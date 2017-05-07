Warriors

Durant preys on Gobert once Warriors unleash pick-and-roll against Jazz

By Monte Poole May 07, 2017 4:01 PM
Monte Poole
durant-smiles-ap.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY -- What little air that was left in the Utah Jazz is gone, surgically removed by hoops doctor Kevin Durant and his elite staff of teammates.

Durant’s performance in Game 3 Saturday night, driving a 102-91 Warriors victory over Utah, was one for the ages, a product of group intelligence, improvisation and, ultimately, illumination.

That much was evident Sunday, as Durant leaned against a padded wall in the chandeliered hallway of the team’s luxury hotel reliving and re-loving those moments.

“We just play,” he began. “Whoever is hot at the moment; give him the ball. Simple. If you make a few shots . . . we’re not going to force-feed you the ball, but we’re going to run plays through you and try to get you a shot. And sometimes the gravity you pull out there might get somebody else a shot. And that’s just how we play.

“But late in the fourth quarter, we saw something, a play that we liked, and we stuck with it. And it’s on myself and Steph (Curry) to make those shots at the end of the game to give us the lead.”

What they saw, repeatedly, was that the Jazz had no answer for Durant’s offensive arsenal. Utah tried Gordon Hayward, whom Durant shot over at will. And when the Jazz decided to send help, or use 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert to annoy Durant, the Warriors countered with their trump card.

Kevin Durant in the pick-and-roll, unleashed by acting head coach Mike Brown, with the full support of absent head coach Steve Kerr.

“He’s so good at covering up the paint,” Durant said of Gobert. “He’s really good at covering the basket. A few times, I ran in there not thinking that he has an 8-foot wingspan and tried to shoot the ball over him. And he blocked my shot.

“So after a while you get smart enough to know that I’ve been working on my pull-up my whole life, so I’m going to have to bring it out. He sits in the paint because they’re such a great defensive team when he’s at the rim. But we have a lot of shooters that can create space and that pull the defense out a little more, and it allows us to shoot those shots.”

Opting out of Kerr’s motion system to play pick-and-roll, the Warriors, following Durant and Curry, shot 55.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Durant scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Curry scored 11, shooting 2-of-2 from deep while draining all five of his free throws.

The Warriors played splendid defense, holding the Jazz to 29.4 percent from the field in the fourth, but they often play terrific defense. That’s not new.

Seeing them employ such liberal use of Durant in the pick-and-roll, well, that was different. That was an adjustment. That was the Warriors reaching into their miles-deep stash of offensive artillery and punishing a team that was without a response.

“We played like I think we’re capable of playing, in terms of energy and toughness and connectedness defensively,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes you do everything you can do and you get beat by someone that makes great plays and demonstrates why they’re great players.”

Brown had pointed out late Saturday that the Warriors could get Durant good looks out of the pick-and-roll, which neutralizes Gobert, who led the NBA in blocked shots. Suddenly, Gobert, who thrives in the paint, has to decide whether to stay back or come out. A good pick-and-roll forces him to come out.

At which time, he becomes prey for Durant.

“When we play pick-and-roll with KD, if whoever Gobert is guarding sets a solid screen, KD is going to come off wide open,” Brown said. “KD can shoot from 25 feet, 20 feet, 17 feet or get to the rim. It doesn’t matter. That puts Gobert in a predicament. He’s got a 7-footer coming at him, going downhill. Most 7-footers, defensively, their instinct is to start retreating. So he retreated and KD just pulled up for the little jump shot.

“It’s simplistic, basic backyard basketball. You find where you think you have an advantage, and we felt we had that in the pick-and-roll situation.”

If it seems Durant and Brown said too much, leaving the Warriors open to an adjustment by Utah, understand the Jazz don’t really have the tools better execute pick-and-roll defense with Gobert. And they have to have him on the floor.

So the Warriors let it rip, almost daring the Jazz to stop them. Utah couldn’t in the fourth quarter of Game 3 and will have an exceedingly difficult time doing so in any game of what remains of this series.

No surgery is successful until Steve Kerr says so

By Ray Ratto May 07, 2017 3:15 PM

You know how every team in the world announces the remediation of a player injury with the pithy phrase, “The surgery was successful?" Of course you do. It happens all the time.
 
True, you roll your eyes a bit when you hear it because you find yourself asking, “If successful surgery is the cure of the patient, which nobody can know at the time of the announcement, what would constitute unsuccessful surgery?" When the doctor leaves his cellphone in the incision? When the doctor leaves a lit cigarette by the oxygen? When the doctor repairs a deviated septum by lopping off a leg?
 
Thus we are a bit grateful that the Golden State Warriors made no announcement at all on head coach Steve Kerr’s operation Friday in Durham, N.C. Indeed, had owner/investors’ front man Joe Lacob not blabbed to Bloomberg Radio about it, we still wouldn’t know.
 
But Lacob at least had the good sense not to describe the procedure as “successful,” because as we now know, nobody knows, and nobody will know until Kerr announces the end of his nightmarish symptomology.
 
Here, in fact, is what Lacob said (against, courtesy Bloomberg):
 
“It’s very unfortunate what’s happening here. He had a back surgery, (a) relatively common procedure almost two years ago now, and had a . . . relatively uncommon thing happen, which is the dura around the spinal cord got nicked and you wind up having a spinal cord leak, and ultimately headaches and other symptoms. Bad headaches. Migraines.
 
“Unfortunately usually they patch that with a blood patch and it’s over, either in a week or month, whatever. And in his case for whatever reason they just haven’t been able to solve that problem. Hopefully it was solved yesterday, He had another procedure. It’s gone on for nearly two years. Very unusual I believe. I have a medical background so I know a little bit about this. I’ve never really heard of many people having this problem for this long. We feel really bad for him, the players, everybody understands it. We just have to be in his court here and support whatever it takes for him to get back and I’m sure they will eventually solve it. Hopefully sooner rather than later and hopefully we’ll have him coaching on the court sooner rather than later.”
 
See? No “surgery was successful” claptrap. No message other than optimism that the Duke surgeons found the problem, caulked it up and Kerr can begin the process of not hating every waking moment.
 
Now that’s a medical announcement. No instant prognosis, no timetable for a return, just “it happened, we hope this is the last of it, and we hope we can get him back to the job we pay him for.”

In other words, this is a successful surgery when Steve Kerr says it is, and not a moment before. 

In fact, it seems almost distasteful to speculate on Kerr’s return because 18 months of his level of agony doesn’t get tidied up right away, and he has an interesting life view that must be heeded –  namely, that coaching isn’t all there is. True, the Warriors have not shown any signs of deterioration in his absence, so one could make the case that he needn’t hurry back.
 
But he needn’t hurry back because his cure is what matters here. His job isn’t in jeopardy despite the fact that his winning percentage is more than 100 points lower than that of his two replacements, Mike Brown and Luke Walton. His reputation has been unharmed by his absence, his replacements have been fiercely loyal and his players have been unaffected by Kerr’s medical kerfuffle.
 
(Sorry. It needed to be done.)
 
Most importantly, though, it is good to remember that this surgery won’t be a success until Kerr says it is, and that won’t be when he comes back to the bench, but when he can wake up and face the day without trepidation. He’s had 18 months of getting used to nausea and headaches, and he can now get used to neither.
 
If the surgery was successful, that is.

Zaza trolls Klay on Instagram after Warriors' Game 3 win over Jazz

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 07, 2017 12:34 PM

The Warriors took down the Jazz, 102-91, Saturday night in Utah for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals, and after the win, Zaza Pachulia had some fun on social media. 

Pachulia scored seven points and let a Splash Brother know he outscored him with a picture to prove it on Instagram. Klay Thompson joined Pachulia and the big man let Klay know he finished with one more point than the All-Star shooting guard. 

With the two smiling, Pachulia wrote "Historical night. @klaythompson 6pts. Zaza 7pts." 

In the regular season, Thompson finished with 22.3 points per game while the Warriors' center was well behind him at 6.1 points per game. 

