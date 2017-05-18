Warriors

Shaq weighs in on Klay not named All-NBA, agrees with Draymond

Shaq weighs in on Klay not named All-NBA, agrees with Draymond

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 18, 2017 9:27 PM

Klay Thompson did not join his Warriors teammates Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on an All-NBA Team. 

Curry and Durant were named to Second Team, with forward Draymond Green on the Third Team. This did not sit well with Green. 

“I think it’s bulls---,” he said. “When you look around teams . . . what did we win, 67 games or something like that? And we probably handed teams three or four. You’re talking a possible 70-win season. I think Klay is one of our top three guys, and to not be on an All-NBA team is pretty crazy.

“There are some guys on there, as scorers averaging 20 points and don’t have nearly the amount of wins we have. So how he could be left out, I don’t really understand it. And also the way Klay can defend, I don’t understand it.

“But I guess (voting media) have to find some way to punish us." 

Hall of Fame center and current TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal couldn't believe the snubbing of Thompson. He took sides with Green and tweeted the following: 

Thompson, who averaged a career-high of 22.3 points per game, took the news a little easier.

“I didn’t even know that,” Thompson said. “It’s all right. No big deal.”

Steph Curry passes Rick Barry as Warriors' all-time leader in playoff points

steph-smile-record-us.jpg
USATSI

Steph Curry passes Rick Barry as Warriors' all-time leader in playoff points

By Monte Poole May 20, 2017 6:05 PM

SAN ANTONIO -- Stephen Curry entered Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals needing three points to become the Warriors’ all-time leader in playoff scoring.

It didn’t take long for him to get them.

Curry drained a 3-pointer with 9:01 remaining in the first quarter Saturday against the Spurs to move past Rick Barry and into first place on the list.

Curry had 1,774 postseason points coming into the game; Barry retired with 1,776 as a Warrior between the ABA and NBA.

“It says the team has had a lot of success in the postseason, because he’s got to play games in order to be able to score points,” acting head coach Mike Brown said in his pregame news conference. “To know that he’s close to that record means he’s probably had a lot to do with it.

Klay Thompson entered the game sitting in third place on the franchise’s all-time list, with 1,416 points in the postseason.

Adding injury to insult: Celtics lose Thomas for rest of postseason

Adding injury to insult: Celtics lose Thomas for rest of postseason

By Associated Press May 20, 2017 3:01 PM

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the playoffs because of a hip injury, further damaging - if not outright dooming - the team's chances in the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland.

The Celtics made the announcement Saturday, a day after Thomas left Game 2 at halftime. The Cavaliers already led by an NBA-record 41 points at that point, and they went on to a 130-86 victory that gave them a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Celtics in the best-of-seven series.

The Celtics said Thomas injured the hip in March and aggravated it in Game 6 of the East semifinals against Washington. The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, team doctor Brian McKeon said, and Thomas was limping on the court just before halftime on Friday night.

"Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred," McKeon said. "In order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue."

Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Game 3 on Sunday. The Cavaliers could finish off the sweep with victories in Cleveland.

"He was pretty despondent not to be able to play," Boston coach Brad Stevens said Friday night. "He's a tough guy, and for him to have to sit is really hard."

A 5-foot-8 guard who was the last selection in the 2011 NBA draft, Thomas emerged as a star this season, averaging nearly 29 points and leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring.

Last week, he earned All-NBA second team honors, the first Celtics player to be selected to the All-NBA first or second team since Paul Pierce in 2009.

He was scoring 23.3 points per game in the playoffs - including a 53-point game vs. Washington that was one shy of John Havlicek's franchise postseason record.

This despite the death of his sister on the eve of the first-round series against Chicago, an emotional blow that also took a physical toll through the cross-country travel to Washington state so he could be with his family and attend the funeral.

And having his front tooth knocked out in Game 1 of the conference semifinals against Washington, forcing him to spend several more off-days in oral surgery.

"Can't say enough about #thelittleguy @Isaiah-Thomas," assistant general manager Mike Zarren said on Twitter. "Last month one of the guttiest performances (thru all sorts o' stuff) I've ever seen."

 

Load more