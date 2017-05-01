Draymond: Warriors approaching playoffs as if Kerr not coming back

OAKLAND -- If Steve Kerr has his way, he won’t be coaching the Warriors this week or next week and maybe for several weeks beyond that.
And the Warriors most certainly want their coach to have it as he would like it.
For as much as Kerr would like to be on the sideline during this postseason run, nothing is more important than to have the root of his misery discovered, immediately addressed and finally remedied.
The Warriors understand this is Kerr’s priority, which is why they are prepared to be without him for the remainder of the postseason.
“The way we look at it is, plan on him not coming back,” Draymond Green said after practice Monday. “That’s the way we’re approaching this thing.”
As Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against Utah looms Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, lead assistant coach Mike Brown will continue in the role of acting head coach. He took over midway through the first-round series against Portland, winning Games 3 and 4 to complete a four-game sweep.
Kerr was in Portland with the team, but watched Game 3 from the hotel. He felt good enough to accompany the Warriors to Moda Center for Game 4, which he watched from the visiting team locker room.
Though he has not been around the team the past few days, he remains in frequent contact with Brown and the other assistants. Though Brown is the voice of the staff, he’s delivering Kerr’s message.
The Warriors are getting used to it.
“The expectation is, until we hear otherwise, Coach Brown will continue to run the show,” Stephen Curry said, “with Coach Kerr being on speed-dial every single minute he can to give his input.”
The members of the team are updated regularly on Kerr’s status, and they understand he likely will not return until he is symptom-free. That almost certainly means another procedure to alleviate the spinal fluid leak that has resulted a near-chronic state of agony.
Another procedure could mean a few more weeks away. The Warriors would like to be playing at least six more weeks. The NBA Finals begin June 4.
“We’re not going to sit here and say if we can get to the Conference Finals, Steve may be back for the Conference Finals or if we get to the Finals,” Green said. “Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff and that’s what we’re rolling with.”