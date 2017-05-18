Warriors

Shaq weighs in on Klay not named All-NBA, agrees with Draymond

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 18, 2017 9:27 PM

Klay Thompson did not join his Warriors teammates Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on an All-NBA Team. 

Curry and Durant were named to Second Team, with forward Draymond Green on the Third Team. This did not sit well with Green. 

“I think it’s bulls---,” he said. “When you look around teams . . . what did we win, 67 games or something like that? And we probably handed teams three or four. You’re talking a possible 70-win season. I think Klay is one of our top three guys, and to not be on an All-NBA team is pretty crazy.

“There are some guys on there, as scorers averaging 20 points and don’t have nearly the amount of wins we have. So how he could be left out, I don’t really understand it. And also the way Klay can defend, I don’t understand it.

“But I guess (voting media) have to find some way to punish us." 

Hall of Fame center and current TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal couldn't believe the snubbing of Thompson. He took sides with Green and tweeted the following: 

Thompson, who averaged a career-high of 22.3 points per game, took the news a little easier.

“I didn’t even know that,” Thompson said. “It’s all right. No big deal.”

Beatdown in Boston: Cavs crush Celtics by 44 points in Game 2

By Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:56 PM

BOX SCORE

BOSTON -- LeBron James scored 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolled the Boston Celtics 130-86 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory.

Cleveland led by 14 points after one quarter, by a record 41 at the half and by 46 after three. Even with James and the rest of the starters sitting out the fourth quarter, the 130 points was the most ever scored by the franchise in a playoff game.

Kyrie Irving had 23 points for the Cavaliers, who return home with a chance to finish off the Celtics in Cleveland. It would be the third straight sweep this postseason for the defending NBA champions, who also won the last three games of last year's finals.

Game 3 is Sunday night.

"It's one game. I don't care if you win by 200 points," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "We're going back home, we're not going to get comfortable. We understand that this is a good team. They're not No. 1 in the East for no reason."

The Celtics played the second half without Isaiah Thomas due to a strained right hip. But the game was already out of reach by that time.

With both teams going to their benches early in the fourth quarter, the only suspense was whether the Celtics could avoid the worst playoff loss in franchise history. The Orlando Magic beat them by 47 points in the first round of the 1995 postseason.

Still, it was the Celtics' worst home playoff loss ever.

Thomas finished with just a pair of free throws, missing all six shots from the field; he also had six assists. Rookie Jaylen Brown scored 19 for Boston, Avery Bradley had 13 and Al Horford had 11 points and five rebounds.

The game tipped off about 15 minutes after the three finalists for NBA MVP were announced, and James wasn't among them. It's the first time since 2008 that he won't finish in the top three.

"You've got to give the award to different people every now and then," Lue said. "But to me, LeBron's the MVP. Just like (Shaquille O'Neal), you can give him the MVP every season, if you want to."

James, who's won the award four times, still has a chance for a fourth NBA title - and second in a row. Maybe Golden State can figure out a way to slow him down, or San Antonio if it can come back in the West. The Celtics haven't found a way, and they're running out of time.

James had 22 points in the first half, when he also collected six assists and had three blocked shots, including a chase-down rejection of Bradley that was reminiscent of the one against Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

That one was critical to clinching Cleveland's first championship since the Browns won the NFL title in 1964.

This one more like rubbing the Celtics' noses in the fact that they just couldn't stop him.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: James is first player with at least 30 points in eight straight playoff games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970. ... James played just 33 minutes - a low for this postseason and just the second time he played fewer than 40 in the 2017 playoffs.

Celtics: Celtics coach Brad Stevens started Gerald Green in place of Amir Johnson. Green made his first two shots - both 3-pointers - but finished with six points. ... The Celtics missed their first six shots. ... There was a large contingent of New England Patriots sitting courtside, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and owner Robert Kraft. ... Thomas and Stevens were hit with technical fouls about a minute apart in the second quarter.

Pachulia expected to be Public Enemy No. 1 as Warriors hit San Antonio

By Associated Press May 19, 2017 6:34 PM

OAKLAND -- Stephen Curry pulled Zaza Pachulia aside and made one thing clear to the Warriors big man: We got your back.

Other teammates echoed that message.

Pachulia will most certainly receive a villain's welcome for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Saturday at AT&T Center regardless of whether he's on the court or not, simply because he was involved in the play that injured Kawhi Leonard in the series opener.

"I think he'll be booed pretty badly," Golden State's Draymond Green said. "I've definitely been in that situation before. He'll get it pretty good, but he'll be fine."

Leonard, whose status for Game 3 remained unclear Friday, didn't play in Game 2 after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter of Game 1 when he came down on Pachulia's foot after shooting a long jumper.

San Antonio lost 113-111 without him, squandering a 20-point halftime lead, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was peeved. The next day, Popovich called the play "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike" and insisted Pachulia has a history of such.

"Zaza's got a thick skull, so I know when he gets out there he's going to be able to play," Curry said. "I know guys in the locker room have told him, 'As best you can, block out as much of this noise as possible because it doesn't matter. We know what kind of person you are, be apologetic for Kawhi about what happened but you don't have to apologize for your intent on how you're guarding that play, whatever you want to call it.' So, moving on, he'll be ready, he'll be the same Zaza, confident. That's what we expect, and he knows that we have his back. And hopefully that'll go a long way. I talked to him. I don't think he needed to hear it but just knowing that we all have his back is, I think, huge, especially at this juncture with the spotlight and microscope that everybody's under."

Without Leonard, the Spurs took a 136-100 thumping in Game 2, prompting Popovich to question their belief and effort. Asked Friday whether San Antonio might come out differently Saturday, Pop said succinctly, "I believe that."

The Warriors sure expect it.

"A team going home down 0-2, they're going to come out with a lot of energy, and especially a team like the Spurs who never quits," Green said. "At the end of the day, they're going to go in with the mindset they feel like if they just go take care of their home court it's a series. We've obviously been here before, we know what it takes to go win on the road. It's just about us."

Leonard and Pachulia were listed as questionable Friday, along with key Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala. Popovich said Leonard had only shot the past couple of days. Pachulia bruised his right heel and missed the second half Tuesday, while Iguodala sat out Game 2 and all but 10 minutes of the opener with soreness in his left knee.

Leonard said his ankle is "still not ready," but he didn't rule out that it could be much improved by game day. He said he won't play if he can't be his usual strong self and use both legs to take quality shots and not force things by being off-balance.

Asked again whether he thought Pachulia's play was dirty - initially having said he didn't consider it intentional - Leonard said he's spending his energy on getting healthy.

"I'm not worried about that," he said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr's health has improved enough that he traveled to Texas with the team, an encouraging sign after he returned to practice for the first time in more than three weeks last Saturday following a May 5 procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak. The reigning coach of the year then attended Games 1 and 2 behind the scenes but spoke to the Warriors before the game and at halftime.

While Golden State hopes to get Klay Thompson going on offense, rebounding is a focus again after the Warriors surrendered another 22 offensive rebounds to the Spurs in Game 2.

Thompson is 6 for 21 over the first two games. Curry knows the shooting will come.

"You expect to make shots, you expect to shoot well no matter what zip code you're in," Curry said. "That's what shooters, that's how we think. The only difference is the noise after the shot goes in, whether it's 18,000 fans screaming or if it's dead silence."

