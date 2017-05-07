Durant preys on Gobert once Warriors unleash pick-and-roll against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- What little air that was left in the Utah Jazz is gone, surgically removed by hoops doctor Kevin Durant and his elite staff of teammates.

Durant’s performance in Game 3 Saturday night, driving a 102-91 Warriors victory over Utah, was one for the ages, a product of group intelligence, improvisation and, ultimately, illumination.

That much was evident Sunday, as Durant leaned against a padded wall in the chandeliered hallway of the team’s luxury hotel reliving and re-loving those moments.

“We just play,” he began. “Whoever is hot at the moment; give him the ball. Simple. If you make a few shots . . . we’re not going to force-feed you the ball, but we’re going to run plays through you and try to get you a shot. And sometimes the gravity you pull out there might get somebody else a shot. And that’s just how we play.

“But late in the fourth quarter, we saw something, a play that we liked, and we stuck with it. And it’s on myself and Steph (Curry) to make those shots at the end of the game to give us the lead.”

What they saw, repeatedly, was that the Jazz had no answer for Durant’s offensive arsenal. Utah tried Gordon Hayward, whom Durant shot over at will. And when the Jazz decided to send help, or use 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert to annoy Durant, the Warriors countered with their trump card.

Kevin Durant in the pick-and-roll, unleashed by acting head coach Mike Brown, with the full support of absent head coach Steve Kerr.

“He’s so good at covering up the paint,” Durant said of Gobert. “He’s really good at covering the basket. A few times, I ran in there not thinking that he has an 8-foot wingspan and tried to shoot the ball over him. And he blocked my shot.

“So after a while you get smart enough to know that I’ve been working on my pull-up my whole life, so I’m going to have to bring it out. He sits in the paint because they’re such a great defensive team when he’s at the rim. But we have a lot of shooters that can create space and that pull the defense out a little more, and it allows us to shoot those shots.”

Opting out of Kerr’s motion system to play pick-and-roll, the Warriors, following Durant and Curry, shot 55.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Durant scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Curry scored 11, shooting 2-of-2 from deep while draining all five of his free throws.

The Warriors played splendid defense, holding the Jazz to 29.4 percent from the field in the fourth, but they often play terrific defense. That’s not new.

Seeing them employ such liberal use of Durant in the pick-and-roll, well, that was different. That was an adjustment. That was the Warriors reaching into their miles-deep stash of offensive artillery and punishing a team that was without a response.

“We played like I think we’re capable of playing, in terms of energy and toughness and connectedness defensively,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes you do everything you can do and you get beat by someone that makes great plays and demonstrates why they’re great players.”

Brown had pointed out late Saturday that the Warriors could get Durant good looks out of the pick-and-roll, which neutralizes Gobert, who led the NBA in blocked shots. Suddenly, Gobert, who thrives in the paint, has to decide whether to stay back or come out. A good pick-and-roll forces him to come out.

At which time, he becomes prey for Durant.

“When we play pick-and-roll with KD, if whoever Gobert is guarding sets a solid screen, KD is going to come off wide open,” Brown said. “KD can shoot from 25 feet, 20 feet, 17 feet or get to the rim. It doesn’t matter. That puts Gobert in a predicament. He’s got a 7-footer coming at him, going downhill. Most 7-footers, defensively, their instinct is to start retreating. So he retreated and KD just pulled up for the little jump shot.

“It’s simplistic, basic backyard basketball. You find where you think you have an advantage, and we felt we had that in the pick-and-roll situation.”

If it seems Durant and Brown said too much, leaving the Warriors open to an adjustment by Utah, understand the Jazz don’t really have the tools better execute pick-and-roll defense with Gobert. And they have to have him on the floor.

So the Warriors let it rip, almost daring the Jazz to stop them. Utah couldn’t in the fourth quarter of Game 3 and will have an exceedingly difficult time doing so in any game of what remains of this series.