Two games, two losses in Summer League for Warriors who fall to Cavs

Two games into the Las Vegas Summer League, the Warriors are winless.
Trailing from the start, the Warriors were handed a 91-74 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Thomas & Mack Center.
Alex Hamilton scored 11 points to lead the Warriors, with Jabari Brown adding 10 and Pat McCaw 9 on 3-of-15 shooting.
Damian Jones and Kevon Looney each totaled had 6 points and nine rebounds, with Jones adding two blocks. Rookie Jordan Bell posted 2 points, eight rebounds and a team-high three assists.
The Warriors shot 32.9 percent from the field, while Cleveland, led by Brandon Paul’s 21 points, shot 45.9 percent.
The Warriors opened Summer League play Saturday with a 95-93 loss to the 76ers.
The Warriors conclude the regular schedule Tuesday against the Timberwolves. The Summer League playoffs, featuring all 24 teams, begin Wednesday.
Kevin Durant was plenty talented when he decided to join the Warriors last offseason. But the chance to for extended 1-on-1 work with two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash has helped take KD's game to the next level.
Brief glimpses of the two working through curious drills on a sidecourt at the Warriors practice facility in Oakland tantalized media and fans alike this past season. Above all else, Durant credit's Nash for improving his balance and rhythym.
"He's probably one of the most skilled players ever," Durant said of Nash in "Still KD: Through the Noise" -- the latest documentary-style video posted to his YouTube account. "All the little run-through pull-up stuff, the pick-and-roll stuff. He texts me after most games and we talk about stuff we could work on -- balance.
"He's a guru out there. We call him Yoda. I got my Yoda working."
Nash knows he has his Skywalker in Durant.
"When we're working out, I don't really think about how good he is," Nash said. "I just try to plant seeds in his mind to remind him the little things that sometimes we forget about that can hopefully allow him to improve and reach his potential -- which he's already exceeded.
"When I watch him play the game, it's incredible to see how he puts in all together His size and skill set is something we've never really seen in this league. We've seen very skilled big guys before, tall guys, but not with his combination of size, skill, athleticism, agility, quickness, ability to play multiple positions, and to be as accurate as he is."
"Kids are saying he's a unicorn. I'll go with that."
Unicorn or Skywalker. Durantula or Slim Reaper. Kid Dynamite or Kevin Dominant. Call him what you want. But thanks in part to his work with Nash, you can also call him NBA champion or NBA Finals MVP.
Sure they may play different sports, but champions tend to hang out with champions.
During a recent trip to Los Angeles, Draymond Green linked up with "The Special One," Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho before a team practice. And like the soccer tradition states, the two exchanged jerseys.
Green, is a two time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors. He's also fresh off his first Defensive Player of the Year award.
In 15 years since he began managing Porto, Mourinho has won 23 major trophies including last season's EFL title and Champions League trophies with three different clubs.
Manchester United is spending the summer in the United States before the start of their domestic season over in England.
They'll play against the L.A. Galaxy (who in San Jose on Monday playing the Quakes in U.S. Open action) on July 15, followed by games against Real Salt Lake, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The latter three contests will be part of the International Cup with Man U versus Real Madrid -- the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners -- over at Levi's Stadium.