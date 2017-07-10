Two games, two losses in Summer League for Warriors who fall to Cavs

Two games into the Las Vegas Summer League, the Warriors are winless.

Trailing from the start, the Warriors were handed a 91-74 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Thomas & Mack Center.

Alex Hamilton scored 11 points to lead the Warriors, with Jabari Brown adding 10 and Pat McCaw 9 on 3-of-15 shooting.

Damian Jones and Kevon Looney each totaled had 6 points and nine rebounds, with Jones adding two blocks. Rookie Jordan Bell posted 2 points, eight rebounds and a team-high three assists.

The Warriors shot 32.9 percent from the field, while Cleveland, led by Brandon Paul’s 21 points, shot 45.9 percent.

The Warriors opened Summer League play Saturday with a 95-93 loss to the 76ers.

The Warriors conclude the regular schedule Tuesday against the Timberwolves. The Summer League playoffs, featuring all 24 teams, begin Wednesday.