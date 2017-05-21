Warriors

The stage was set and Spurs-Warriors should have been so much more

By Monte Poole May 21, 2017 6:00 PM

SAN ANTONIO -- There would be edge-of-your-seat drama and real-life warmth. There would be a clash of styles as well as cultures. And in the end, the proverbial torch would either be retained or forcibly passed.

Warriors-Spurs is the postseason series we’ve been waiting for, right? It’s the organized chaos of new-age ingenuity versus old-school stability that has become tradition, with the potential of generational shift. At last, the matchup fate somehow deprived us of the past two years.

Such enormous promise, and all of it has broken into tiny pieces that may as well be scattered from California to Texas.

The Warriors are missing their head coach, Steve Kerr, a disciple of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, with the two maintaining a long and great friendship.

The Spurs are without their floor catalysts, Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, which has left them and without any chance of making these Western Conference Finals genuinely competitive.

Indeed, as the teams reconvene Monday night for Game 4 -- with San Antonio on the brink of elimination — the series limps along with the most compelling aspect being whether the Warriors can become the first team to begin a postseason with 12 straight wins.

Rather than competing against the Spurs, the Warriors are trying to race into the record book.

The only other fascination comes in studying what the Warriors are doing to the Spurs for the sole purpose of comparing them with what the Cavaliers are doing to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Warriors have won the first three games of the series by an average of 16.7 points. They’ve played at a level of 7.5 on their 10-scale, yet the only moments where there seemed even the remotest threat from the Spurs came and went in the first 30 or so minutes of Game 1, before Leonard was injured.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Cavaliers destroyed the Celtics in Game 1 and Game 2, winning by a combined 57 points before the Celtics pulled off an upset in Game 3 Sunday night.

That the Cavs have looked to be the sharper team is perhaps because the playoff Spurs are more formidable than the playoff Celtics.

Yet the Warriors have been impressive enough to leave Popovich and his players grasping for any shred of solace.

“I thought they did a great job,” Popovich said late Saturday night, after 120-108 Warriors victory. “They competed really well. Couldn't ask any more from them competitiveness-wise.”

Said Manu Ginobili: “For us to win, we have to play at a 10 level and they have to play at a 7. And we have to try to make them play at a 7 and play our best game. We know it's going to be very tough.”

This is not as it was supposed to be. The Spurs are the NBA’s gold standard, with 20 consecutive seasons of at least 50 wins and that many consecutive seasons in the playoffs. They were winning championships when NFL coach Bill Belichick was an assistant with the New York Jets. They won three championships during the George W. Bush administration and added another during when Barack Obama was in the White House. The Spurs have escorted two players into the Hall of Fame, with at least three more and a coach still to come.

The Warriors established themselves by winning a championship in 2015, but because they go through San Antonio there remained some uncertainty as to whether they were superior to the Spurs. Nothing changed last season, when the Warriors returned to The Finals, once again without facing the Spurs.

So this was the series that would end any and all skepticism and speculation. The Spurs did their part, blasting the Warriors on Opening Night and pushing them throughout the season, posting a 61-21 record that was second only to the Warriors.

As the Warriors were ousting the Trail Blazers and the Jazz, the Spurs were shedding the Grizzlies and the Rockets. The stage was set, the curtain raised and the show has been so . . . anticlimactic.

The surest sign a team has arrived in the NBA is when it takes out the Spurs in the playoffs. The Warriors, who likely would do that if the Spurs were fully healthy, are on the verge of doing it except not in the series as we wanted.

No sweep here: Without Isaiah Thomas, Celtics stun Cavs in Game 3

By Associated Press May 21, 2017 8:02 PM

CLEVELAND — Avery Bradley's 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions' 13-game postseason winning streak.

Bradley's shot from the left wing bounced on the rim four times before going down. It capped a furious comeback by the Celtics, who trailed by 21 in the third quarter before rallying to tighten up a series that appeared to be over.

Marcus Smart scored 27 points, and Bradley had 20 for the Celtics. They were given little chance after losing by 44 in Game 2 and then losing Thomas for the rest of the postseason because of a hip injury.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Kevin Love 28 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers dropped to 10-1 in the postseason with their first loss since Game 4 of last year's Finals.

Zaza Pachulia: Popovich's words 'very big part' of threats to family

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 21, 2017 7:25 PM

Zaza Pachulia can take being the villain in the opposing fans' eyes. But when it turns to his family, the situation becomes much different. 

Pachulia revealed Sunday to USA Today that security guards were sent to his childrens' school in San Francisco recently as a precaution after his family received threats. Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after landing on Pachulia's foot and many questioned Pachulia's actions in the play. 

One person who made his feelings on Pachulia's actions loud and clear is Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, even using the word "manslaughter" in a rant that deemed the big man a dirty player. 

“I don’t blame everything on Pop, but what he said had a lot of influence (and) you had a lot of people where, unfortunately, you can’t control what everybody’s intelligence is,” Pachulia said. “(Fans) just hear the message, and it’s, ‘Ok, Pop said so and now let’s do this.’ It’s just wrong. You’ve got to think, and realize. Threaten me, but don’t threaten my wife or say something about my kids. It’s just wrong.

“Me as a person, as a man, I don’t mind dealing with it. But I hate to see my family deal with it. My wife and my kids who have nothing to do with it, who are very innocent. ... I just hate my family going through that. They don’t deserve that. … I’m not blaming everything on (Popovich), but he was a very big part of it.”

Pachulia then went into more detail with what happened at his childrens' school. 

“Look at what happened at the school. It was unfortunate. They had to get extra security because we are living in a world today where social media is so active, you can find any news you want to, hear any news you want to, and obviously it’s a hot topic lately. They just had hired extra security for the entrance, and make sure nobody goes in the school," Pachulia said. "It’s just not fair. It does upset me."

The 33-year-old Pachulia showed his respects for Popovich as a person and a coach. What he wishes most is that Popovich would have chosen his words better. 

"I have a lot of respect for him," Pachulia said. "In today’s basketball world, he’s a very, very respected person. So when Pop says something like that, calling me out ... it's understanding that (your words) will have an effect.

"I’m going to do defend my team, but I’m not going to send a message saying this guy killed (a player), is a murderer or whatever, manslaughter, because people take it differently. We live in a society where not everybody has intelligence, or understanding or is thinking of what’s right and what’s wrong. We’re going to move on. Hopefully (the fans) can let it go. But you know, I’m sure that a year later, 10 years later, (his family is) still going to remember this moment – and not in a good way. It’s something where your heart breaks, and even though life goes on you still feel it in a bad way. I think that’s going to be the case.”

The Warriors lead the Spurs 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals. Pachulia was ruled out of Game 3 with a right heel contusion he sustained in Game 3. He is listed as questionable for Game 4. 

