go with Brent Burns off on a delay of game penalty put the game within reach in the third for Edmonton. They just needed one little opening, and they got it when Desharnais skated behind the net before setting up the Klef-bomb that tied it.

“I think we battled hard tonight and we did some good things that made us [go] up 3-1, and unfortunately we couldn’t battle it out,” Boedker said.

The Sharks wouldn’t have changed anything they did in the third period, which DeBoer said he “really liked.” They were, after all, just two minutes and 46 seconds away from taking the series lead back.

“I thought we did a good job limiting their chances. They had one good shot they buried,” Schlemko said.

Overtime, though, was baffling. The Sharks never had a chance, and now their season is one loss away from being over.

“It would have been nice to at least have an attempt to cash in there,” Pavelski said.

'No hiding' for Sharks as they face elimination against Oilers

By Kevin Kurz April 22, 2017 12:34 PM

SAN JOSE – Every facet of their game was on point for the Sharks the last time they were at SAP Center. They’ll likely need at least a similar type of effort as that 7-0 battering they put on the Oilers in Game 4 again on Saturday in Game 6 if they’re going to keep their season alive.

They can draw on some recent elimination game experience to give them a boost, too.

During their run to the Stanley Cup Final last year, San Jose smoked the Predators in the seventh game of the second round, and fought off the Penguins in Game 5 before Pittsburgh managed to raise the Stanley Cup in Game 6.

“It’s different, there’s no doubt. There’s no hiding from [elimination],” Pete DeBoer said on Saturday morning. “You lose, you go home. … We’ve been here before, we know how to handle it, and I think we’re confident we'll show up with a real good game here tonight.”

The Sharks will surely have to be better than they were in overtime in Game 5, when the Oilers took the momentum from a late game-tying goal from Oscar Klefbom and dominated San Jose after the third intermission. David Desharnais sent the Rogers Place crowd home happy in a result that seemed in evitable the way the extra session was going, Martin Jones’ highlight reel stops aside.

Prior to that, though, San Jose played a strong road game. Even in the third period when the Oilers were pushing while down 3-2, they were kept mostly to the outside.

“I think that as much as we were maybe giving up shots, I don’t think we gave up any Grade A [chances in the third period],” Brenden Dillon said. “It’s a defenseman coming in off a change, and makes a perfect off-the-post [shot] and in.”

DeBoer pointed out that the Oilers only outshot the Sharks 8-7 in the third.

“I don’t think we gave them anything, and even on that [Klefbom goal] we had five guys back,” the coach said. “They made a good play, what are you going to do? It happens. They made a good play at the right time and converted. You can’t overthink those things.”

“We were two minutes away from playing a great road game and having a great win. To their credit, they found a way to get off the mat. We understand what happened in the overtime. We’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Playing at home should give the Sharks an advantage tactically as much as emotionally. In games three and four, San Jose is able to get the Marc-Edouard Vlasic-Justin Braun pair out against the Connor McDavid line more easily due to last change. The Oilers’ leading scorer is still searching for his first even strength point in the series.

In Game 5, Braun played a game-high 34:30 while Vlasic was a close second at 33:49. As he is wont to do, Vlasic played off the extra time, saying he “took a nap yesterday” so he should be well-rested for Game 6.

“I love to play. The more I play the better I feel,” he said. “Playing against one of the best players in the world, so what’s not to like?”

Paul Martin, who has been in the playoffs every season of his 13-year NHL career, said: “I think we build off what we did at home last game, as far matchups and the way that we played. I think we can’t come in and play tentative hockey, we have to come in and play our hockey, and see what happens.”

 

NHL Gameday: Donskoi back in as Sharks try to stay alive in Game 6

By Kevin Kurz April 22, 2017 10:59 AM

Programming note – Sharks-Oilers coverage starts today at 7:00 p.m. with Sharks Pregame Live on NBC Sports California

SERIES SCHEDULE

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series, three games to two

Game 1: Sharks 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
Game 2: Oilers 2, Sharks 0
Game 3: Oilers 1, Sharks 0
Game 4: Sharks 7, Oilers 0
Game 5: Oilers 4, Sharks 3 (OT)
Game 6: Saturday, April 22, Oilers @ Sharks (7:30 p.m.)
*Game 7: Monday, April 24, Sharks @ Oilers (TBD)

* - if necessary

PREGAME NEWS AND NOTES

***After they were obliterated in Game 4 at SAP Center, the Oilers responded with a 4-3 overtime win at home in Game 5 at Rogers Place on Thursday to put the Sharks on the brink. Edmonton outshot the Sharks 14-2 in the extra session, including David Desharnais’ winner at 18:15.

***The Sharks went 2-1 in elimination games last season, beating Nashville in the second round in Game 7 and the Penguins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, but losing Game 6 to Pittsburgh.

***Joonas Donskoi will be back in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in Game 5. Timo Meier will come out.

“We went with our most experienced lineup here tonight [in an] elimination game,” Pete DeBoer said. “He’s been here before, he’s delivered for us before. He’s typically always bounced back after being sat down or demoted. I expect a big game out of him.”

Donskoi, who has one power play assist an a minus-three rating in four games, said: “I’m full of energy. Just try to bring my best game tonight and get some offensive zone time. ... I think I can be much better than I’ve been so far.”

***Since 2004, no NHL team has played more postseason games than the Sharks’ 143. The Sharks have made the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons, and have been knocked out in the first round just three times in their last 11 appearances – 2009, 2012 and 2014.

***After combining for four goals and four assists in Game 4, Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture and Brent Burns all failed to get on the scoresheet in Game 5. Burns’ delay of game penalty led to Mark Letestu’s key goal late in the second period, bringing the Oilers back to within 3-2.

***Although he recorded an assist in Game 5, ending a modest two-game scoreless streak, Connor McDavid is still looking for his first even-strength point in the series.

KEEP AN EYE ON...

Sharks: Marcus Sorensen. The rookie forward has been making a name for himself in the series, and now has points in back to back games after assisting on Mikkel Boedker’s goal in Game 5. The 25-year-old looks to be gaining chemistry with center Chris Tierney, making for an effective fourth line. While guys like Boedker and Joonas Donskoi have been scratched, Sorensen has remained in the lineup.

Oilers: David Desharnais. No player was more valuable to the Oilers’ Game 5 comeback than the pint-sized forward, who set up Oscar Kelfbom’s third period goal and then scored the overtime winner when he charged past Tomas Hertl. In 43 playoff games, Desharnais, acquired from Montreal just before the trade deadline, has 15 points (4g, 11a).

PROBABLE LINES

Sharks
Patrick Marleau – Joe Thornton – Joe Pavelski
Jannik Hansen – Logan Couture – Joel Ward
Melker Karlsson – Tomas Hertl – Joonas Donskoi
Marcus Sorensen – Chris Tierney – Mikkel Boedker

Paul Martin – Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Justin Braun
Brenden Dillon – David Schlemko

Martin Jones (starter)
Aaron Dell

Oilers
Drake Caggiula – Connor McDavid – Leon Draisaitl
Milan Lucic – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Jordan Eberle
Patrick Maroon – Mark Letestu – Zack Kassian
Benoit Pouliot – David Desharnais – Anton Slepyshev

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson
Andrej Sekera – Kris Russell
Darnell Nurse – Matt Benning

Cam Talbot (starter)
Laurent Brossoit

INJURIES

Sharks: None.

Oilers: Tyler Pitlick (torn ACL) is out.

SHARKS PLAYOFF RECORD WHEN…

The Sharks are 1-10 all-time when trailing a series three games to two. They are 6-4 all-time in Game 7s.

The Sharks’ all-time record in a Game 6 is 6-17, including 3-7 at home.

QUOTEABLE

“I thought we played a pretty good game. Maybe we sat back a little in the third. I thought we did a good job limiting their chances. They had one good shot they buried. Maybe we weren’t quite on the attack as much as the first two periods.” – David Schlemko, after Game 5

 

