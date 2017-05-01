Warriors' comments about Salt Lake City pretty much true ... who cares?

Warriors

By Ray Ratto May 01, 2017

Well, our worry about no compelling narrative for Warriors-Jazz has been solved. Apparently the Warriors have decided Salt Lake City isn’t fully to their liking.
 
Great. A talking point to take us through the weekend, because we all wanted to avoid the basketball at all costs.
 
A number of Warriors spoke frankly about the lack of swell distractions in the home of the Utah Jazz, which of course will play poorly in Salt Lake. This of course has nothing to do with the basketball games that begin Tuesday in Oakland and then re-begin Saturday in the Beehive State, but a tale must be told, and by damn it shall be Utah’s cultural shortcomings.
 
Now it's well known that nothing brings out the venom in a citizenry quite like visitors slagging the old home. In other words, Vivint Smart Home Arena will be, well, noticeable for its Warrior antipathy. There will be much booing and shouted invective, and not all of it culturally polite.
 
Will it change the basketball in any material way? Almost certainly not. Fans have been led to believe over the decades that they have an influence on the events they pay to see, and that is at best a tertiary effect (after talent and fortune). In other words, the Warriors are not considering that the Utah crowd will create enough difficulties to affect what most people believe should be a pretty boilerplate result.

[RATTO: Jazz will make series with Warriors harder than it looks]
 
But it will not prevent us from talking about it, as though Salt Lake City’s reputation as the best city in the NBA when it comes to staying in your room will drive public interest.
 
In fairness, the Warriors (most notably Matt Barnes and Andre Iguodala) did not make Salt Lake City an issue, but they did answer questions framed that way. Indeed, Draymond Green said his only concession to Utah was that he would eat more red meat this week to increase his red blood cell count for the road games. And no, he wasn’t complaining that Salt Lake City should be moved to a lower altitude; he was merely pointing out what he intended to do about playing there, which is a far cry from decrying the lack of night life.
 
And let’s be clear here – what they say about Salt Lake City is pretty much true. It is a pretty buttoned-down town for the modern-day athlete. Most of the people who live there like it that way, and frankly, what else could you ask for from a city than to serve the needs of desires of its citizens? The fact that it isn’t Los Angeles so works for them, so who can argue with that?
 
It will, however, be turned into a pejorative by the people of Salt Lake City to stoke whatever internal fire they have about their beloveds playing an overwhelming favorite (hint: Game 1 of this series has the Warriors as a 13-point favorite, which is pretty well absurd except for the fact that that’s probably how the money would have moved anyway). They can manufacture the old, “The Warriors think we’re dull and boring, so let’s show them” battle cry, and it may make one of the six officials (or nine, if the series goes six games) a little squirrelly, but that’s about the outer limit of their influence.
 
Not because Jazz fans aren’t loud enough or passionate enough, but because that’s pretty much how the fan thing works everywhere. They start out loud, then let events tell them how to use their voices afterward, rather than the other way around.
 
So sure, Salt Lake City’s needle hovers between “boring” and “point me to the airport” for the average NBA player. This is neither new, nor news. But it will amuse some folks for five more days, and in the absence of a better story line, I guess that’s what we’re stuck with for the moment.
 
That is, unless you’re one of those tedious old fuds who watch basketball for the basketball. Which ought to be more interesting than people who worry about a town’s reputation might think.

By Monte Poole May 01, 2017

OAKLAND -- If Steve Kerr has his way, he won’t be coaching the Warriors this week or next week and maybe for several weeks beyond that.

And the Warriors most certainly want their coach to have it as he would like it.

For as much as Kerr would like to be on the sideline during this postseason run, nothing is more important than to have the root of his misery discovered, immediately addressed and finally remedied.

The Warriors understand this is Kerr’s priority, which is why they are prepared to be without him for the remainder of the postseason.

“The way we look at it is, plan on him not coming back,” Draymond Green said after practice Monday. “That’s the way we’re approaching this thing.”

As Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against Utah looms Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, lead assistant coach Mike Brown will continue in the role of acting head coach. He took over midway through the first-round series against Portland, winning Games 3 and 4 to complete a four-game sweep.

Kerr was in Portland with the team, but watched Game 3 from the hotel. He felt good enough to accompany the Warriors to Moda Center for Game 4, which he watched from the visiting team locker room.

Though he has not been around the team the past few days, he remains in frequent contact with Brown and the other assistants. Though Brown is the voice of the staff, he’s delivering Kerr’s message.

The Warriors are getting used to it.

“The expectation is, until we hear otherwise, Coach Brown will continue to run the show,” Stephen Curry said, “with Coach Kerr being on speed-dial every single minute he can to give his input.”

The members of the team are updated regularly on Kerr’s status, and they understand he likely will not return until he is symptom-free. That almost certainly means another procedure to alleviate the spinal fluid leak that has resulted a near-chronic state of agony.

Another procedure could mean a few more weeks away. The Warriors would like to be playing at least six more weeks. The NBA Finals begin June 4.

“We’re not going to sit here and say if we can get to the Conference Finals, Steve may be back for the Conference Finals or if we get to the Finals,” Green said. “Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff and that’s what we’re rolling with.”

By Ray Ratto April 30, 2017

So the Golden State Warriors don’t get a commuter series after all, and they get to play a team that plays as slow as they play fast, and they get to play at altitude – all things we will pretend matter greatly when this Western Conference semifinal series begins Tuesday night.

It won’t.

Well, let’s calm down a bit. It almost certainly won’t.

The Utah Jazz are not an easy out, not by a long shot. For one, they are not a mere shard of their former selves as the Clippers would have been. For two, they are pretty damned healthy as playoff basketball teams go. And for three, they are Memphis-funky, by which we mean like the Grizzlies, they pose conundrums unlike most teams that take awhile to break down and reassemble in a more digestible form.

On the other hand, they are not of Warrior quality, and though that seems frankly too smug by half, it is nonetheless true.

Now while the Golden States have their own issues – Steve Kerr’s head, Kevin Durant’s calf and Stephen Curry’s shoes – the Jazz are counterpunchers in the parlance. Not good enough to knock you out, but good enough to make you punch yourselves into exhaustion.

Golden State is 14-4 against the Jazz in the last five years, but it is the last year that counts most because this is the season in which the Jazz decided to attack the Warriors from beyond the three-point arc rather than the more traditional Rudy Gobert-Derrick Favors-low block route. Thus seems counterintuitive, especially when you consider that the one game Utah won, the 81st game of the season, they took 38 threes without Gordon Hayward playing, but head coach Quin Snyder has shown himself to be a more flexible coach than the one who collapsed at the college level.

But the way to understand the Jazz is not concern oneself with what they do but with what they will attempt to prevent the Warriors from doing. The Jazz ranks 2nd in threes allowed and percentage of those threes made, and they also rank a demonstrative last in pace.

So what we’re really talking about here, for those who want to get beneath the we’re-better-than-you-are nyah-nyah-nyah level, is whether Utah can make Golden State do what it wants rather than the other way around. If Utah gets its way, the scores will be in the high-nineties, low-hundreds range, as they are 37-10 holding the opponent under 100 points (including the Clipper series), while the Warriors were held under 100 only six times.

Conversely, the Warriors held 29 teams under 100, and were 27-2 in those games, so the Warriors are actually more efficient than Utah even at a languid pace.

In other words, the Warriors are better at what Utah does than Utah is, which is probably why you will see and hear lots of smug this week and next among all non-Warrior employees. Barring injury, or Mike Brown quitting coaching and turning the job over to . . . well, actually the only name that might even pose a threat here is Quin Snyder . . . the Warriors have no business being extended beyond five games.

But that was the logic that fans took into last year’s Oklahoma City series, and the Memphis series before that. Not every series is 2016 Houston or 2015 New Orleans, and no titles are ordained, as anyone who watched the last five minutes of Game 7 last year an grumpily testify.

In other words, Utah will make this harder than it looks, even if it doesn’t end up looking that hard, if that makes any sense, which it actually doesn’t.

Just trust us on this. Utah lost 10 games by double digits this year. They fall reluctantly and with considerable rancor. But these are the Warriors, and ultimately, the chances are considerable to the point of prohibitive that they will indeed fall.

We think.

