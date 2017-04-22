Warriors

Steph Curry keeps game ball for Steve Kerr after he misses Game 3

Steph Curry keeps game ball for Steve Kerr after he misses Game 3

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 22, 2017 10:50 PM

While head coach Steve Kerr was unable to make Saturday's Game 3 due to an illness, the Warriors went out and took a 3-0 series lead over the Blazers. 

After the game, Steph Curry dedicated the win to Kerr by keeping the game ball for him. 

"Our coach is going through a lot right now physically and he told us this morning this is a situation where we need to rally and go out and win a game for him, but we felt like that," Curry said after the Warriors' 119-113 win. "The way that game had gone on we had to fight and do it for him. 

"The way that he said it was we had to win one for The Gipper, so shout out to coach Kerr." 

Curry led the Warriors with 34 points in Saturday's win. 

Instant Replay: Warriors battle Blazers, take commanding 3-0 series lead

Instant Replay: Warriors battle Blazers, take commanding 3-0 series lead

By Monte Poole April 22, 2017 10:15 PM

Warriors-Blazers Game 3

iggy-dunk-us.jpg

Gallery: Top highlights from Warriors' Game 3 win over Blazers

The Warriors, once down by as many as 17 points, roared back for a huge Game 3 win over the Blazers in Portland on Saturday night.

BOX SCORE

PORTLAND -- Head coach Steve Kerr didn’t show and All-Star forward Kevin Durant didn’t play.

Neither did Shaun Livingston or Matt Barnes.

No matter. Trailing by as much as 17 before a surging Trail Blazers team and a thunderous sellout crowd at Moda Center, the Warriors found their way to a 119-113 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night.

The Warriors can close out the series with a win in Game 4 here on Monday night.

With assistant coach Mike Brown serving as acting head coach in the absence of an ill Kerr, five Warriors scored in double figures, led by Stephen Curry’s 34 points. Klay Thompson put in 24, Andre Iguodala 16, JaVale McGee 14 and Pat McCaw 11.

The Warriors overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit and a 52-42 rebounding disadvantage with a single, searing stretch of defense in the third quarter, when they limited Portland to 30.4-percent shooting.

Guards CJ McCollum, who totaled 32 points, and Damian Lillard, who posted 31, led the Trail Blazers.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

As crucial to the comeback as was the offensive reemergence of Curry and Thompson, nobody did more good things over different portions of the game than did McGee.

McGee’s line: 14 points (6-of-8 shooting from the field, 2-of-2 from the line), four rebounds and one steal. He played 16 minutes and finished a game-high plus-24.

TURNING POINT

Trailing 82-66 after a Lillard finger roll with 6:20 left in the third quarter, the Warriors rumbled back with a 19-1 run, taking an 85-83 lead when McGee slammed through a lob with 2:01 left in the quarter.

The Warriors during that stretch held Portland to 0-of-8 shooting, with three turnovers.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: F Matt Barnes (R foot/ankle bone bruise), F Kevin Durant (L calf strain) and G Shaun Livingston (R index finger sprain and hand contusion) were listed as questionable and downgraded to out. F Kevon Looney (L hip strain) is listed as out.

Blazers: G Allen Crabbe (L foot soreness) and G CJ McCollum (R ankle sprain) were listed as probable and upgraded to available. C Jusuf Nurkic (L leg fracture) was listed as doubtful and upgraded to available. C Ed Davis (L shoulder surgery) and C Festus Ezeli (L knee surgery) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The teams reconvene Monday night at Moda Center for Game 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Nurkic's size can present problem for Warriors: 'He’s a legit scoring threat'

Nurkic's size can present problem for Warriors: 'He’s a legit scoring threat'

By Monte Poole April 22, 2017 7:15 PM

Programming note: Warriors-Blazers Game 3 coverage starts Saturday night at 6:30pm with Warriors Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area, and streaming live right here.

PORTLAND -- The Warriors haven’t had to contend with a legitimate center at any point through the first two games of their playoff series with the Trail Blazers. That will change in Game 3.

Portland center Jusuf Nurkic, who missed the first two games while recovering from a fractured right leg, will be in the starting lineup. The Blazers made the announcement about 90 minutes before tipoff.

Nurkic has the ability to be a difference-maker for Portland, certainly enough to diminish the chances of the Warriors hiking their 2-0 series lead to 3-0.

After arriving Feb. 13 in a trade with Denver, Nurkic was a key contributor during a dazzling stretch run that landed the Blazers in the playoffs. They were 14-5 with the 7-foot “Bosnian Beast” in the starting lineup.

“He’s a big body that they can throw the ball to in the low post,” acting head coach Mike Brown said. “He’s a legit scoring threat. Not only that, he’s involved in a lot of their pick-and-rolls. He’s great after setting that screen -- it’s a big screen that he sets -- and he’s great rolling to the rim. So he puts a lot of pressure on your back side defensively.”

“He can be a handful.”

The Warriors exploited Portland’s lack of size in Game 2, as centers Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee and David West combined for 33 points over 44 minutes against the likes of Meyers Leonard, Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu -- none of whom are natural centers.

Portland’s centers aside from Nurkic, Ed Davis and Festus Ezeli, have not played in the series and are out with season-ending injuries.

Load more