Two games, two losses in Summer League for Warriors who fall to Cavs

Two games into the Las Vegas Summer League, the Warriors are winless.
Trailing from the start, the Warriors were handed a 91-74 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Thomas & Mack Center.
Alex Hamilton scored 11 points to lead the Warriors, with Jabari Brown adding 10 and Pat McCaw 9 on 3-of-15 shooting.
Damian Jones and Kevon Looney each totaled had 6 points and nine rebounds, with Jones adding two blocks. Rookie Jordan Bell posted 2 points, eight rebounds and a team-high three assists.
The Warriors shot 32.9 percent from the field, while Cleveland, led by Brandon Paul’s 21 points, shot 45.9 percent.
The Warriors opened Summer League play Saturday with a 95-93 loss to the 76ers.
The Warriors conclude the regular schedule Tuesday against the Timberwolves. The Summer League playoffs, featuring all 24 teams, begin Wednesday.
Sure they may play different sports, but champions tend to hang out with champions.
During a recent trip to Los Angeles, Draymond Green linked up with "The Special One," Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho before a team practice. And like the soccer tradition states, the two exchanged jerseys.
Green, is a two time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors. He's also fresh off his first Defensive Player of the Year award.
In 15 years since he began managing Porto, Mourinho has won 23 major trophies including last season's EFL title and Champions League trophies with three different clubs.
Manchester United is spending the summer in the United States before the start of their domestic season over in England.
They'll play against the L.A. Galaxy (who in San Jose on Monday playing the Quakes in U.S. Open action) on July 15, followed by games against Real Salt Lake, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The latter three contests will be part of the International Cup with Man U versus Real Madrid -- the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners -- over at Levi's Stadium.
Ian Clark was a valuable role player for the Warriors' 2016-17 title team, but he does not appear to be in the team's future plans.
Clark, 26, brought the Larry O'Brien trophy to a Memphis Boys & Girls Clubs event on Monday and was asked if he would play for the Warriors next year.
"It's not looking like it," he said. "Going through that situation right now. As much as I want to stay, it's a business. But we'll see. Anything could happen."
Clark averaged 6.8 points, 1.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 14.8 minutes per game last year -- all career highs.
After agreeing to a deal with Zaza Pachulia last week, the Warriors have one open roster spot. GM Bob Myers said the team is in talks with JaVale McGee and is likely to use the spot on a big man.