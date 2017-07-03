Zettler again part of Sharks coaching staff

The Sharks filled the vacancy on the coaching staff left by Bob Boughner with a familiar name, as Rob Zettler has been hired to join Pete DeBoer’s staff. Zettler will work primarily with the defensemen and penalty kill.
Zettler, 49, formerly served as a Sharks assistant coach under Ron Wilson from 2002 through 2008. The Sharks appeared in the Western Conference Final in 2004, and won the Pacific Division in 2004 and 2008. Zettler is also a former Sharks player, claimed from Minnesota in the 1991 expansion draft. The defenseman posted one goal and 18 assists for 19 points in 196 games from 1991-94.
"It is both an exciting challenge and a privilege to come back to an organization that I have so much passion for, and I am happy to get my family back home to San Jose," Zettler said in a statement. "I want to thank Pete, Doug [Wilson] and his staff for their time during the hiring process and for this opportunity. Ultimately, I want to win, and I look forward to working together and building on the success this staff has had."
Wilson said: "[Zettler’s] familiarity with our organization, many of our players and our area cannot be overstated.”
Most recently, Zettler was the head coach of the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) from late in the 2012-13 season through 2015-16. He posted a 108-90-41 record with Syracuse, the primary affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
"Rob has extensive experience working as a coach at the NHL level and developing prospects as a head coach in the AHL," DeBoer said. "As we researched candidates during this process, reputable people that I spoke with kept coming back to me with the same words: communicator, teacher, and professional. We think he will be a tremendous asset to our staff."
Boughner, an assistant under DeBoer for the last two seasons, was named as the head coach of the Florida Panthers.
After losing tough guy Micheal Haley as a free agent to Florida, the Sharks inked physical forward Brandon Bollig to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday.
The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level, a source told NBC Sports California.
"Bollig is a competitive player who will add a tough edge to the Sharks," general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. "He brings with him a lot of playoff experience and a Stanley Cup Championship. His grit and physicality will be a great addition to our team."
The 30-year-old St. Charles, Missouri native posted 22 points (11g, 11a) and 136 penalty minutes in 60 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat last season. He last appeared in the NHL in 2015-16 with Calgary, skating in 54 games with four points (2g, 2a) and 103 penalty minutes.
In 241 career NHL games with the Blackhawks and Flames, Bollig has 46 points (24g, 22a) and 578 penalty minutes, and was a part of Chicago’s 2013 Stanley Cup championship. He is listed at six-foot-three, 225 pounds.
Haley signed a one-year contract with Florida on July 1 after spending parts of three seasons with the Sharks. Last season, the 31-year-old posted 12 points (2g, 10a) and 128 penalty minutes in 58 games. His 128 penalty minutes was fourth in the NHL.
For his entire eight-year NHL career, Logan Couture called Patrick Marleau a teammate.
But on Sunday, Marleau made an agonizing decision to leave the Sharks after 19 years and signed a three-year deal with Toronto.
A day later, Couture wished Marleau luck and thanked him for their years together in an Instagram post.
"Best of luck to Patty! The best Shark of all time. Thank you for being a true professional during my 8 years with you. A special hockey player, it was a privilege to watch you play the game up close. Really going to miss sharing the ice with you!" Couture wrote.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWFjjv-l5_u/