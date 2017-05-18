Shaq weighs in on Klay not named All-NBA, agrees with Draymond

Klay Thompson did not join his Warriors teammates Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on an All-NBA Team.

Curry and Durant were named to Second Team, with forward Draymond Green on the Third Team. This did not sit well with Green.

“I think it’s bulls---,” he said. “When you look around teams . . . what did we win, 67 games or something like that? And we probably handed teams three or four. You’re talking a possible 70-win season. I think Klay is one of our top three guys, and to not be on an All-NBA team is pretty crazy.

“There are some guys on there, as scorers averaging 20 points and don’t have nearly the amount of wins we have. So how he could be left out, I don’t really understand it. And also the way Klay can defend, I don’t understand it.

“But I guess (voting media) have to find some way to punish us."

Hall of Fame center and current TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal couldn't believe the snubbing of Thompson. He took sides with Green and tweeted the following:

KLAY THOMPSON DIDNT MAKE A ALL NBA TEAM ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW, I'm with u DRAYMOND GREEN this is some Bs klay had 60 wit 11 dribbles pic.twitter.com/8kAYxtkiuR — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 19, 2017

Thompson, who averaged a career-high of 22.3 points per game, took the news a little easier.

“I didn’t even know that,” Thompson said. “It’s all right. No big deal.”