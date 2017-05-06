Warriors

38-point barrage in Game 3 vs Jazz exactly why Warriors added Durant

By Monte Poole May 06, 2017 10:27 PM

SALT LAKE CITY -- This is why the Warriors moved heaven and earth and most of its seas to add Kevin Durant to their roster.

Not the regular season, though it’s important, but the postseason.

And not just any postseason game or series, but those moments when Stephen Curry isn’t magical and Klay Thompson isn’t on one of his absurd scoring sprees.

It’s those times when the stakes are high and Warriors need someone else’s back to board.

That was Durant on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, bringing high emotion and stellar production in leading the Warriors to a 102-91 victory that has them one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the third consecutive season.

“Myself, the other 19,000 people in the arena and everyone else watching on TV saw the same thing I saw,” Curry said.

“When he started getting going early, I just felt like it could be a big night for him,” acting head coach Mike Brown said. “And it was.”

Scoring a game-high 38 points -- 13 in the opening quarter -- grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds and engaging Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the briefest of shoving matches in the final minutes of the game, Durant delivered on the vision shared by coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and CEO Joe Lacob.

Durant found points when nobody else could, gifting the Warriors with a victory they otherwise would not have earned. He shot 15-of-26 (57.7 percent), while his teammates combined for 22-of-58 (37.9 percent).

Durant made threes, four of them. He got in a couple dunks. He thrived in isolation, at one point torching Jazz forward Gordon Hayward on three consecutive possessions.

“I’m going try to say this is humbly as I can,” Durant said. “But I’ve been doing this for so long and every time I roll out of the bed and we have a game that day, I feel like I can go out there and score.

“It’s the other things I try to do. Defensively helping my teammates, get them open shots, moving and setting screens. Scoring . . . it’s not easy, but it’s what I do the best. I try to do the other things . . . and once I do that, I feel like it opens up my scoring a little bit more.”

Curry, who was 4-of-18 through three quarters before draining both his shots in the fourth, took note of Durant’s rhythm.

“It’s an easy decision at that moment, try to set a screen for him, get him in the right spot and he does the rest,” he said. “We’re smart enough basketball players and know what’s going on at that moment, and just try to make the right decision, and let a talented scorer like he is, like he said the way he approaches the game, let (him) do what he does.”

Given the circumstances and the opponent, the Durant explosion was bound to happen. In a league where only a handful of players can hope to contain Durant, no one on the Utah team has a whispered rumor of a chance to slow him.

In the wake of Game 2, when Durant scored a team-high 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting, he pointed out that he was just starting to get his legs back. He missed nearly six weeks in March and early April with a knee sprain and bone bruise, and then sustained a calf strain in Game 1 of the first-round series against Portland.

Durant had not played four full games in a row since February.

Having played in Game 4 as the Warriors ousted the Trail Blazers, Game 3 of the series against Utah was his fourth consecutive game. Durant was comfortable, inviting contact and destroying anything that got in his way.

When Gobert shoved him an elbow in the fourth quarter, Durant shoved back -- and paid for it. He was whistled for a flagrant-1 and a technical foul.

“He rose up and was playing like who he is,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder, unable to conceal his exasperation.

The Warriors knew when they sent a recruiting team to the Hamptons to persuade him to join them that Durant is a game-changer. And there it was, on full display, when the Warriors absolutely needed it.

 

Lacob: Kerr 'had another procedure' in attempt to address spinal fluid leak

By Monte Poole May 06, 2017 11:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY -- Warriors coach Steve Kerr is expected to return to the sideline “hopefully sooner rather than later,” after undergoing a procedure in hopes of alleviating some of the symptoms that forced him to the sideline, according to Warriors CEO Joe Lacob.

In an interview Friday with Bloomberg Radio, Lacob expressed great optimism regarding Kerr’s recovery.

“Hopefully it was solved yesterday; he had another procedure,” Lacob told Bloomberg.

The procedure, according to Lacob, was to address the spinal fluid leak that has caused Kerr to experience chronic pain after undergoing two back surgeries in the summer of 2015.

While the Warriors were in Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4 of their Western Conference semifinal with the Utah Jazz, it was confirmed Saturday night, by NBCSportsBayArea.com, that Kerr was at Duke University in Durham, N.C.

Kerr, according to Lacob, underwent a procedure in hopes of returning to the sideline. Kerr has been out since April 23. He took an indefinitely leave of absence, stepping aside so assistant Mike Brown could take over as acting head coach.

“We feel really bad for him,” Lacob told Bloomberg. “The players, everybody understands it. We just have to be in his court here and support whatever it takes for him to get back.

“And I’m sure they will eventually solve it, hopefully sooner rather than later. And hopefully we’ll have him on the court coaching sooner rather than later.

 

Game 3 win in Utah a reminder for Warriors of what it will take going forward

By Ray Ratto May 06, 2017 8:36 PM

This is the game the Golden State Warriors needed to experience, apparently – the one they needed to endure to remind themselves that the job of a champion is to know the difference been how much and how, and the difference between how and what.

“How much” is what you worry about when you’re trying to dominate a team and break its will (see Games 2 and 4 of the Portland series). “How” is how well you adhere to your core philosophy (see Portland 1 and Utah 1 and 2). And “what” is what happens when the first two don’t work and you have to figure out how to win anyway (see Portland 3 and Utah 3).

And looking nothing like they have through the postseason to date, they still beat the Jazz in Game Almost The Last of this Western Conference semifinal, 102-91.

And trust us, they’ll secretly thank the Jazz for this game, and thank themselves for the reminder that elegance makes champions a lot less frequently than toughness of purpose.

And before we go any deeper with this, Kevin Durant. Simply Kevin Durant.

“You can search for answers,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said helplessly after the game. “But sometimes the answers are right in front of your bench.”

True, the Warriors know all these ball lessons because they have lived them for four consecutive springs, but it is a lesson even the best teams have to relearn now and then. The playoffs are different. They are a pyramid of difficult, and the further one advances, the harder it gets because the physics demand it.

So Saturday came, and Saturday was a huge kick in the nethers for those who have staked their fandom on a championship that becomes a coronation because the Warriors are supposed to be so many parsecs beyond every other team in the game.

But they won. They won despite horrible shooting from Stephen Curry (6-20/3-11) and Klay Thompson (1-9/0-4). They won despite a extended Draymond Green snit at official Bennie Adams that caused tongues to wag about his reputation (again). They won despite playing Utah’s game, Utah’s way.

In fairness, they also won because of some things – a high-defense, low turnover performance that prevented their possessions not to crush them, Durant’s absolute signature game as a Warrior (38/13/a thing with Rudy Gobert near game’s end), and because after losing the early initiative and chunking a substandard second quarter, dominated the fourth.

And therein is the real lesson here. They hadn’t had that game yet – not even Game 3 of the Portland series. And they will have more, even if they don’t end up looking exactly like this one.

Houston doesn’t win by holding the opponent to 100. San Antonio does, but they are more flexible with pace than Utah. Boston has the magic of Isaiah Thomas, but the burden of having to play a lot of games. And Cleveland has the Titan.

But Golden State has presented itself all along as a team whose secret skill is its defense, and while that showed itself again, this was a win that could be cheerfully claimed by Durant’s salvational performance and a team-wide level of stubborn, even crusty indomitability.

Durant will be Durant, but the Warriors need that second attribute to not only stamp this series as afterthought but to steel themselves for the next time this kind of game happens. They can take a lot of solace from knowing they still have that in the tool belt because they'll need it again.

Some time early in the next round, we’re betting.

