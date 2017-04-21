Warriors

Warriors ramping up focus level with recent Game 3 issues: 'Take their heart'

By Monte Poole April 21, 2017 7:00 PM
Monte Poole
dray-dame-us.jpg

Programming note: Warriors-Blazers Game 3 coverage starts Saturday night at 6:30pm with Warriors Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area, and streaming live right here.

PORTLAND -- Game 3 is next up for the Warriors and in case they didn’t know their Game 3 history, coach Steve Kerr and his staff offered a reminder.

Game 3s have not been their friend, even when they’re up 2-0, as they will be Saturday when they face the Trail Blazers at Moda Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

“Coach Kerr has made us fully aware of our Game 3 record in the past three years,” Matt Barnes said after practice Friday. “So . . . we don’t want to have any slippage. We want to come in and focus and, really, try to take their heart.”

As much success as the Warriors have had over the past two postseasons, winning the NBA Finals in 2015 and losing it in seven games last June, they have been sub-mediocre in Game 3 situations.

The Warriors were 0-of-4 in Game 3s last postseason, 2-2 the year before.

They were 4-0 in Game 2s last postseason, 2-2 the year before.

So the Warriors will be on guard when they take the floor Saturday.

“We’ve just got to know that going home, they’re going to be locked in,” Draymond Green said. “They’ll have a great focus level. They’ll be more confident. I know one thing for them is to try and get their role players going; role players are usually more comfortable at home.

“So we’ve got to take all that into account and just make sure we’re ready out of the gate. Come with the right intensity level, the right focus level that it takes to go on the road and win a playoff game.”

Three of the Warriors’ Game 3 losses last season came after they’d won the first two games at Oracle Arena. With 2-0 series leads, they took losses in Game 3 at Houston in the first round, at Portland in the Western Conference semifinals and at Cleveland in the NBA Finals.

The fourth Game 3 loss, at Oklahoma City in the conference finals, put the Warriors down 2-1. They also lost Game 4 before coming back to take the next three games and the series.

“I know how this stuff works,” Kerr said. “You go up 2-0, everyone says the series is over, right? Then you go to the other team’s gym and they win one game and, all of sudden, ‘Oh my God, it’s a series.’ As if that’s like a revelation. ‘Oh, wait, we thought it was going to be a sweep.’

“We’ve just won two home games. That’s all we did.”

Questionable for Game 3, Durant understands the big picture, but...

By Monte Poole April 21, 2017 12:45 PM

Programming note: Warriors-Blazers Game 3 coverage starts Saturday night at 6:30pm with Warriors Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area, and streaming live right here.

OAKLAND -- After four days away from the game, Kevin Durant returned to the basketball court Friday.

Participating in a relatively easy practice with his Warriors teammates before the team flight to Portland, Durant also engaged Stephen Curry in a post-practice shooting session.

There was no visible indication Durant was wearing protective gear over his left calf, which was strained in the third quarter of Game 1 last Sunday. He missed Game 2 Wednesday night, but his status was upgraded to questionable for Game 3 of the first-round playoff series with the Trail Blazers.

“We didn’t do much,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after practice. “But he went through all the stuff that we did.”

Two other Warriors sidelined for Game 2, guard Shaun Livingston and forward Matt Barnes, also are listed as questionable. Each was a limited participant in practice.

Durant clearly is further along than either Livingston or Barnes. With this injury coming eight days after he returned from a six-week absence with a knee injury, Durant is eager to return as soon as possible.

“I want to play,” said Durant, who scored a team-high 32 points in Game 1. “I want to be out there every step of the way with the team.

“But I understand health is important. I want to feel great for the long run of this postseason. I understand the big picture. But I still want to play.”

Kerr, however, seems completely committed to the long view and is preaching caution.

“If it were Game 7 of The Finals, he’d play,” he said. “Because we’re not talking about anything that could damage his career. But what we’re talking about is something that, if it could potentially get worse and knock him out for a few weeks, then it’s not worth it.”

With Blazers center Nurkic out, the Warriors are too big to fail

By Monte Poole April 21, 2017 8:29 AM

Programming note: Warriors-Blazers Game 3 coverage starts Saturday night at 6:30pm with Warriors Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area, and streaming live right here.

OAKLAND -- The Warriors won Game 1 by 12 despite being torched by Portland’s two best players, and they dominated Game 2 without their most efficient player. They know where this is headed, and so do the Trail Blazers.

Even as this first-round series shifts to Portland this weekend, even as Blazers forward Maurice Harkless insists Game 3 represents the “must-win” phase, it is 96 minutes from its conclusion.

The sweep is on and it’s a shame. This could have been a mildly intriguing series if not for the absence of Jusuf Nurkic leaving Portland with a gaping hole at center.

Things being as they are, though, Warriors big man JaVale McGee can eat all he wants. Through two games, he has 21 points, on 10-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Coming off the bench in both games, he has inflicted this damage in less than 23 minutes.

Starting center Zaza Pachulia and primary backup David West aren’t facing any more real resistance.

“Without Nurkic, they're basically playing smaller lineups,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So we're just trying to mix and match at that five spot and find the right combination.”

All combinations have been effective, largely because Portland as currently constituted is the least imposing team in the playoffs. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are fabulous; they’re also 6-foot-3 guards trying to carry a prohibitive underdog. These are not the Blazers that soared into the playoffs with a stirring six-week stretch run. They had a legitimate NBA center for most of that stretch.

Now they have none. With Nurkic on the sideline, there is not the scantest rumor of a competitive series.

Let’s face it: Portland wouldn’t be here without Nurkic, who was sensational after being acquired in trade on Feb. 13. The 7-foot “Bosnian Beast” became the first Blazer to average at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first 20 games since 1978, when Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal, managed the feat. The Blazers were 14-5 when Nurkic started, 27-36 in their other 63 games.

And now, thanks to a fractured leg, Nurkic is sitting. Down 2-0, it would be silly and ultra-risky for the Blazers to bring him back for Game 3 on Saturday and downright pointless to summon him for Game 4 Monday.

Meanwhile, backup center Ed Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery. The only other legitimate center on the roster, our good friend Festus Ezeli, has not played a single minute this season and is rehabbing his knee.

So the Blazers are left with Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu -- a stretch-5 and two relatively ordinary power forwards.

“You don't have time to think about that, Lillard said of Nurkic’s absence. “If you look at a guy and say, man, if we had Nurk, it would be different, we'd be down 20 by the time they turn their head back around.”

Just as there is reason to believe the Blazers will put forth their best before their fans at Moda Center, there also is reason to believe it absolutely will not matter.

The Warriors are up 2-0 even with Thompson shooting 36.4 percent. They’re up 2-0 with Stephen Curry negating his 10 assists with nine turnovers. They’re up 2-0 with Kevin Durant playing in only one of two games.

They’re up 2-0 while still idling because they pose problems for which the Blazers have zero answers, such as the concept of JaVale McGee as an unstoppable force.

“We can't allow JaVale McGee to come in and impact the game the way he has,” Lillard said. “We've seen him play a number of games, and he has his moments. But he's not coming in doing what he's been doing in these first two games. We've got to try to limit that if we want a chance to win games.”

A glance at the Portland “big men” leaves us with a single question: How?

