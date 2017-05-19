Warriors forwards Green, Iguodala named top NBA awards finalists

Warriors

By Monte Poole May 19, 2017 4:44 PM
In midst of historically great playoffs, Warriors believe best is yet to co...

There was no surprise at all to the revelation Friday that Warriors forward Draymond Green was announced Friday as one of three finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

The surprise, however mild, was that Green’s teammate, veteran forward Andre Iguodala, was among the finalists for the Sixth Man of Year.

The announcements were made by TNT prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between and Cavaliers and the Celtics.

Even while acknowledging the Sixth Man Award traditionally goes to scorers, the Warriors during the regular season campaigned for Iguodala to be considered because of his two-way versatility and overall value to the team with the best record in the league.

The other finalists for the Sixth Man award are Houston teammates Eric Gordon and Lou Williams, both of whom specialize in scoring.

The finalists joining Green in the DPOY competition are Utah’s Rudy Gobert and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard.

The winners will be announced during a televised presentation on June 26.

By Associated Press May 20, 2017 3:01 PM

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the playoffs because of a hip injury, further damaging - if not outright dooming - the team's chances in the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland.

The Celtics made the announcement Saturday, a day after Thomas left Game 2 at halftime. The Cavaliers already led by an NBA-record 41 points at that point, and they went on to a 130-86 victory that gave them a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Celtics in the best-of-seven series.

The Celtics said Thomas injured the hip in March and aggravated it in Game 6 of the East semifinals against Washington. The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, team doctor Brian McKeon said, and Thomas was limping on the court just before halftime on Friday night.

"Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred," McKeon said. "In order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue."

Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Game 3 on Sunday. The Cavaliers could finish off the sweep with victories in Cleveland.

"He was pretty despondent not to be able to play," Boston coach Brad Stevens said Friday night. "He's a tough guy, and for him to have to sit is really hard."

A 5-foot-8 guard who was the last selection in the 2011 NBA draft, Thomas emerged as a star this season, averaging nearly 29 points and leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring.

Last week, he earned All-NBA second team honors, the first Celtics player to be selected to the All-NBA first or second team since Paul Pierce in 2009.

He was scoring 23.3 points per game in the playoffs - including a 53-point game vs. Washington that was one shy of John Havlicek's franchise postseason record.

This despite the death of his sister on the eve of the first-round series against Chicago, an emotional blow that also took a physical toll through the cross-country travel to Washington state so he could be with his family and attend the funeral.

And having his front tooth knocked out in Game 1 of the conference semifinals against Washington, forcing him to spend several more off-days in oral surgery.

"Can't say enough about #thelittleguy @Isaiah-Thomas," assistant general manager Mike Zarren said on Twitter. "Last month one of the guttiest performances (thru all sorts o' stuff) I've ever seen."

 

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 20, 2017 2:40 PM

The Atlanta Hawks have their eyes on Bob Myers' top lieutenant.

In search of a new general manager, Atlanta has been granted permission to interview Warriors assistant GM and VP of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Marc Stein.

Schlenk is currently in his 13th season with the Warriors organization and has been Myers' assistant GM for five years. The 2016-17 season has been his first as VP of Basketball Ops.

In his time with the Warriors, Schlenk also spent time as the Director of Player Personnel. He joined the Warriors in 2004 after spending time as a video scout for the Miami Heat.

The Hawks are in need of a GM after head coach Mike Budenholzer relinquished his front office role.

 

